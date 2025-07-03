The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Aarons's avatar
David Aarons
6h

I put 2 comments on at YouTube and they don't load??

"Ten more payments and this Big Mac is mine"

Why in the world would ya even pay $249 for perfume in the first place?!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by The WinePress and others
Kim's avatar
Kim
3h

It's DISGRACEFUL!! These people have no shame while they laugh at the braindead idiots who fall for it every time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture