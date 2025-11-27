On Monday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that reaffirms the rapid mass-rollout and integration of artificial intelligence into virtually everything, dubbed the “Genesis Mission.” The administration is moving at such a pace it refers to this latest action to the Manhattan Project, the race towards a viable nuclear weapon in the second World War.

The Department of Energy, which is in charge of overseeing The Genesis Mission, published a trailer marking this move into the new dawn of science and technology.

The text of the executive order reads:

From the founding of our Republic, scientific discovery and technological innovation have driven American progress and prosperity. Today, America is in a race for global technology dominance in the development of artificial intelligence (AI), an important frontier of scientific discovery and economic growth. To that end, my Administration has taken a number of actions to win that race, including issuing multiple Executive Orders and implementing America’s AI Action Plan, which recognizes the need to invest in AI-enabled science to accelerate scientific advancement. In this pivotal moment, the challenges we face require a historic national effort, comparable in urgency and ambition to the Manhattan Project that was instrumental to our victory in World War II and was a critical basis for the foundation of the Department of Energy (DOE) and its national laboratories. This order launches the “Genesis Mission” as a dedicated, coordinated national effort to unleash a new age of AI‑accelerated innovation and discovery that can solve the most challenging problems of this century. The Genesis Mission will build an integrated AI platform to harness Federal scientific datasets — the world’s largest collection of such datasets, developed over decades of Federal investments — to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs. The Genesis Mission will bring together our Nation’s research and development resources — combining the efforts of brilliant American scientists, including those at our national laboratories, with pioneering American businesses; world-renowned universities; and existing research infrastructure, data repositories, production plants, and national security sites — to achieve dramatic acceleration in AI development and utilization. We will harness for the benefit of our Nation the revolution underway in computing, and build on decades of innovation in semiconductors and high-performance computing. The Genesis Mission will dramatically accelerate scientific discovery, strengthen national security, secure energy dominance, enhance workforce productivity, and multiply the return on taxpayer investment into research and development, thereby furthering America’s technological dominance and global strategic leadership.

The order also prescribes that the Secretary of Energy to submit a detailed list of “at least 20 science and technology challenges of national importance that the Secretary assesses to have potential to be addressed through the Mission and that span priority domains […],” which include:

(i) advanced manufacturing;

(ii) biotechnology;

(iii) critical materials;

(iv) nuclear fission and fusion energy;

(v) quantum information science; and

(vi) semiconductors and microelectronics.

Notably, the order directs Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to work with White House Special Advisor for AI and Crypto David Sacks to establish “mechanisms for agency collaboration with external partners possessing advanced AI, data, or computing capabilities or scientific domain expertise,” presumably to include large technology firms.

Davis Sacks retweeted the Genesis Mission on X.

As referenced in the order, the Genesis Mission is a partial fulfillment of the President’s AI Action Plan, which was published in July, laying out the AI rollout in the U.S. Biometric Update noted at the time that “the plan lays out a future where AI permeates every dimension of American life, but its safeguards hinge on voluntary compliance, fragmented oversight, and an ideological litmus test framed as neutrality.”

Trump said during a speech debuting the Plan, “So from this day forward, it’ll be a policy of the United States to do whatever it takes to lead the world in artificial intelligence.” Trump also stated that this new federalized approach will essentially override state and local regulations, and that big-tech companies will effectively be allowed to plagiarize and siphon existing materials and other data to train the latest AI models, though he claims this isn’t plagiarism or copyright infringement.

The WinePress provided a breakdown of the specifics of the Plan and what the administration will be working to achieve. The opening paragraphs of the plan state:

Winning the AI race will usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people. AI will enable Americans to discover new materials, synthesize new chemicals, manufacture new drugs, and develop new methods to harness energy—an industrial revolution. It will enable radically new forms of education, media, and communication—an information revolution. And it will enable altogether new intellectual achievements: unraveling ancient scrolls once thought unreadable, making breakthroughs in scientific and mathematical theory, and creating new kinds of digital and physical art—a renaissance. An industrial revolution, an information revolution, and a renaissance—all at once. This is the potential that AI presents. The opportunity that stands before us is both inspiring and humbling. And it is ours to seize, or to lose. […] Simply put, we need to “Build, Baby, Build!” And the breakthroughs in medicine, manufacturing, and many other fields that AI will make possible will increase the standard of living for all Americans. AI will improve the lives of Americans by complementing their work—not replacing it.

The Genesis Mission builds upon this overarching goal and enables the Action Plan.

According to an article published on the White House website, the Genesis Mission is as follows:

“The Genesis Mission brings together the unmatched power of our National Laboratories’ supercomputers and top scientific minds to transform the way science and research are conducted. “This whole-of-government approach represents a historic mobilization of resources, tasking the Department of Energy to integrate its world-class supercomputers and datasets into a unified, closed-loop AI platform. Integrating this data, The Genesis Mission leverages the power of AI to automate experiment design, accelerate simulations, and generate predictive models that accelerate federal research and development productivity. “The Executive Order directs the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology to spearhead coordination with key federal agencies, including the National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), and National Institutes of Health (NIH) as AI unlocks scientific findings from datasets spanning from energy, health, and manufacturing.”

Michael Kratsios, Assistant to the President for Science and Technology and Director of the White House of Science and Technology Policy.

Kratsios was formerly a principal at Thiel Capital and served as chief of staff to Palantir’s Peter Thiel.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News in a gushing statement:

“With this pen today, President Trump signed an historic mission. This is reminiscent of the Manhattan Project that brought World War II to an early and successful end, similar to the Apollo projects that put a man on the moon in 1969.” “This is an all-in national effort to take the power of AI and pair it with the 40,000 outstanding scientists and engineers at our national labs, to use the world’s largest supercomputers to advance innovation and science, to fix our rising energy costs, to give better economic opportunities for our citizens, to make longer and healthier lives possible.”

Furthermore, per a press release from the DOE, the agency lists three key challenges of national importance that the Genesis Mission addresses:

American energy dominance: The Genesis Mission will accelerate advanced nuclear, fusion, and grid modernization using AI to provide affordable, reliable, and secure energy for Americans. Advancing discovery science: Through DOE’s investment and collaboration with industry, America is building the quantum ecosystem that will power discoveries—and industries—for decades to come. Ensuring national security: DOE will create advanced AI technologies for national security missions, deploy systems to ensure the safety and reliability of the U.S. nuclear stockpile, and accelerate the development of defense-ready materials.

The department has created a dedicated website - genesis.energy.gov - to track

Genesis Mission is the latest example of the Trump administration’s ambitions to more closely merge the private sector with the federal government. The Genesis Mission notes that this differs from conventional private sector innovation because “unlike commercial models trained on the open internet, Genesis Mission draws from the government’s secure, multi-domain scientific data, decades of experiments unavailable anywhere else.” These companies and investors are “uniting public and private sectors to accelerate discovery and maintain America’s scientific and technological leadership,” the Department explains.

The DOE provides an early list of companies directly working on the project:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Some things never change…

Genesis 3:4 And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: [5] For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil. [6] And when the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat.

How many times have I said that AI will become (and is becoming) the new god of the masses that will be worshipped, revered, called upon and obeyed in everything? These people, they always tell you who they are, what they are about, and who they serve.

Proverbs 18:1 Through desire a man, having separated himself, seeketh and intermeddleth with all wisdom. [2] A fool hath no delight in understanding, but that his heart may discover itself. [3] When the wicked cometh, then cometh also contempt, and with ignominy reproach.

Patrick Wood, researcher and author on technocracy, commented on the Genesis Mission, saying,

“Sam Altman (the arch technocrat CEO of OpenAI) made the statement, recently I might add, that they might run out of money so they need a backstop in the federal government. So now the government is backstopping the whole thing. There’s nothing they can’t get away with now. Any and all spending (related to AI) will be absorbed by the government.

“This will continue to fly under the radar, I’m sure. But this is really, really important. They’ve just uncorked the genie.”

I don’t think people here in the U.S. realize just how far behind we are compared to the so-called Global South, particularly China, who is eating our lunch in technology and AI. Their tech is more efficient and much cheaper, and America cannot keep up. The race has already been lost; but I am not enthusiastic about running any race that catapults us further into digital serfdom, destruction and degeneracy.

We are in a massive AI bubble and the signs of an impending ‘pop’ are all around. It’s a gigantic pyramid scheme with all these big-tech companies investing in one another and making affinity with the Trump administration.

The Economist recently commented on this in its predictions for 2026, noting that the bubble could very well burst. It cited a viral study published in July from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) “uncovers a surprising result in that 95% of organizations are getting zero return. The outcomes are so starkly divided across both buyers (enterprises, mid-market, SMBs) and builders (startups, vendors, consultancies) that we call it the GenAI Divide. Just 5% of integrated AI pilots are extracting millions in value, while the vast majority remain stuck with no measurable P&L impact.”

Most of these companies are, in my view, simply siphoning what liquidity is left, driving up their stock valuations so they can amass greater wealth, and then cash out right before the market tanks; and the public will bail them out, as always. It’s a repeat of the Dot.Com Bust, but much worse.

Why do you suppose Altman and OpenAI, starting next month, will start allowing users to generate erotica and porn with ChatGPT? Sex sells. But that is the pinnacle of ‘innovation’ here in the West: going “all-in” and the calls for “dominance” for a glorified spell-checker/search engine/graphics editor/data composter/slop bots and porno.

Yet when we when hear and read verbiage like “Crusade, weaponizing, dominance, hegemony, obliterate, etc.,” this is not some cute AI renaissance Trump and the framers of the AI Action Plan and the Genesis Mission want you to believe. To me, most of what they describe in the Genesis Mission is mostly marshmallow fluff.

But (!), and most commentators are going to completely overlook this, the fact that the executive order explicitly involves David Sacks tells us what we need to know. The order may not have explicitly mentioned tokenization, but that’s what this is really about. The tokenized economy and surveillance state must be built at all costs. That’s why Trump and this administration is working overtime to get the control grid built; all these datacenters, AI surveillance, blockchain and payment rails, CBDCs posing as stablecoins, the internet of things and smart devices, etc.

All this talk about scientific discovery and stargazing into the cosmos is just a front: it’s about tokenizing everything.

Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

Also worth noting, per Tech Policy Press:

Some aspects of the new “Genesis Mission” resemble the Biden-era ‘Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security, and Technology’ (FASST) initiative at DOE. Launched in 2024, FASST also promised to coordinate national laboratories and their supercomputing infrastructure, and to integrate datasets.

Stop falling for this right versus left tripe. Each administration builds on the tyranny; and Trump is continuing where Biden left off. I was recently asked in an interview (soon to be published) if it would have made a difference if it were Biden/Harris or Trump, and the answer is no; though Trump is certainly much better and more cunning at selling the slavery than Biden or Harris could, but nevertheless the ambitions are nearly the same.

“Coincidental” that Klaus Schwab just published another book about AI and its impact on us…

