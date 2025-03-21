The following report was first published on January 6th, 2024, on winepressnews.com.

Early yesterday morning former President Donald Trump shared a video on his social media platform Truth Social, which depicts himself as this renaissance man and even goes as far to apply attributes of the Lord God Jesus Christ to himself.

The short called “God Made Trump” made some headlines, which, as Mediaite points out, a satirical version of Paul Harvey’s famous “So God Made a Farmer” video.

The transcript of the narration in the video is as follows:

"And on June 14th, 1946, God looked down on his plan Paradise, and said, I need a caretaker. So God gave us Trump. God said, I need somebody willing to get up before dawn. Fix this country. Work all day. Fight the Marxists. Eat supper. Then go to the Oval Office and stay past midnight. And a meeting of the heads of state. So God made Trump. I need somebody with arms strong enough to wrestle the deep state, and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild. Somebody to ruffle the feathers. Tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum. Come home hungry. Have to wait until the First Lady is done with lunch with friends. Then tell the ladies to be sure and come back real soon and mean it. So God gave us Trump. I need somebody who can shape an ax but wield a sword. Who had the courage to step foot in North Korea? Who can make money from the tar of the sand turned liquid to gold? Who understands the difference between tariffs and inflation? We’ll finish this 40 hour week by Tuesday noon, but then put in another 72 hours. So God made Trump. God had to have somebody willing to go into the den of vipers. Call out the fake news for their tongues as sharp as serpents. The poison of vipers is on their lips. And yet. Stop. So God made Trump. God said, I need somebody who will be strong and courageous, who will not be afraid or terrified of the wolves when they attack a man who cares for the flock. A shepherd to mankind who will never leave nor forsake them. I need the most diligent worker to follow the path and remain strong in faith and know the belief of God and country. Somebody who is willing to drill, bring back manufacturing and American jobs. Farm the lands. Secure our borders. Build our military. Fight the system all day and finish a hard weeks. Work by attending church on Sunday. And then his oldest son turns and says, God, let’s make America great again, dad. Let’s build back a country to be the envy of the world again. So God made Trump.

Ron Filipkowski also noted on X that this commercial rips-off an ad for Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who used a similar template of emulating Paul Harvey. The Messenger reported that last year DeSantis released a 96-second trailer called “Never Stop Fighting for Freedom,” where a voiceover referring to the governor suggests God made a “fighter,” in DeSantis. “And on the eighth day,” the DeSantis ad begins, “God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a protector.’ So God made a fighter.”

The WinePress has noted in a previous article a handful of examples of Trump himself, and his allies and supporters, comparing him to or putting Trump on the level of Jesus Christ.

Moreover, the video Trump shared erroneously states that God made him to “Tame the cantankerous World Economic Forum;” but in 2020 when Trump visited Davos, Switzerland, he told the press, with founder Klaus Schwab standing next to him, “We look forward to being here. Klaus has done a fantastic job.” SEE: Remember When Trump Spoke At The World Economic Forum With His ‘Good Friend’ Klaus Schwab?

What’s more is that his daughter Ivanka is an honorary WEF Young Global Leader, awarded to her in 2015, one year before her father was elected President. SEE: Ivanka Trump Is A Member Of The World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Even though this blasphemer can continue to make all these ridiculous statements, among all the other stuff he did, the MAGA crowd refuses to relent their support of this chump. The idolatry for him is just disgusting and abominable. As 1 Samuel 15:23(a) says, “For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry.” But, these are the last days, and we are living through the final days of the empire, so the Lord has sent a false god for the desperate, unrepentant hypocrites to cling to for deliverance.

1 John 2:18 Little children, it is the last time: and as ye have heard that antichrist shall come, even now are there many antichrists; whereby we know that it is the last time.

Trump is certainly not the antichrist, but is unquestionably an antichrist.

Hebrews 13:5 Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. [6] So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me. [20] Now the God of peace, that brought again from the dead our Lord Jesus, that great shepherd of the sheep, through the blood of the everlasting covenant, [21] Make you perfect in every good work to do his will, working in you that which is wellpleasing in his sight, through Jesus Christ; to whom be glory for ever and ever. Amen. – the verses alluded to in the video.

But nothing ever seems to dissuade a MAGA follower. The more he blasphemes and does quite literally even more of the same establishment, swamp creature filth we’ve all come to expect, these people just roll with the punches and still are willing to go on this roller coaster ride with him.

This stupid little video is more Qanon propaganda designed to bewitch people into thinking Trump and crew are actually fighting for you, when in truth it is just a rebranded psyop the Soviets used to use when communism took over during the Bolshevik revolution. “They” are just playing both sides, curating propaganda to get people to think there are good guys, “white hats,” in high places working to restore liberty and justice, calling evil good and good evil, as the walls close in around the hoodwinked followers.

2 John 9 Whosoever transgresseth, and abideth not in the doctrine of Christ, hath not God. He that abideth in the doctrine of Christ, he hath both the Father and the Son. [10] If there come any unto you, and bring not this doctrine, receive him not into your house, neither bid him God speed: [11] For he that biddeth him God speed is partaker of his evil deeds.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

