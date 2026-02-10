With beef prices at the supermarket still remaining high, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to quadruple beef imports from Argentina. The President last year garnered controversy after not only helping to bailout Argentina’s struggling economy to the tune of tens of billions of dollars, but also then imported quantities of their beef to deal with growing beef prices in the U.S.

Part of the EO states:

“As President of the United States, I have a responsibility to ensure that hard-working Americans can afford to feed themselves and their families. After considering the information provided to me by the Secretary of Agriculture, among other relevant information, I am taking action to temporarily increase the quantity of in-quota imports of lean beef trimmings under the United States beef TRQ to increase the supply of ground beef for United States consumers.”

Per a White House fact sheet:

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Proclamation temporarily increasing the U.S. tariff-rate quota for lean beef trimmings to boost supply and make ground beef affordable for American consumers despite current supply challenges. The Proclamation permits an additional 80,000 metric tons of lean beef trimmings per year from Argentina to be imported tariff-free in four quarterly tranches of 20,000 metric tons each. The Secretary of Agriculture, in consultation with the United States Trade Representative, will continue monitoring domestic lean beef supplies and related imports and will advise on any additional actions needed to ensure an adequate domestic supply.

Argentina’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the deal in a statement lauding the bilateral trade agreement:

In addition, the United States Government will grant an unprecedented increase to 100,000 tons for preferential access for beef to its market. This ensures an additional 80,000 tons in 2026, which is added to the 20,000 tons that our country already has, which will increase Argentine exports of this product by nearly 800 million dollars.

However, the last time Trump imported Argentinean beef did not reduce prices and sent the U.S. cattle market into a tailspin mostly due to the President’s remarks at the time. When the administration imported eggs from different nations in order to deal with the spike in egg prices, it only reduce the price of eggs a little.

According to Bloomberg, The main group representing American cattle ranchers has said the increase in imports is a “misguided effort” and will damage the “livelihoods of American cattlemen and women, while doing little to impact the price consumers are paying at the grocery store.”

“A deal of this magnitude with Argentina would undercut the very foundation of our cattle industry,” Justin Tupper, a South Dakota cattle producer and president of the United States Cattlemen’s Association, told Reuters.

The WinePress noted in October that many ranchers and beef producers — many of whom supported Trump — publicly shared their displeasure; with groups such as Meriwether Farms, a business that has publicly supported Trump many times before, calling the move an “absolute betrayal.”

Colin Woodall, CEO of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, said at the time it "cannot stand behind the President while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef in an attempt to influence prices." “It is imperative that President Trump and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins let the cattle markets work,” he added.

When asked by press reporters at the time what Trump’s message to struggling farmers and ranchers was, Trump claimed that Argentinians were fighting for their lives and insulted the reporter for questioning the decision.

“Argentina’s fighting for its life. Young lady, you don’t know anything about it. They’re fighting for their life. Nothing is benefiting Argentina. They’re fighting for their life. “If you understand what that means, they have no money. They have no anything. They’re fighting so hard to survive. If I can help them survive in a free world. I happen to like the president of Argentina. I think he’s trying to do the best he can. But don’t make it sound like they’re doing great. They are dying. All right. They’re dying.”

But when ranchers pushed back against his remarks, the following day Trump took aim at them too, telling them to bring their prices down.

“The Cattle Ranchers, who I love, don’t understand that the only reason they are doing so well, for the first time in decades, is because I put Tariffs on cattle coming into the United States, including a 50% Tariff on Brazil. If it weren’t for me, they would be doing just as they’ve done for the past 20 years — Terrible!”

The National Cattleman’s Association posted a message on X to Trump, stating:

“The reality is that ranchers’ success is driven by their own hard work. America’s cattlemen and women operate in one of the most competitive marketplaces in the world. U.S. cattle producers are proud to provide the safest, highest-quality beef on earth. We simply ask that the government not undercut them by importing more Argentinian beef in order to manipulate prices. “Cattlemen and women cannot stand behind President Trump while he undercuts the future of family farmers and ranchers by importing Argentinian beef. It is imperative that [Trump and [Rollins] let cattle markets work without interference. “If the administration is truly an ally of America’s cattle producers, we call on him to abandon this effort to manipulate markets and focus instead on completing the promised New World Screwworm facility in Texas; make additional investments that protect the domestic cattle herd from foreign animal diseases such as FMD; and address regulatory burdens, such as delisting of the gray wolf and addressing the scourge of black vultures.”

A big reason American beef prices continue to rise is due to the fact that cattle supply continues to shrink annually. The WinePress noted last year that cattle stocks fell to record lows last year, according to the USDA.

CattleFax analyst Kevin Good told an audience at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s annual conference in Nashville last week that high prices are here to stay, noting that beef hers will decreased yet again in 2026, though he does expect growth in 2027 and 2028.

On top of this, there are now reports of New World screwworm (a parasitic blowfly whose larvae can infest wounds and eat living tissue in livestock) invading ranches across the U.S. With more scarcity and more biosecurity investment and restrictions, prices will rise off of that.

Trump’s EO makes mention of the screwworm outbreak.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Once again, it is America LAST. Not only will this country import crummy Argentinean beef and mix that into the existing American supply, prices will not go down. And that meat will say ‘US meat’ on the package.

I avoid store-bought meat, look into that sick world when you get the chance.

Trump, USDA Sec. Brooke Rollins and this administration, are doing nothing to help American farmers and ranchers. Instead of creating policies to guarantee increases in cattle production, we will instead continue to make their lives harder and destroy our domestic supply.

It’s almost as if ‘certain forces’ want people to stop eating meat…

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

The administration refuses to address the elephant in the room, and that is how the big four meat manufacturers — Tyson, Cargill, JBS, and National Beef Packing — represent roughly 85% of all beef processing in the U.S. These same companies, and some others, have also monopolized and weaponized the pork and chicken industries as well.

Furthermore, this country, federally and at the state level, has made it so difficult for the genuinely small farmer and rancher, making it illegal for these farmers to sell direct to consumers, unless it goes through a third-party processor and ridiculous inspections and scrutiny from pencil-pushers at the USDA, and sending police to raid their farms for not kissing the ring just right.

Go read “Everything I Want to do is Illegal” by Joel Salatin and you’ll get the idea.

This goes back to what I said in October — it has become more profitable to own the land itself then to actually produce something on it. Furthermore, as the price of cattle and livestock rises, auction prices rise and it incentivizes farmers to sell their supply to capitalize on those gains, thus adding to the glut. There is an incentive to keep supply low so as to justify higher prices at the store. Gee, I wonder who will benefit from that?

You will eat ze bugs and be happy; thou shalt obey the Noahide Laws.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE