In the days leading up to Independence Day, President Donald Trump, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, toured the creation of a new rapidly built prison facility deep in the Florida Everglades. The prison camp is expected to hold around 5,000 inmates.

It is nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” or sometimes “Gator Gitmo.”

The New York Post reported that “the complex, located at the Dade Collier Training and Transition Airport, will cost an estimated $450 million a year to operate.” FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program will subsidize the cost, officials said. A number of detainees have already been transported to the prison.

The site features at least 200 security cameras, 28,000 feet of barbed wire and more than 400 security personnel, the NYP added. Roughly 70 National Guard troops were deployed to the location.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that "this is an efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history," Leavitt explained.

According to DeSantis, the facility was quickly built in only eight days.

President Trump liked it so much he wants to see more of them. During his tour of the prison he remarked,

"Well, I think would like to see them in many states. Really, many states. And, you know, at some point, they might morph into a system."

Asked by ABC News' Mary Bruce if the new center could be a new standard for immigration facilities in the U.S. despite criticism for its harsh conditions, Trump said, "It can be."

"I mean, you don't always have land so beautiful and so secure. They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators. You don’t have to pay them so much but I wouldn't want to run through the Everglades for long. It will keep people where they're supposed to be. This is a very important thing," he said.

Apparently Trump was not bluffing as Noem has recently announced that more of these facilities are coming soon. On July 12th, Noem said during a press conference that other states are looking at Alligator Alcatraz as a model that they can replicate. She revealed she was actively speaking to five other governors who are considering something similar.

I know I’m a little late to the party with this one, but I wanted to still address it, especially in light of the major boost ICE and the DHS is getting because of Trump’s “One, Big, Beautiful Bill.” The OBBB provides $165 billion toward enforcement and detention. 80,000 ICE detention beds will be created over the next four years. The money will also go to hiring 10,000 ICE agents, on top of thousands more enforcement staff. ICE has become the largest domestic police force in the U.S., surpassing the FBI.

Besides that, the funding will also go towards a more advanced biometric tracking system, AI surveillance, and much more.

But the reason I mention Alligator Alcatraz, and more to come soon, is because we have seen this before…

Ecclesiastes 6:10 That which hath been is named already, and it is known that it is man: neither may he contend with him that is mightier than he.

This sounds eerily familiar to what Nazi Germany did in the prelude to World War II.

Dachau was formed in 1933 and was created out of a retired military base. It was based a similar model from Great Britain, where the Nazi Party began locking up political adversaries, dissenters and dissidents. It of course eventually turned into a Jewish death camp.

According to the National WWII Museum,

The first Nazi camps were created to hold those deemed as “enemies” or “subversives.” Initially, the population of these concentration camps were not usually Jews, but Communists, socialists, Roma and Sinti, Jehovah’s witnesses, gay men, and “asocial” elements (alcoholics, criminals, people with mental disabilities, the poor). Such camps differed from normal prisons because of the harsh conditions and operated “without regard to legal norms of arrest and imprisonment that are acceptable in a constitutional democracy.”

In addition to the lack of due process or semblance of a trial that preceded incarceration, all safeguards, checks, and balances regarding “civil and humane” prisoner treatment vanished inside the gates. Essentially, the concentration camp became a space disconnected from the outside world, within which “justice” was meted out at the whims of the commandant, or much more often, individual camp guards.

This is important, especially considering the rhetoric we continue to hear from this administration and the useful idiots online who continue to chant about ending the “woke liberal mind virus” and “radical democrats,” and basically anyone who dares to question MAGA or offer fair criticism of beliefs on the ‘right,’ it is immediately assumed to be a “woke sissy libtard” and a closet Hilary-Biden-Harris voter. Some of that is starting to fizzle-out with Trump’s constant TACO’ing and reneging on so many things, and with the embarrassment of the Epstein stuff, but such partisan sentiment remains.

Then we see Trump and the uniparty’s blatant and overt obeisance to Israel and radical Talmudic, Kabbalistic Zionists, and anyone who, God forbid, criticizes a foreign government or Judaism in any form is labeled “antisemitic;” to the point where Trump has executive orders that deem preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ a hate crime and guilty of antisemitism. What happens if, and probably when at this point, the insane Noahide Laws are mandated? What happens to the “dissidents” who refuse to deny the gospel and the word of God?

Also, do you remember the Covid quarantine camps that were being set up around the world, where people were hauled off to camps, cut off from the outside world and monitored daily? Do you also remember the CDC’s “green zones” for isolation?

Well, we keep hearing rumblings about another plandemic and the propagated threat of bird flu. Will these Alligator Alcatraz’s become future holding cells for the “diseased” to be left there to die?

Needless to say, we should not overlook the rapid construction of these prisons, especially when it only takes eight days to do it. Sure, some say the prison was cheaply put together as a show of force to con the public into thinking this administration is doing something, and that is certainly a viable answer too, but I still think we should remain vigilant. Lord only knows where this could lead, just saying…

Psalm 142:4 I looked on my right hand, and beheld, but there was no man that would know me: refuge failed me; no man cared for my soul. [5] I cried unto thee, O LORD: I said, Thou art my refuge and my portion in the land of the living. [6] Attend unto my cry; for I am brought very low: deliver me from my persecutors; for they are stronger than I. [7] Bring my soul out of prison, that I may praise thy name: the righteous shall compass me about; for thou shalt deal bountifully with me.

