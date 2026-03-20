Donald Trump and his administration have made it perfectly clear over the last several weeks that they are completely abandoning any notion of mass-deportations in the U.S. — a major part of his campaign. He and other administration officials are worried that the negative connotations will hurt them and the Republicans in the midterms, and so now are reiterating a softer and more targeted approach, according to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal.

Within the past 45 days or so, Trump told NBC he would only mass-deport and allow raids in cities and states if the mayors and governors “ask” and “say please,” adding, “I don’t want to go and force ourselves into a city, even if their numbers are terrible.”

Earlier this month, Speaker Mike Johnson revealed that with the confirmation of the head of DHS, mass-deportations are going to be shelved because Johnson and the GOP worry that continued deportations will hurt their chances in the midterms.

Moreover, this week it was revealed that the administration is loosening restrictions on H-2A visas and lowering the salary for those immigrants so farming and other similar operations can employ more workers at a lower price.

Now, according to the WSJ:

President Trump is seeking to lower the profile of his mass deportation effort, and has directed his top advisers to adopt a new approach on one of his central campaign promises, according to people familiar with the matter. In conversations with top advisers and his wife Melania, Trump has become convinced that some of his administration’s deportation policies have gone too far, and voters don’t like the term “mass deportation.” The president has told them he wants to see more attention on arresting “bad guys” and less chaos in American cities, according to people familiar with the matter. The desire for an immigration reset is being driven in part by Trump’s White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles, who believes the president’s immigration team has turned one of his marquee issues into more of a challenging issue ahead of the midterms, the people said. As a result, the administration is attempting to change not only how it talks about the issue—but also what actual enforcement looks like on the ground. The shift has been spearheaded by White House border czar Tom Homan since he took over ICE operations in Minneapolis. Long a relatively measured voice inside the administration on immigration issues, Homan prefers Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to focus on bread-and-butter arrests of criminals, particularly those who can be handed over by local jails. [Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R., Okla.), Trump’s DHS replacement], also promised to reverse several of Noem’s ICE directives, including one policy—which the agency kept secret for months—giving officers permission to force entry into immigrants’ private homes without a criminal warrant signed by a judge. “My goal in six months is that we’re not in the lead story every day,” Mullin said. “Republicans need to turn out their base for the midterms, and not talking about President Trump’s promises, his signature campaign promise, is not the way to turn them out,” said Rosemary Jenks, co-founder of the Immigration Accountability Project, a conservative immigration group.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve reported on this to the point of redundancy, I get that, but it is still a big deal and cannot be ignored.

The issue wasn’t mass-deportations. Sure, there are those that got cold feet once the administration made a big ruckus about it; but that’s just the thing: Noem and the administration turned it into this cringey and disgusting spectacle, with all these photo-ops trying to look tough to boot. The problem was warrantless searches by unmarked, severely undertrained goons in masks; officers harassing and bullying ordinary citizens, ICE going through suburban neighborhoods and creating all this chaos; ICE harassing minors and using children as bait; arresting people because of their accent; databasing and creating a dragnet and Palantir-Oracle social credit score surveillance state; and the cherry on top, the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretty; especially Pretti for how brazen the administration lied about the egregious misconduct and murder at the hands of ICE, and then to have Trump blatantly go against the 2nd Amendment; on top of Trump publicly saying he is going to protect the illegals in agriculture and hospitality sectors, and will import Chinese students and more.

THAT is why people were upset at ICE. The administration and the media are trying to spin it.

The fact is, and I have reiterated this so many times in 2025 and 2026, the deportation numbers — their own admitted numbers — are embarrassing and are not even close to Obama’s numbers, and for that matter at this pace this administration will be lucky if they break even with Biden’s numbers!

Isaiah 1:7 Your country is desolate, your cities are burned with fire: your land, strangers devour it in your presence, and it is desolate, as overthrown by strangers. Lamentations 5:2 Our inheritance is turned to strangers, our houses to aliens. [4] We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [5] Our necks are under persecution: we labour, and have no rest. [8] Servants have ruled over us: there is none that doth deliver us out of their hand.

Trump is a globalist. Always has been. He told you he wasn’t, but his actions and affiliations tell a totally different story.

The man openly says that his favorite poem is The Snake; and the White House produced a trailer last year of Trump reading the poem as illegals were getting arrested — almost as if the administration was trolling Americans.

Part of it goes:

“I saved you,” cried the woman

“And you’ve bitten me, but why?

And you know your bite is poisonous and now I’m gonna die”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in”

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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