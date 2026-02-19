The United States is quietly gearing up for the ‘next pandemic’ and still intends to work with the World Health Organization (WHO), despite claiming to have exited the global health body earlier this year.

On February 3rd, President Donald Trump signed H.R.7148 - Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, into law. Buried in the funding bill allocates billions of dollars more for pandemic preparedness. The bill passed the House 217-214 and 71-29 in the Senate.

As first reported by John Fleetwood, as contained in the bill, over $3.2 billion is dedicated to the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

“For carrying out title III and subtitles A and B of title XXVIII of the PHS Act, with respect to the research, development, storage, production, and procurement of medical countermeasures to counter potential chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats to civilian populations, $3,207,991,000: Provided, That of such amount—”

A chunk of that money is directed towards “prepar[ing] for or respond[ing] to an influenza pandemic” along with “the development and purchase of vaccines, antivirals, necessary medical supplies, diagnostics, and surveillance tools.”

It also states that the funds “may be used for the construction or renovation of privately owned facilities for the production of pandemic influenza vaccines and other biologics, if the Secretary finds such construction or renovation necessary to secure sufficient supplies of such vaccines or biologics.”

On top of this, $484,606,000 is provided to fund federal emergency response operations via ASPR.

$913,200,000 went to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for outbreak readiness.

Another $729,272,000 will go to preparation for so-called emerging pathogens, specifically “zoonotic infectious diseases.” It also pays “for the transportation, medical care, treatment, and other related costs of persons quarantined or isolated under Federal or State quarantine law.”

Furthermore, over $200 million is allocated towards emergency funding for outbreaks.

Last month, the Trump administration announced that it was formally leaving the WHO — or at least that is what the administration wanted to project, as it is still working with the WHO on some things, including influenza and mass-vaccination programs.

This latest Appropriations Act this preserves some relations with the WHO, Fleetwood exposed.

“Sec. 211. The Secretary shall make available through assignment not more than 60 employees of the Public Health Service to assist in child survival activities and to work in AIDS programs through and with funds provided by the Agency for International Development, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund or the World Health Organization.”

Fleetwood noted:

The language is unambiguous.

In global health policy, “child survival activities” is a broad WHO umbrella that routinely includes vaccination campaigns, disease surveillance, outbreak response, and health-system operations, meaning the statute authorizes U.S. personnel to work inside WHO-funded public-health infrastructure—not narrow, child-only care—despite the formal withdrawal.

This authority is not contingent on U.S. membership in the WHO, nor does it require rejoining the organization.

It instead functions as a personnel-based operational bridge, allowing U.S. federal health staff to continue working inside WHO-financed initiatives without restoring formal governance participation.

Despite formal withdrawal from the World Health Organization, Congress and President Trump have enacted federal law authorizing continued U.S. personnel involvement in WHO-funded health programs, while simultaneously financing influenza pandemic infrastructure, gain-of-function research, and mass vaccine readiness.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

Surprise, surprise, another con job by The Don.

Once again, Trump and MAHA needed an optical illusion, another buy the rumor sell the news, so his cult can go, ‘See, see, I told you they’re fighting the globalists!’

Yet we documented repeatedly last year that the administration was funding new mRNA vaccines and fast-tracking approvals for bird flu shots. This administration has a ton of big-pharma executives in it. (Just search for it here on my Substack).

And people forget (and don’t realize) that Trump’s administration absolutely knew a plandemic was going to be launched during his tenure. The proof is there, they were actively preparing for it:

“…persons quarantined or isolated under Federal or State quarantine law.” In other words, dragged out of your house and detained against your will. That’s what Florida is doing anyway…

I have said for years that another scamdemic is waiting to be deployed at the time of the puppet masters’ choosing. Personally, my money is on so-called “bird flu,” as it is once again implied in this latest appropriations bill that it will be something to do with the flu, but it could be any fake nonsense news they sell to the sheep.

