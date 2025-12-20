Last week, Congress passed the annual National Defense Authorization Act, dedicating yet another some $901 billion to the defense war department, with some notable GOP members voting with establishment Republicans to advance the bill. The package allocated more money for Ukraine and Israel, removed a provision that bans CBDCs, and added provisions to combat “antisemitism,” Fox News reported.

President Donald Trump signed that bill on Thursday, December 18th.

You can read the full text of the bill, over 3,000 pages of it, here.

Since the bill was passed, more things contained in it have come to light. From geoengineering and weather manipulation, to modern warfare technologies, to AI integration and and 5G, and much more.

Zero Geoengineering reported:

Program areas include, but are not limited to: Test beds for Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, Air Force Programs, RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT, TEST, AND EVALUATION, biotechnology, 5G, DARPA advanced technology development, directed energy weapons, NATO Research and Development, NOAA Cooperative Aviation Centers with Repeal of limitation on educational assistance, Electromagnetic Warfare, Weather Operations, Psychological Operations, Space Operations, microelectronics, Sensors, including electro-optical and infra-red sensors, GPS, and other such sensors, Military medical cooperation arrangements among Five Eyes countries, Strategic infectious disease medical research plan, United States-Israel Defense Industrial Base Working Group, Enhancing security partnership with Jordan and Lebanon, Authorizations related to Ukraine and Taiwan, United Nations collaboration, as well as Classified Programs.

In the case of geoengineering and cloudseeding, the Trump Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) promised transparency about the practice as more and more Americans are finally becoming privy to the practice. Instead, the administration derided the claims of cloudseeding as conspiracy theories and a “myth.”

The NDAA also continues the controversial power of the federal government to detain and arrest legal American citizens indefinitely on the basis that they might be a terrorist or allegedly support one:

Don’t you just love winning? Trump, once again, is carrying the torch passed onto him by his predecessors to advance the globalist agenda and destruction of this nation.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. Acts 13:10 And said, O full of all subtilty and all mischief, thou child of the devil, thou enemy of all righteousness, wilt thou not cease to pervert the right ways of the Lord?

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

