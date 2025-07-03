The U.S. economy is on its last leg, Americans are struggling to afford food and basic living expenses; and in the midst of the Big Beautiful Bill and on the cusp of World War III, President Donald Trump is selling $249 cologne and perfume, and a $499 phone that will not even be made in America!

Trump is infamous for slapping his name on literally anything: if he can monetize it he will. This is the latest.

Meanwhile, days before Independence Day, the Commander-in-Chief wants cash-strapped Americans to buy cologne and perfume in his latest grift.

For more on this, check out my latest video report on YouTube here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Isaiah 57:9 And thou wentest to the king with ointment, and didst increase thy perfumes, and didst send thy messengers far off, and didst debase thyself even unto hell.

What an absolute gong show!

I don’t even know what to say about this stuff anymore. And then the red hats still kiss his feet. If Biden, Harris, Obama, Clinton, etc. monetized products we would not hear the end of it, but Trump can monetize and shill literally anything - cheap Chinese junk sold for multiples higher - and people think this is amazing, or they just laugh it off as they continue to harden their hearts and admit they got hoodwinked, or they just pretend like they didn’t see it and anyone who points it out is presumed to be a “libtard.”

