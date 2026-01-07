Larry Fink and Steve Schwarzman. Courtesy: BlackRock

President Donald Trump said the U.S. should bar large institutional investors from buying single-family homes, arguing that corporate ownership has helped push housing further out of reach for everyday Americans.

“For a very long time, buying and owning a home was considered the pinnacle of the American Dream. It was the reward for working hard, and doing the right thing, but now, because of the Record High Inflation caused by Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, that American Dream is increasingly out of reach for far too many people, especially younger Americans,” Trump said in a Truth Social post Wednesday.

“It is for that reason, and much more, that I am immediately taking steps to ban large institutional investors from buying more single-family homes, and I will be calling on Congress to codify it. People live in homes, not corporations,” he added.

Private equity giants, real estate investment trusts and other large institutional investors have amassed sizable portfolios of single-family rental homes over the past decade. Many have argued that these investments have reduced housing supply for would-be homeowners and helped drive up prices.

Invitation Homes, which is the largest renter of single-family homes in the country, tumbled 7%. Shares of Blackstone, an investing firm that owns and rents single-family homes, dropped more than 4%. Private equity firm Apollo Global Management also declined over 4%.

Trump did not provide details on how such a ban would be implemented. Trump said he plans to outline additional housing and affordability proposals during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos in two weeks. Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio said Wednesday he will introduce a bill to make it harder for larger investors to buy single family homes.

The national median existing single-family home price was $426,800 in the third quarter of 2025 after hitting a record high of $435,300 in the summer, according to the National Association of Realtors. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is currently at 6.19%, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Blackstone was the largest private-equity owner of apartments in the U.S. with more than 230,000 units, according to data from the Private Equity Stakeholder Project released last year. Blackstone in recent years has spent billions acquiring real estate companies such as Tricon Residential, American Campus Communities and AIR Communities.

The Trump administration has been floating out plans to address the housing crisis since September, when Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent mentioned Trump potentially declaring a national housing emergency. We later heard talks of 50-year-mortgages and portable mortgages, and other options that would only inflate the housing bubble some more.

As with most things, I am quite pessimistic, skeptical and jaded, especially when it comes to Don the Con, who never stops lying and has his foolish spur of the moment sycophantic rants.

Literally, just a couple of weeks ago, this man openly admitted that he is trying to intentionally keep current housing values elevated, and allow those owners to continue to keep accruing value - a pretty big reason why so many Americans are locked out of the housing market.

I go into much more detail about what he said and the data in this report:

TLDR: there is no real meaningful solution. The “deep state” he once claimed he wanted to drain will only exact more control.

So as for this latest tease that he plans to introduce at Davos - that alone should tell you what’s going on: he is going to announce the “solution” at the place who coined the term, “You’ll own nothing and be happy” by 2030; the institution that is now co-chaired by his buddy Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock - that same BlackRock that plays a huge part in the housing crisis as they buy up entire neighborhoods and then raise rents afterwards.

Go back to an article I wrote in November about all these banquets Trump keeps hosting for all his megadonors from all these big corporations and financial juggernauts:

At that November finance dinner, Fink and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone were there. That dinner, reportedly, discussed how the administration is going to address mortgages and the housing crisis.

As I went on to explain in that report:

We all know what groups like BlackRock are, as they, among others, but none more so than them and Larry Fink, have turned the United States into a literal Monopoly board where they own it all

Then you have Blackstone.

The Blackstone Group is an investment bank that manages assets located primarily in the United States and Europe. While the group does not have the same overt sphere of influence, it is currently the largest private equity firm in the world. Blackstone has positioned itself as an alternative investment bank, and like most private equity firms has drawn heavy criticism for their aggressive acquisition tactics, eventually sucking dry every last bit out of companies and brands, taking the best assets for themselves and leaving the rest behind for people to toil with. Simply put, they are parasitic: they only siphon and steal but provide and produce nothing of value.

Schwarzman is considered to be one of, if not the most powerful man on Wall Street. The amount of influence he has is massive. He too has heavily contributed to the housing problem in this country, and last year bragged that he basically plans on screwing over more people.

Blackstone and BlackRock are abominable.

So, of course, they love Trump. What a surprise.

Trump has had a good relationship with BlackRock CEO Larry Fink. Prior to becoming President for the first time, Fink had helped manage Trump’s finances, and after a 2017 meeting with his administration, Fink acknowledged his relationship with Trump, noting: “In every meeting we had, he talked about doing more… I didn’t think ‘doing more’ meant [being] the president.” Three years later, Trump called upon Fink once again to oversee the stimulus distribution programs alongside former majority BlackRock shareholder, Bank of America. “I do believe it’s going to continue to bring opportunities for us,” Fink stated during a 2020 earnings call, referring to government assignments. Trump said during that 2017 meeting: “Larry did a great job for me. He managed a lot of my money. I have to tell you, he got me great returns.”

Trump speaks with WalMart CEO Doug McMillon (left) and BlackRock’s Larry Fink (right) at the White House in February 2017.

And that’s just those two: we haven’t even gotten into the corruption of everyone else at that dinner.

With this in mind…

Proverbs 18:16 A man's gift maketh room for him, and bringeth him before great men. Proverbs 29:4 The king by judgment establisheth the land: but he that receiveth gifts overthroweth it. Mark 3:26 And if Satan rise up against himself, and be divided, he cannot stand, but hath an end. [27] No man can enter into a strong man's house, and spoil his goods, except he will first bind the strong man; and then he will spoil his house.

You don’t bite the hand that feeds.

While we don’t know many details, define what “large institutional investors” are. Sure, we know that these are BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, BlackStone, etc. But these groups could very easily create smaller subsidiary groups to do the buying for them.

It comes a day late and a dollar short. These groups have snapped up so much real estate and property, assets and companies (which by proxy includes the lands and leases) that they still have so much power it’s insane. That’s like telling Mr. Monopoly, after he controls the entire board or most of it, is told he can no longer buy anymore, leaving, if that, the crummy brown deeds and nothing else, while everything is bought-up and developed.

Furthermore, while BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, Blackstone and others grab the headlines, the medium and smaller ventures are just as easily parasitic and “vulturistic” (if that is a word) and are doing the same thing. Here in my area these companies and private equity are on a buying frenzy right now, offering cash offers for homes above what they are worth, to then be rented out. I am watching it happen increasingly.

So, Trump penalizing the bigs sounds great at first, but the devil is in the details; and it is the small ones who could still walk pretty, and the big boys will just create smaller groups to do their bidding.

Fink in particular has been really giddy about tokenization, especially for real estate, and his talk of “fractional ownership and democratizing investment.” This would be a great pretext to start tokenizing homes…

Proverbs 11:18 The wicked worketh a deceitful work: but to him that soweth righteousness shall be a sure reward.

