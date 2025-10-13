Yesterday during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One, President Donald Trump remarked that he is not “heaven-bound” and believes he is not going to go there when he dies, but expressed that he has done a lot of good things here on Earth.

You may recall back in August when President Trump commented on Fox & Friends that “I want to try to get to heaven if possible. I’m hearing I’m not doing well, I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

He said this in the context of trying to end all these wars around the world, setting himself up as a global peacemaker.

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocey asked the President, “You had talked a couple weeks ago - you were doing an interview and you talked about how you hope to end the war in Ukraine because it might help you get into heaven. How does how does this help? Does this help?,” referring to the latest peace agreements with Israel, Palestine, and the Middle East.

Trump replied:

“I mean, you know, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven. Okay. I'm really, I think, I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. “I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people. “And you know, as an example, had the had the election of 2020 not been rigged, you would have millions of people living just in Russia, Ukraine alone. That would have never happened. And it didn't happen for four years. And I knew Putin very well. It was the apple of his eye. All the things I've said would have never happened. “We had an incompetent administration. We had an incompetent president. And because of a crooked election, millions of people are dead. And by the way, the Israeli thing was much harder to get settled because of the past administration.”

As I covered in my August report, Trump has a history of saying he wants to go to heaven by being a good person, but there are other times when he has said he has not called upon God or repented because he didn’t feel that he needed to, but nevertheless referred to himself as “the chosen one” as he looked to the sky, or placing himself on a similar level as Jesus Christ.

But what Trump said is not something to joke about, and this might have been one of the more honest confessions from Trump in a while.

Matthew 12:33 Either make the tree good, and his fruit good; or else make the tree corrupt, and his fruit corrupt: for the tree is known by his fruit. [34] O generation of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh. [35] A good man out of the good treasure of the heart bringeth forth good things: and an evil man out of the evil treasure bringeth forth evil things. [36] But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment. [37] For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned. Proverbs 18:7 A fool’s mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul.

As I have pointed out several times before, last year, Trump made another cryptic statement when he said he was not a Christian and told professing Christians at a Turning Point USA conference that if they voted for him they would never have to vote again.

“And again, Christians, get out and vote! Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years. You know what? It’ll be fixed! It’ll be fine! You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians. I love you, Christians! I’m not a Christian. I love you. Get out. You gotta get out and vote. In four years, you don’t have to vote again.”

A screenshot from the video with subtitles on.

Intriguingly, when Trump made his announcement that he was running for reelection in 2022, it was precisely 666 days since his final official day in office on January 19th, 2021. This can be confirmed by using a date calculator:

And yet it may surprise his followers and others alike that the acronym MAGA (“Make America Great Again”), is the title for the highest rank possible in the Church of Satan, according to their own website.

The Church of Satan defines how someone gets the Maga/Magus rank:

These are the individuals who act as spokespersons for the philosophy of the Church of Satan, which include the titles of “Priest”/“Priestess,” “Magister”/“Magistra,” “Magus”/“Maga.” Members of the Priesthood make up the Council of Nine, which is the ruling body of the organization, appointed by and responsible to the High Priest/Priestess. The Order of the Trapezoid consists of the individuals who assist in the administration of the Church of Satan. Members of our Priesthood are people of accomplishment in the real world—they have mastered skills and have won peer recognition, which is how they have attained their position—“as above, so below.” They are “movers and shakers” who are the core of our movement. While expected to be experts in communicating our philosophy, they are not required to speak on our behalf and they may even choose to keep their affiliation and rank secret, in order to better serve their personal goals, as well as those of our organization. Thus, you may (even as a member), encounter members of our Priesthood and never know it. Membership in the Priesthood is by invitation only. The old truism “If you have to ask, you can’t afford it” is certainly highly pertinent to our Priesthood. Words to the wise: Do not ask “How do I become a Priest?”

Look, the reality is is if you want to ascend to the highest levels of power, influence and wealth beyond measure, you have to get in with the right crowd; and like everyone else, Trump is especially yoked up with the Jesuits, Talmudic/Kabbalistic Judaism, New Age Hermeticism, Freemasonry, deism, central banking, etc. If you don’t play ball with this crowd you are not getting far, that’s just it; and when it comes right down to it, one must give themselves over to Satan for this power.

Luke 4:5 And the devil, taking him up into an high mountain, shewed unto him all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time. [6] And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it. [7] If thou therefore wilt worship me, all shall be thine. [8] And Jesus answered and said unto him, Get thee behind me, Satan: for it is written, Thou shalt worship the Lord thy God, and him only shalt thou serve.

Furthermore,

Proverbs 29:1 He, that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy.

There comes a point where someone keeps rejecting and rejecting and rejecting, to the point where their necks and hearts have been hardened too much. Trump knows the truth but chooses to reject it; and even if he wanted to get out, it would cost him his life and he like so many others, is unwilling to take that leap.

These things are not to be joked about, yet Trump still continues to laugh it off.

The things that we know Trump has committed and is a part of is bad enough: God only knows what other dark, dark things this man has done.

Job 24:13 They are of those that rebel against the light; they know not the ways thereof, nor abide in the paths thereof. [14] The murderer rising with the light killeth the poor and needy, and in the night is as a thief. [15] The eye also of the adulterer waiteth for the twilight, saying, No eye shall see me: and disguiseth his face. [16] In the dark they dig through houses, which they had marked for themselves in the daytime: they know not the light. [17] For the morning is to them even as the shadow of death: if one know them, they are in the terrors of the shadow of death.

I will repeat what I said last time:

NONE are good, none are righteous, there is not a single thing you can do of yourself to ever merit salvation. Period.

Romans 3:9 What then? are we better than they? No, in no wise: for we have before proved both Jews and Gentiles, that they are all under sin; [10] As it is written, There is none righteous, no, not one: [11] There is none that understandeth, there is none that seeketh after God. [12] They are all gone out of the way, they are together become unprofitable; there is none that doeth good, no, not one. Isaiah 64:6 But we are all as an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are as filthy rags; and we all do fade as a leaf; and our iniquities, like the wind, have taken us away.

Therefore, Jesus Christ, God Almighty himself, took upon himself the form of a servant, was made in the likeness of sinful flesh, sacrificially laid down his life for us on the cross bearing our iniquities and the sins of the whole world, and rose again the third day according to the scriptures; and through him and him alone is there salvation, devoid of works and our righteousness.

Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: [9] Not of works, lest any man should boast. Romans 11:6 And if by grace, then is it no more of works: otherwise grace is no more grace. But if it be of works, then is it no more grace: otherwise work is no more work. Titus 3:3 For we ourselves also were sometimes foolish, disobedient, deceived, serving divers lusts and pleasures, living in malice and envy, hateful, and hating one another. [4] But after that the kindness and love of God our Saviour toward man appeared, [5] Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost; [6] Which he shed on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Saviour; [7] That being justified by his grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life.

Yet Mr. Trump, like the Jews - which he and his family are, along with his esoteric Satanic atheism (MAGA) - are trying to work their way to heaven by their own righteousness.

Romans 10:1 Brethren, my heart’s desire and prayer to God for Israel is, that they might be saved. [2] For I bear them record that they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. [3] For they being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God. [4] For Christ is the end of the law for righteousness to every one that believeth.

But Trump, by his own admission, is too proud and haughty (and sociopathic) to ever conceive that he, some god-like figure in his mind, should ever have to get on his knees to confess and repent towards God and seek forgiveness. He has a very hardened and impenitent heart, whole believes that he is whole and does not need repentance.

Romans 2:4 Or despisest thou the riches of his goodness and forbearance and longsuffering; not knowing that the goodness of God leadeth thee to repentance? [5] But after thy hardness and impenitent heart treasurest up unto thyself wrath against the day of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God; [6] Who will render to every man according to his deeds: Mark 2:15 And it came to pass, that, as Jesus sat at meat in his house, many publicans and sinners sat also together with Jesus and his disciples: for there were many, and they followed him. [16] And when the scribes and Pharisees saw him eat with publicans and sinners, they said unto his disciples, How is it that he eateth and drinketh with publicans and sinners? [17] When Jesus heard it, he saith unto them, They that are whole have no need of the physician, but they that are sick: I came not to call the righteous, but sinners to repentance.

Jesus will save anyone, but only if you admit and confess that you are sick and seek that change and new life. The Lord is not interested in your self-righteousness, he is interested in the sinners that come to him in humility seeking the cure. Only then and only there can salvation be found.

Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved. [10] For with the heart man believeth unto righteousness; and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation. [11] For the scripture saith, Whosoever believeth on him shall not be ashamed. [12] For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him. [13] For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Read more about how to be saved here:

The Sad Vanity Of This Life, Working And Eating To Never Be Fulfilled

The Forgotten Verses Of Salvation

For as much as I have ragged on Trump (and for good and just reasons), if he or anyone of the worst of the worst were to hypothetically ever approach me and ask me how to be saved, you best believe I would not hesitate to tell that person of the Lord and his salvation. Christ saved me from myself and a horrible death: am I any better?

1 Timothy 1:12 And I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who hath enabled me, for that he counted me faithful, putting me into the ministry; [13] Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief. [14] And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus. [15] This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.

Now having said all of that… we know that Trump is a master manipulator of the media, one of if not the greatest to ever do it. This man never stops manipulating and lying. This man is a sociopathic, narcissistic liar to the uttermost extreme, and he can’t stop bragging about himself if he tried; and though he really does think he is larger than life, is on the rank of Jesus and has people assuage his immense pride by acting like and calling him “daddy,” what he says is designed to cause yet another ruckus, distraction and division amongst the people.

