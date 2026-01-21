During a press conference at the White House, President Donald Trump said that he signed an executive order to reinstate federally backed mental institutions and insane asylums, claiming this is a way to combat homelessness in the country.

“[I] signed an executive order to bring back mental institutions and insane asylums. We’re going to have to bring them back. Hate to build those suckers, but you’ve got to get the people off the streets.”

The President went on to say that while growing up in Queens, New York, there was a place called “Creedmoor.” Trump recalled how he had asked his mother why there were “bars on the windows.” He said that his mom told him, “People that are very sick are in that building.”

“I’ll never forget — I don’t know if it’s still there, because they got rid of most of them. The Democrats in New York, they took them down, and the people live on the streets now. That’s why you have a lot of the people in California and other places, they live in the streets.”

Though there is no new executive order on the White House’s website (at least not yet), in July, Trump signed an executive order “Ending Crime and Disorder on America’s Streets.”

The order states:

Endemic vagrancy, disorderly behavior, sudden confrontations, and violent attacks have made our cities unsafe. The number of individuals living on the streets in the United States on a single night during the last year of the previous administration—274,224—was the highest ever recorded. The overwhelming majority of these individuals are addicted to drugs, have a mental health condition, or both. Nearly two-thirds of homeless individuals report having regularly used hard drugs like methamphetamines, cocaine, or opioids in their lifetimes. An equally large share of homeless individuals reported suffering from mental health conditions. The Federal Government and the States have spent tens of billions of dollars on failed programs that address homelessness but not its root causes, leaving other citizens vulnerable to public safety threats. Shifting homeless individuals into long-term institutional settings for humane treatment through the appropriate use of civil commitment will restore public order. Surrendering our cities and citizens to disorder and fear is neither compassionate to the homeless nor other citizens. My Administration will take a new approach focused on protecting public safety.

In section three of the order, Fighting Vagrancy on America’s Streets, the EO clarifies who could be swept up off the streets.

The Attorney General, the Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, and the Secretary of Transportation shall take immediate steps to assess their discretionary grant programs and determine whether priority for those grants may be given to grantees in States and municipalities that actively meet the below criteria, to the maximum extent permitted by law: (i) enforce prohibitions on open illicit drug use; (ii) enforce prohibitions on urban camping and loitering; (iii) enforce prohibitions on urban squatting; (iv) enforce, and where necessary, adopt, standards that address individuals who are a danger to themselves or others and suffer from serious mental illness or substance use disorder, or who are living on the streets and cannot care for themselves, through assisted outpatient treatment or by moving them into treatment centers or other appropriate facilities via civil commitment or other available means, to the maximum extent permitted by law; or (v) substantially implement and comply with, to the extent required, the registration and notification obligations of the Sex Offender Registry and Notification Act, particularly in the case of registered sex offenders with no fixed address, including by adequately mapping and checking the location of homeless sex offenders.

At the time, the left-leaning Scout Katovich, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Trone Center for Justice and Equality, issued the following statement in response to the executive order:

“From the so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ that will strip health care from millions to this dangerous executive order, every action this administration takes displays remarkable disdain for the rights and dignity of vulnerable people.

“Pushing people into locked institutions and forcing treatment won’t solve homelessness or support people with disabilities. The exact opposite is true – institutions are dangerous and deadly, and forced treatment doesn’t work. We need safe, decent, and affordable housing as well as equal access to medical care and voluntary, community-based mental health and evidence-based substance use treatment from trusted providers. But instead of investing in these proven solutions, President Trump is blaming individuals for systemic failures and doubling down on policies that punish people with nowhere else to go – all after signing a law that decimates Medicaid, the number one payer for addiction and mental health services.

“Homelessness is a policy failure. Weaponizing federal funding to fuel cruel and ineffective approaches to homelessness won’t solve this crisis.”

Last year, Brian Kilmeade from Fox News’ Fox & Friends stirred up controversy when he suggested that the homeless and other drug addicts should be killed and perhaps given involuntary lethal injection to address the growing issue in the country.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Hate to be so cynical all the time (can you blame me), but is the excuse to justify federal militarized “clean-up crews” to remove people off the streets, toss them into poorly funded buildings and camps - the stuff that we see in horror and ghost stories - to be forgotten about, is that the long term play?

Are these the places where dissidents will be bussed off to be “treated?” So-called “mental illness,” according to clinical psychology and psychiatry, is so widespread and all-encompassing that practically anything and anyone can be classified for something depending on the ‘doctor’ administering the treatment. It’s a false science, in other words.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

Call me a “conspiracist,” that’s fine: you are welcome to disagree; but as with any of this government does, whether it is Trump or Biden or whoever, I will always remain jaded and asking questions. What’s next? An executive order on restoring ‘beautiful’ lobotomies?

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE