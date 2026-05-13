President Donald Trump let everyone know how he really feels about Americans in no uncertain terms.

In a meeting with press reporters on the White House lawn, Trump was asked directly if he has taken into consideration the suffering of Americans who are struggling to deal with the skyrocketing costs of energy and everything else associated with it.

The reporter asked, “To what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?”

Trump responded:

"Not even a little bit. The only thing that matters is when I am talking about Iran is that they cannot have a nuclear weapon. I don't think about Americans' financial situations, I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot Iran have a nuclear weapon, that’s all…”

Well, honestly, this is one of the very rare times he is telling the truth. He does not care about Americans, never did and never will. He is only interested in exacting more wealth and power for himself, his posterity, business friends and donors, and his masters. That’s it.

He was later asked to clarify what he meant. So, to prove to Americans that he absolutely doesn’t care, he doubled down on his remarks.

A reporter asked, “Did you say earlier that the only thing that matters to you when it comes to Iran is a nuclear weapon — you’re not considering the financial impact of this war on Americans?”

Trump reiterated that the “most important thing by far […] is Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” claiming that the stock market is at a “all-time record high,” but is irrelevant as long Iran does not have a nuclear weapon.

Undeterred, the female reporter asked, “What about the pressure on Americans and prices right now?” Trump repeated several times, “Every American understands.” He then cites “a poll” — one that he made-up on the spot — claiming 85% of Americans support the war. He then went back to focusing on the gains in the stock market, and how we are in and will see a “golden age” for America.

Again, none of this should be a surprise to any one of us at this point. He no longer is even bothering to try anymore: he’s made it perfectly clear in no uncertain terms where his priorities lie, in case you were still mixed-up about that.

GOP senators were already being asked about Trump’s remarks, and they predictably deferred from answering.

These people in the GOP are worried because they want to be reelected this November, and what do they do (not that I care all that much)? Do they continue to hitch their wagon to him still as conditions worsen, or depart from him and face his wrath, and probably still lose regardless? So, of course they have to play dumb.

But Trump wasn’t done.

Inflation is on the rise — numbers that we know have been and have been for a very long time grossly underreported by a number of administrations including the current regime — as reflected by the recent energy spikes, among other things (including government deficits, Treasury spending, Fed money printing)…

House Speaker Mike Johnson must not have gotten the memo because he acknowledged that inflation was rising because of the war. He caveats that by saying it was going down before that (I would disagree), but he nonetheless admitted on Fox News that inflation is rising.

On top of that, just days prior even a Fox News anchor also admitted that Americans are really starting to hurt and they are angry.

“They’re pissed off,” said the female anchor. “To ignore the way that people feel right now about gasoline prices and mortgage rates, they’re pissed off, and they have every right to be upset. And there’s that quote from the CEO of Heinz yesterday, saying, “consumers are literally running out of money.”

For Fox News and Johnson to make the admissions that they did highlights just how much the tide is turning against Trump.

Now, to keep things in perspective, just this past week one of Trump’s top economic advisers, Kevin Hassett, went on Fox Business and tried to frame skyrocketing credit card debt and paying more at the pump as a sign of a strong consumer with extra discretionary funds to spend. For them, this administration has dropped the mask and has made it clear what they are about.

With that in mind, Trump was asked about inflation. He denied it and insulted the reporter by calling the lady a stupid person. Again, the excuse is that Iran cannot have nuclear.

Trump also discussed the “ballroom” — that ballroom, so-called, that he casually admitted not that long ago was a military bunker base and less of an actual ballroom; the ballroom that his administration staged a shooting to gin-up spending for it.

Trump revealed that the latest designs are double the size of the originally submitted blueprints, and therefore the bill will be much higher. Despite the fact that he and other officials originally said it was all donor-funded, following the assassination attempt in April a number of senators and representatives moved to introduce legislation to then force spending on it, meaning that the taxpayer is on the hook for at least some of the costs.

Trump argued last week that the cost for himself personally and other donors will be $400 million, but other projects and safety protocols associated with it will be around $1 billion. The math ain’t mathing here…

Yesterday, when asked about it again, he claimed he upped the design because it is of the upmost importance. When a reporter said that the price also doubled, Trump angrily quipped back, “I doubled the size of it, you dumb person. I doubled the size. You are not a smart person.

“Right over here, and based on a lot of things that have happened over the last year, we doubled the size of the ballroom. So, we’re going to have a ballroom that’s appropriate for the White House.

“We doubled the size. The ballroom now is ahead of schedule, and it’s a little bit under budget depending on the finishes that we use.”

And if you listen closely he almost called her retarded. He started to say it but then caught himself.

Priorities:

But if that were not enough, something else came out recently that highlights just how much Trump and his family “loves America.”

Last year, you may recall, his family launched “Trump Mobile” and Trump Phones — smart phones that would be gold, cost $499 and would be made in America. The website later quickly changed the small print to say that the phones would be manufactured overseas.

Well, it’s been over a year and not a single phone has been delivered or produced.

Popular content creator and streamer Charlie White (MoistCr1TiKaL/penguinz0) bought one when they were announced, more or less as a joke, and filmed several follow-up videos where he called the support live and actually answered the phone, telling him that the phones are coming.

Worse yet, the Trump family just recently admitted that the phone will never launch and those who have pre-ordered will not receive a return on their deposit, as indicated in the newly update fine print on the website. People are not happy.

Straight from the Trump Mobile website:

“A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale. A deposit is not a purchase, does not constitute acceptance of an order, does not create a contract for sale, does not transfer ownership or title interest, does not allocate or reserve specific inventory, and does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase.” Estimated ship dates, launch timelines, or anticipated production schedule are non-binding estimates only. Trump Mobile does not guarantee that: the Device will be commercially released; regulatory approvals (including FCC authorization) will be obtained; carrier certification will be secured; production will commence or continue; or delivery will occur within any specific timeframe. Trump Mobile will not be responsible for delay, modification, or failure to release a Device due to causes beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to regulatory review, carrier certification delays, component shortages, labor disruptions, governmental orders, acts of God, transportation interruptions, or third-party supplier failures.”

Yes, they actually wrote that. It’s God’s fault the phone didn’t come.

Source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

But I thought Eric Trump said they were saving Christianity and saving God?

International Business Times reported:

An estimated 590,000 buyers paid a £74 ($100) deposit to secure one, collectively handing the venture roughly £43.7 million ($59 million). As of May 2026, not a single confirmed customer has received the device. Now, a fresh wave of anger is spreading across MAGA forums after buyers received communication making clear that their money is, for all practical purposes, gone.

The clearest signal yet that buyers may never see either a phone or their money came with a revised terms of service published on 6 April 2026. The updated document states explicitly that paying a deposit “does not constitute a completed purchase and does not create a binding legal contract.” The payment is described as “a conditional opportunity to buy the device if Trump Mobile eventually chooses to sell it,” with the company retaining all control over whether a phone is produced at all.

The terms confirm that deposits will not accrue interest, are non-transferable and carry no independent cash value. Buyers who wish to cancel must submit a request through customer support before any final sale is completed. If Trump Mobile cancels the project outright, it says it will issue refunds of the original deposit amount. The fine print adds, however, that the company bears no liability for delays caused by 'parts shortages or hold-ups with regulators,' and that buyers waive any right to pursue claims beyond the original deposit figure.

Investigative journalist Joseph Cox of 404 Media, who attempted to place a deposit when pre-orders opened, found the process immediately chaotic. His card was charged the wrong amount, no shipping address was ever collected, and a confirmation email arrived promising delivery notifications that never came. Cox called it “the worst experience I’ve ever faced buying a consumer electronic product.” He subsequently reported unauthorised recurring charges being levied against customers’ cards.

Android Authority, which placed its own deposit in 2025 and has tracked the story since, wrote in January 2026 that it fully expected to “never get a phone’ and ‘never see the $100 deposit again.”

Isn’t that “charitable” of them: if they never produce a phone they will give refunds. But what if that day never comes? What if they are “still working on the phone” two years from now? ‘Don’t worry, be patient, it’s coming. Blame China and Iran for the disruption. Blame God.’

Scammed again! Blatant, brazen, in your face, scammed!

If I’m being totally honest, I can’t say I feel too bad for these people; why in the world would you give a cent to these people knowing their years of get-rich-quick schemes and cheap marketing that people’s Trump name on it? Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me thrice? I’ll let you fill in the blank…

Meanwhile, as Trump keeps shouting about Iran this and Iran that, him and his family and those in the White House are making sick, sick money from insider trading the markets right before and after he posts something on Truth Social. The timing is too accurate and too frequent for this to be a comedy of errors.

So there you have it.

Donald Judas Trump.

John 12:4 Then saith one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, Simon's son, which should betray him, [5] Why was not this ointment sold for three hundred pence, and given to the poor? [6] This he said, not that he cared for the poor; but because he was a thief, and had the bag, and bare what was put therein. John 6:70 Jesus answered them, Have not I chosen you twelve, and one of you is a devil? [71] He spake of Judas Iscariot the son of Simon: for he it was that should betray him, being one of the twelve.

Truthfully, none of this surprises me and should not surprise you either. The WP has been exposing this wicked man for years, and only now are him and his sons and his cohorts revealing who they truly are in no uncertain terms.

The Dictator doing dictator things.

So, MAGA, can you handle all this winning? Have you won this game of 4-D chess yet? Will you keep trusting the plan?

That Golden Age Kool-Aid ain’t golden: that’s his piss in the cup you drink daily.

Jeremiah 17:5 Thus saith the LORD; Cursed be the man that trusteth in man, and maketh flesh his arm, and whose heart departeth from the LORD. [6] For he shall be like the heath in the desert, and shall not see when good cometh; but shall inhabit the parched places in the wilderness, in a salt land and not inhabited. [7] Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is. [8] For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit. [9] The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it? [10] I the LORD search the heart, I try the reins, even to give every man according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings. [11] As the partridge sitteth on eggs, and hatcheth them not; so he that getteth riches, and not by right, shall leave them in the midst of his days, and at his end shall be a fool.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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