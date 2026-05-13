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NEYOH WHEATLE's avatar
NEYOH WHEATLE
4h

Even with the truth being admitted, the masses are still blind.

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sourapples's avatar
sourapples
4h

The orange self proclaimed father of the death vaxx is the nail in the coffin of Amerika

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