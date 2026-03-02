Following The WinePress report from earlier today — covering the confirmed deaths of at least three American soldiers, though that number appears to already be grossly underreported, along with the attacks in Iran and Israel — President Donald Trump issued another formal statement on the current status and purported success of Operation Epic Fury.

Trump very nonchalantly said that more casualties will occur and “that’s the way that it is.”

Earlier today, CENTCOM shared the news that three US military service members have been killed in action. As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation. Even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives. We pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen. And sadly, there will likely be more before it ends. That’s the way it is, likely be more, but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case. But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically civilization. They have waged war against civilization itself. Our resolve, and likewise that of Israel has never been stronger. America is now again the richest, most powerful nation in the world by far. But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is we have done things that others are unable to do. But it’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies. And they do battle better than anybody. But we are now using that military for good. We want to have it for good purpose. We’re undertaking this massive operation not merely to ensure security for our own time and place, but for our children and their children, just as our ancestors have done for us many, many years ago. This is the duty and the burden of a free people. These actions are right, and they are necessary to ensure that Americans will never have to face a radical, bloodthirsty, terrorist regime armed with nuclear weapons and lots of threats.

Unbelievable. You have to watch the clip for yourself to apprehend just how little he cares for our American troops. “That’s the way that it is.” Yet we still have braindead idiots in this country who still worship him like he’s God; and fake tough guys who can’t fight their way out of a paper bag, with big bellies, a big truck, and an even bigger mouth who have no problem sending their own sons and daughters to die for Israel, a war that has nothing to do with us, as they continue to regurgitate whatever Sean Hannity and Mark Levin or Jack Keane says on Fox News.

Literally this:

Proverbs 18:6 A fool's lips enter into contention, and his mouth calleth for strokes. Proverbs 29:10 The bloodthirsty hate the upright: but the just seek his soul.

But who cares when the goy dies, right? They’re only good for usury and sacrifice.

Memes across the web:

Bad jokes aside, as I've reported before, the death count for the U.S. is very likely to be much higher. Iran has already claimed that that has killed hundreds more and was quoted in Russian media.

Is this Baghdad Bobby with their own propaganda to galvanize their citizenry? Very well possible. It’s also just as equally possible that there is a lot of truth to their claims. We’ll find out; but Trump is already giving himself an alibi for inevitably more deaths, for which I reckon that in time it will come out that the numbers are much worse; and CENTCOM said this morning that the situation is “fluid,” which means it’s a lot worse than they want us to know.

My goodness, our media is stupid…

See more amateur footage of U.S. bases being attacked here.

Israel is also continuing to take on more casualties as its air defenses are unable to shoot everything down (bearing in mind that Iran has not launched their newer tech yet).

When Trump flew back to the White House today, Donny wasn’t looking too good and he didn’t stay for questions. You know it’s serious when that happens because Drumpf can’t stop running his mouth.

He don’t look too good

Trump said in his aforementioned follow-up speech (and his initial one the morning he announced the attacks to the world), he implored the Iranians to take to the streets. Well, they did, and many of them are unified together, still chanting ‘death to America’ even louder.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, Trump claimed that this will likely drag on for at least four weeks.

“It’s always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It’s always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it’s a big country, it’ll take four weeks - or less.”

He reiterated that more Americans will likely die. “And, you know, we expect that to happen, unfortunately. Could happen continuous — it could happen again.”

The U.K. is also considering getting involved in the war…

For more updates and a good overall analysis, Rtr. Lt. Col. Daniel Davis has more on the story, and he is not happy at all.

Again, as for Trump and this godless administration:

Ecclesiastes 10:12 The words of a wise man's mouth are gracious; but the lips of a fool will swallow up himself. [13] The beginning of the words of his mouth is foolishness: and the end of his talk is mischievous madness. [14] A fool also is full of words: a man cannot tell what shall be; and what shall be after him, who can tell him? [15] The labour of the foolish wearieth every one of them, because he knoweth not how to go to the city.

