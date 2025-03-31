Today President Donald Trump reiterated threats to bomb Iran if they do not end their nuclear program, though Iran has signaled it will not comply. Should things escalate much further and direct action is taken, the economic and geopolitical fallout would be detrimental to the United States and the rest of the world.

RT reported today that talks so far have failed. The outlet wrote:

Tehran has ruled out direct talks with Washington in response to President Donald Trump’s recent letter suggesting negotiations about Iran’s nuclear program. US actions have undermined trust between the two nations and it needs to be restored first, President Masoud Pezeshkian has said.

“The issue of direct negotiations between the two sides has been rejected. But it has been mentioned that the path of indirect negotiations is open,” the Iranian president told a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The US president revealed in early March that he had sent a letter to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, suggesting that talks be reopened. The US unilaterally withdrew from the previous international agreement on the Iranian nuclear program during Trump’s first term in office in 2018.

Washington subsequently re-imposed sanctions against Tehran, prompting the Islamic Republic to gradually scale down its commitments under the 2015 deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

“Iran has never avoided negotiations, [but the US] incompliance has created problems in this path, which should be compensated for, and trust should be rebuilt. It is behavior of the Americans that determines the course of negotiations,” Pezeshkian stated. According to the president, the response was handed over to the US through Oman and had already been received by Washington.

In response to Iran not meeting his immediate demands, President Trump has threatened military action and more tariffs. Trump told NBC:

"If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing. It will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before. "There's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago.”

Reuters added:

Speaking to reporters later on Sunday on Air Force One, Trump said he is going to make a decision on the secondary tariffs based on whether Tehran makes a deal.

"We'll probably give it a couple of weeks and if we don't see any progress, we're going to put them on. We're not putting them on right now. But if you remember, I did that six years ago, and it worked very well," he said.

The Fallout

If things escalate much further, the fallout could lead to a myriad of problems for the United States and the world. Trends Journal contributer Gregory Mannarino provided a shortlist of outcomes if this issue worsens. He wrote:

1. Geopolitical Fallout

Wider Middle East Conflict – Iran has strong regional allies, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthis in Yemen, and militias in Iraq and Syria. A U.S. attack could trigger retaliatory strikes across the region.

Strait of Hormuz Disruption – Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane for global oil. If Iran retaliates by blocking or mining the strait, it could choke off 20% of the world’s oil supply, causing severe energy price spikes.

Retaliation Against U.S. Allies – Iran could target Israel, Saudi Arabia, and U.S. bases in the Middle East with missile strikes or drone attacks.

Increased Russian & Chinese Involvement – Iran has military and economic ties with both Russia and China. If attacked, Iran could receive direct or indirect military aid, further complicating global tensions.

2. Economic and Market Impact

Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket – Oil prices could surge above $100+ per barrel, causing inflationary pressure globally.

Stock Market Volatility – U.S. and global stock markets would likely sell off sharply due to fears of economic instability.

Gold and Silver Surge – Investors would rush to safe-haven assets, sending gold and silver prices higher.

Supply Chain Disruptions – Given Iran’s strategic trade partnerships, a prolonged conflict could cause further disruptions in shipping and global supply chains.

Potential Cyber Warfare – Iran has strong cyber capabilities and could retaliate with cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure, banks, and government agencies.

3. Political & Military Ramifications

Massive U.S. Military Deployment – A war with Iran wouldn’t be quick or easy. The U.S. would need a significant military presence to counter Iranian forces.

Public Opinion & Political Divide – A direct military conflict could divide American public opinion, affecting elections and policy decisions.

Nuclear Proliferation Risk – If Iran is attacked, it might accelerate efforts to obtain nuclear weapons as a deterrent.

Final Thought

A direct U.S. military attack on Iran would be a global game-changer, causing economic instability, energy shocks, and increased geopolitical risk. Markets would react negatively in the short term, but defense stocks, gold, and oil-related assets would likely surge.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The U.S. has been eyeing Iran for a LONG time, and the now Trump administration - at the behest of its Jesuit and Zionist masters - are gearing up to further accelerate World War III, and further fractionalizing the current world order as the American empire dies.

As Gerald Celente of the Trends Journal says, “When all else fails they take you to war.”

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE