Last week, President Donald Trump posted a video on his Truth Social and Instagram accounts, an AI-generated video that depicts a reconstructed Gaza rebuilt into a smart city from the rubble, giving a glimpse into what perhaps Trump envisions by what he meant when he said he, with Israel’s cooperation, will seek to transform Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Nearly a month ago, in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump announced these plans to create this “Riviera of the Middle East.”

“I envision a world -- people living there, the world's people. I think you'll make that into an international, unbelievable place. I think the potential in the Gaza Strip is unbelievable. And I think the entire world, representatives from all over the world will be there and they'll -- And they'll live there. Palestinians also. Palestinians will live there, many people will live there. But they've tried the other and they've tried it for decades and decades and decades. It's not going to work it work. It didn't work. It will never work. And you have to learn from history. History has -- you know, you just can't let it keep repeating itself. “We have an opportunity to do something that could be phenomenal. And I don't want to be cute. I don't want to be a wise guy. But the Riviera of the Middle East, this could be something that could be so -- This could be so magnificent. But more importantly than that is the people that have been absolutely destroyed that live there now can live in peace in a much better situation because they are living in hell. And those people will now be able to live in peace. We'll make sure that it's done world class. “It will be wonderful for the people. Palestinians, Palestinians mostly we're talking about. And I have a feeling that despite them saying no, I have a feeling that the king in Jordan and that the general president -- but that the general in Egypt will open their hearts and will give us the kind of land that we need to get this done, and people can live in harmony and in peace.”

What might this “Riviera” look like? Well, the President shared an AI-generated video that provides a glimpse into what may become of Gaza if Trump and Netanyahu’s ambitions are allowed to come to pass:

The video sent shockwaves and drew plenty of criticism online and eventually resulted in the Instagram post being taken down.

The video begins with a destroyed Gaza suddenly transforming into a beachside resort paradise as children run to the city out of a cave. The busy downtown streets are populated with businesses and Tesla vehicles on the streets. Elon Musk can be seen eating pita bread with dip. The video also depicts transgender belly dancers, Trump holding a golden balloon in the shape of Trump’s head, Musk raining money on the inhabitants, and Trump dancing with an exotic performer.

The video also shows a “Trump Gaza” plaza hotel, a giant golden statue of a slim Trump in the middle of the city, followed by a glimpse of a gift shop with golden Trump idols for purchase. The video ends with Trump sipping drinks with Netanyahu topless near a pool.

While these images were being displayed, a rap song was overlaid with the lyrics, “Donald’s coming to set you free, bringing the light for all to see, No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.”

Anthony Colpo additionally noted in a report:

NBC News attempted to locate the original source of the video. The earliest online post it found of the AI-generated video was on February 7, by pro-Israel X account Nazi Hunters (@huntersofnazis). The account, which posts a mix of pro-Israeli and anti-Palestinian material, “did not respond to requests for comment, but seemed to suggest that they created the video in posts made Tuesday.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Solomon once wrote, “That which hath been is named already, and it is known that it is man: neither may he contend with him that is mightier than he” (Ecclesiastes 6:10).

It’s been said that history doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes, and it’s no different now. Consider this passage in the Psalms:

Psalm 106:35 But were mingled among the heathen, and learned their works. [36] And they served their idols: which were a snare unto them. [37] Yea, they sacrificed their sons and their daughters unto devils, [38] And shed innocent blood, even the blood of their sons and of their daughters, whom they sacrificed unto the idols of Canaan: and the land was polluted with blood. [39] Thus were they defiled with their own works, and went a whoring with their own inventions.

And in case you weren’t sure where the land of Canaan was, here you go: “And the border of the Canaanites was from Sidon, as thou comest to Gerar, unto Gaza; as thou goest, unto Sodom, and Gomorrah, and Admah, and Zeboim, even unto Lasha” (Genesis 10:19).

There is no new thing under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9-11), and once again we see mass destruction and bloodshed and sacrifice of children in the land of Canaan, done in the name of the pagan gods that are served there, only to then have even more idols built on top of the rubble.

The cartoonishly villainy displayed in the video is utterly repulsive; and this is the guy, Trump, including Musk, that an entire movement and cult of personality, is pinning all their hopes on to save them, and they are willing to follow their golden idol (literally) to the ends of the earth.

Trump’s remarks about seizing Gaza are not something relatively new as his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is married to his daughter Ivanka, stated last year that the land in Gaza was very valuable to them; and with Trump’s recent comments, they perhaps define what Kushner was actually referring to. During a speaking event at Harvard University in March of last year, Kushner suggested moving the Palestinians to Egypt.

“Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable … if people would focus on building up livelihoods. “It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”

The Times of Israel reported that Kushner is actually behind the plans to transform Gaza. The TOI wrote: ‘Kushner was involved in crafting Trump’s prepared remarks that he made alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Puck News reports, citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter. Netanyahu had not requested that Trump pursue such a plan ahead of time, Puck adds.’

As I said when I reported on Trump’s remarks about a month ago,

What we are witnessing perfectly aligns with the prophecies concerning end-times Israel laid-out in the King James Bible. The Book of James specifically has these undertones, as it is directly addressed “to the twelve tribes which are scattered abroad, greeting” (James 1:1). Pay attention to this passage:

James 5:1 Go to now, ye rich men, weep and howl for your miseries that shall come upon you. [2] Your riches are corrupted, and your garments are motheaten. [3] Your gold and silver is cankered; and the rust of them shall be a witness against you, and shall eat your flesh as it were fire. Ye have heaped treasure together for the last days. [4] Behold, the hire of the labourers who have reaped down your fields, which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries of them which have reaped are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth. [5] Ye have lived in pleasure on the earth, and been wanton; ye have nourished your hearts, as in a day of slaughter. [6] Ye have condemned and killed the just; and he doth not resist you.

We can already start to see this being fulfilled with the atrocity that has happened in Gaza; geocoding them under the pretext of eradicating Hamas to steal their land, and then put beach resorts on their graves and turn the place into a giant smart city. Remember: End-times Israel is not a godly, Christ-believing nation; it is the dead opposite: an abominable, unbelieving and Christ-rejecting nation that God will severely judge in the years to come, according to the scriptures. Romans 11, among many others, plainly spells this out.

But this further confirms what I wrote in 2023 that Netanyahu’s evil is helping to fulfill Bible prophecy:

SEE: Israel’s Cruelty In Gaza Is Fulfilling Bible Prophecy Through People Like Netanyahu

Instruments Of Cruelty: Israel Is Using A Rogue, Unmanned AI Called ‘Lavender’ To Help Kill Gazans And Conduct Bombings

Revelation 11:8 And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE