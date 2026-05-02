Earlier this week, Congress re-signed yet another extension of FISA Section 702, which allows for warrantless spying on Americans and keeping tabs on foreigners Americans talk and communicate with.

Reclaim The Net reported:

The House voted 235 to 191 on Wednesday to keep Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act running for another three years, declining once more to require federal agents to get a warrant before searching Americans’ communications scooped up under the program.

Around twenty Republican privacy hawks broke with leadership and joined Democrats in opposition, but the bill cleared the chamber with hours to spare before the Thursday midnight expiration.

Section 702, first authorized in 2008, lets intelligence agencies intercept the electronic communications of foreign nationals outside the United States without a warrant.

The catch, and the part that has driven nearly two decades of reform fights, is that those intercepts routinely sweep up the texts, calls, and emails of Americans who happen to be in contact with the roughly 350,000 foreign targets surveilled each year. That data sits in a federal database, and the FBI can search it for Americans’ information without going to a judge first.

However, the Senate shot it down, so Trump signed a temporary 45-day extension and then Congress will have to restart the process all over again.

The WinePress has already reported on FISA Section 702 and the devil in the details, which you can read here:

But what is so interesting this time around is President Trump’s emphatic push for Congress to get this renewal passed. Despite the fact that this legislation was used to spy on him and his campaign during the first administration, Trump recently promoted it, arguing that the military needs it.

“I’m willing to give up my security for the military,” he told Fox News last week.

In the words of Benjamin Franklin,

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Psalm 73:8 They are corrupt, and speak wickedly concerning oppression: they speak loftily.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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