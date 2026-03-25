The Trump administration revealed yesterday that it is deploying more ground soldiers to the Middle East in preparation for a potential ground assault on Iranian territory. Earlier this month, the Pentagon announced the deployment of 5,000 Marines to the region.

This latest reinforcement consists of at least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division, per reports, a unit designed to airdrop and parachute into hostile environments. The news was released after financial markets had closed. When asked about the latest deployment, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said “President Trump always has all military options at his disposal.”

“The pair of Marine Expeditionary Units will add about 5,000 Marines and thousands of sailors to the region, where the U.S. already has about 50,000 troops,” the Associated Press noted.

Meanwhile, the Department of War is doing what it can to increase the size of eligible enlistees.

Last week, Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon has extended their Covid-19 reinstatements for service members who were displaced and discharged during the Biden administration for not complying with Covid-related measures and vaccine mandates. Hegseth said they are “allowing our Warriors of Conscience to return through April 1, 2027.”

In 2022, The WinePress noted that the Biden administration honorably discharged around 20,000 service men and women across all branches and reservists. The mandate, of course, put a big damper on recruitment, something that was already a big issue for the Pentagon after suffering some of its worst recruitment misses in history.

But a year later, the Department of Defense was desperate to get those servicemembers back, sending out letters asking them to reenlist. The Army also began posting advertisements that said the Covid vaccine was not required and was offering higher enlistment bonuses.

Last night, the U.S. Army officially revealed that they have expanded the enlistment age from 34 to 42, and has eliminated waiver requirements for a single conviction of possession of marijuana.

Contrary to some posts online, this does not mean Selective Service will draft Americans in this age bracket. This change simply means the Army is willing to take on older enlistees

A similar thing occurred in the build-up to the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

House Speaker Karoline Leavitt did not rule out the possibility of a draft when asked earlier this month.

Despite these actions indicating that recruitment is probably down at the moment, the Pentagon still contends that in fiscal year 2025 all branches met or exceeded their goals.

Military.com noted:

Early signs in 2026 suggest that momentum is holding. Across the services, recruiting is off to a strong start, and the conversation inside the Pentagon has shifted from how to attract recruits to how to absorb them. But that success is now being tested under new conditions. As U.S. military operations in Iran expand and casualties rise, the recruiting rebound is colliding with a variable the services cannot control: public support for the war itself. […] Taken together, these changes reflect a broader shift: From selecting fully qualified candidates to developing candidates into qualification. Viewed another way, this represents a transition from a selection model to a development model. This is a shift many organizations have made as talent pools tighten. The difference is not necessarily in the standards themselves, but in when and how those standards are met.

In other words, the standards and requirements in different areas were lowered and more incentives are on offer.

Continuing…

The recruiting crisis may be over for now. But the system that replaced it is being tested under conditions far different than the ones that created it. If the conflict expands, becomes prolonged, or results in higher U.S. casualties, history suggests recruiting could feel the effects quickly. At the same time, the military is relying on a recruiting model that depends on expanding the eligible population, sustaining preparatory pipelines and maintaining high accession numbers. Those systems were designed to solve a recruiting shortfall. They have not yet been fully tested in a prolonged, politically divided conflict. That distinction matters. Because the true test of the current recruiting surge is no longer just whether the military can meet its numbers. It’s whether it can do so under public scrutiny, during an active conflict and with a population increasingly uncertain about the mission itself.

However, other sources have noted that recruiting is still down with Gen-Z.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I don’t doubt that recruitment went up under Trump, but that was in large part because he promised to end the “woke” stuff and be the “peacemaker.” Now it has become beyond obvious that he isn’t and has dragged us into World War III, the Armed Forces are seeing a decline. Don’t believe the statistics the Pentagon and Fox News roll out: they need to keep pushing propaganda to get Americans behind the war effort, especially Gen-Z; and these latest actions by the DoW prove that they need more men to sacrifice.

Recruitment may be up, but recruitment does not automatically assume all will make it to basic training, for one; it also does not mean we can still maintain capacity, and lowering the standards some more while begging the real brave ones for rejecting the Covid death shots to come back proves there are not enough people.

As far as I am concerned, despite what Trump says daily that “we’ve won, Iran is decimated,” this war will drag on and on, and I do believe that eventually there will be a draft.

But again, who is going to be drafted? A LOT of people do not want this war and especially do not want to fight in it let alone pay for it, and if the draft did kick in, there are not enough liable candidates that can be used for reason or another.

As far as sending troops to Iran, if they are seriously deployed then it is going to be a slaughterhouse. Just taking one of these islands will incur losses, but that is the ‘easy’ part: holding it is the hard part, and that is where the mass-casualties will come in…

Psalm 68:30 Rebuke the company of spearmen, the multitude of the bulls, with the calves of the people, till every one submit himself with pieces of silver: scatter thou the people that delight in war.

In other news…

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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