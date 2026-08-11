Yesterday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that seeks to establish a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination schedule for children, dropping the current number of injections from 72 to 11 instead.

At the behest and guidance of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the administration has previously tried to get the schedule lowered, but in March was struck down by a district judge.

Despite the major setback, and something RFK Jr. heavily campaigned on in 2024, Trump’s latest EO is an attempted workaround.

Per the official fact sheet (emphasis mine):

Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to recognize Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations that maximize parental choices over vaccinations for their children and align three categories of childhood immunizations with scientific evidence and best practices from peer, developed countries.

The Order provides recommendations that give parents more information and options when making immunization decisions for their children. The Order recommends all children get immunizations to provide protection for 11 diseases – a decrease from the 18 diseases recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2024. Immunizations no longer recommended for all children are now recommended for shared clinical decision-making, ensuring that parents have all options available to them. The Order recommends separating out the combined MMR vaccine into three single-disease shots and recommends administering all vaccines during separate medical visits to give parents more options regarding the timing and frequency of this vaccine administration. States that enact school vaccine requirements are advised to consider the Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations and consider updating their laws to reflect the recommendations. All Federal agencies are advised to advance the Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations based on their relevant authorities to ensure Americans have the best scientific information.

The Order maximizes parental choice over childhood vaccines by promoting State compliance with constitutional and Federal law related to parental authority, religious freedom, disability accommodations, and equal protection under the law, including States’ obligations to provide religious and medical exemptions from childhood and adolescent immunization requirement.

The Order directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the HHS Task Force on Safer Childhood Vaccines, to present plans to the President to improve vaccine research and options for American parents, including continuous evaluation of the risk and benefit profiles of all childhood vaccines based on U.S. and international data.

The keywords are “recommendations” and “consider.” In other words, this is not a mandate nor is it a guarantee that this will happen, as the order calls upon states to “consider updating their laws to reflect the recommendations.”

This is important, because MAGA shill posters like Eric Daugherty on X would have you believe that this is the new vaccine schedule, when they are just recommendations.

The recommendations carry weight, sure, but it is not the law of the land; and this EO will very much face the same scrutiny by district courts as per the admin’s previous attempt.

Looking more closely at the text of the EO, the directive lists which vaccines the administration is still recommending:

Based on consultation with my advisors and review of available scientific evidence, it is hereby declared that the United States recognizes Gold Standard Childhood Vaccine Recommendations informed by the three distinct categories of childhood immunization recommendations identified in the scientific assessment, as specified below: (i) immunizations recommended for all children: measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type B, pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus, and varicella; (ii) immunizations recommended for certain high-risk groups or populations: respiratory syncytial virus monoclonal antibodies, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal B, meningococcal ACWY, and dengue; and (iii) immunizations based on shared clinical decision-making: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, rotavirus, meningococcal disease, influenza, and COVID-19.

The last two are the most curious.

Just last week, the Food and Drug Administration officially approved Moderna’s new mRNA-based “mFLUSIVA” vaccine for influenza.

And the Trump administration is still recommending the Covid vaccines — the mRNA ones…

Despite some of the online rhetoric from the administration-affiliated MAHA media, the Trump White House and RFK Jr. HHS is still very much on the side and in favor of mRNA; which The WinePress has noted in various reports in 2025 and this year so far:

So, here we go again…

Furthermore, though this latest EO does not make mention of mRNA vaccines, this is what the administration has in mind, and it is working to create more universal, all-in-one shots versus a myriad of them.

Taken from a WP report published in June of last year:

On May 1st, the Health and Human Services (HHS), headed up by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the National Institute of Health (NIH) via the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), quietly announced the creation of a new mRNA vaccine platform that is designed to target a number of viruses in one single dose, including H5N1 bird flu, coronaviruses, MERS, and more. The NIH is referring to this as “Generation Gold Standard” - a project that was foreshadowed last year in mainstream press before the 2024 Presidential election.

According to the press release, the departments “announced the development of the next-generation, universal vaccine platform, Generation Gold Standard, using a beta-propiolactone (BPL)-inactivated, whole-virus platform.

“This initiative represents a decisive shift toward transparency, effectiveness, and comprehensive preparedness, funding the NIH’s in-house development of universal influenza and coronavirus vaccines, including candidates BPL-1357 and BPL-24910. These vaccines aim to provide broad-spectrum protection against multiple strains of pandemic-prone viruses like H5N1 avian influenza and coronaviruses including SARS-CoV-2, SARS-CoV-1, and MERS-CoV.”

The program, according to the statement, is also in collaboration with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority’s (BARDA) “operations with its statutory mission under the Public Health Service Act—to prepare for all influenza viral threats, not just those currently circulating.”

The Generation Gold Standard, according to NIAID touches on three main aspects:

Recalibrates America’s pandemic preparedness . Unlike traditional vaccines that target specific strains, BPL-inactivated whole-virus vaccines preserve the virus’s structural integrity while eliminating infectivity. This approach induces robust B and T cell immune responses and offers long-lasting protection across diverse viral families. Moreover, the intranasal formulation of BPL-1357 is currently in Phase Ib and II/III trials and is designed to block virus transmission—an innovation absent from current flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

Embodies efficient, transparent, and government-led research . The BPL platform is fully government-owned and NIH-developed. This approach ensures radical transparency, public accountability, and freedom from commercial conflicts of interest.

Marks the future of vaccine development. In addition to influenza and coronavirus, the BPL platform is adaptable for future use against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), metapneumovirus, and parainfluenza. It also offers the unprecedented capability to protect against avian influenza without inducing antigenic drift—a major step forward in proactive pandemic prevention.

“Clinical trials for universal influenza vaccines are scheduled to begin in 2026, with FDA approval targeted for 2029,” the press release noted. “The intranasal BPL-1357 flu vaccine, currently in advanced trials, is also on track for FDA review by 2029.”

Contagion Live pointed out that the first such universal vaccine by Longhorn Vaccines and Diagnostics. Jeff Fischer, MBA, president of the firm, commented: “A universal vaccine could play multiple roles in pandemic preparedness. It could be stockpiled for deployment once a pandemic strain is identified, providing at least a baseline level of protection while a strain-specific vaccine is developed. It could also replace the seasonal vaccine to generate coverage in advance of a pandemic and potentially prevent pandemics from ever happening.”

The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) several weeks after the Generation Gold Standard was announced endorsed the concept of a universal shot such as this one. “Existing vaccines for diseases such as flu and coronaviruses require frequent updating. In contrast, universal vaccines could provide long-lasting protection against many or all strains of a specific virus,” GAO says. “Although they are in the early stages of development, these vaccines could someday improve public health and reduce vaccination frequency.”

But GAO says “universal vaccines may still need to be occasionally updated or supplemented with boosters,” and might cut into big-pharma’s bottom line due to the potential for “lower potential profits to developers than traditional vaccines because they would be used less frequently.”

Thus, it could be argued that this is more of a consolidation rather than reform. The administration may be trying to reduce the number of overall vaccines in the childhood schedule, but that is because present research is trying to combine a number of them into one; and the administration has made zero indications that they are walking away from mRNA, rather they are embracing it.

RFK Jr. has also made it clear that he is not “anti-vax,” despite years of mainstream media reporting that he is.

Going back to my article from a year ago:

Even though mainstream media continues to erroneously report that RFK Jr. is “anti-vax,” nothing could be further from the truth as the Health Secretary has repeatedly said for years, well before he took this position, that he is pro-vaccine but has been critical of some of them.

During a debate with Alex Epstein at the University of Colorado Boulder in 2019, Kennedy once again asserted that he is not “anti-vaccine” but “pro-vaccine,” and has had all of his children vaccinated, but many people do not know his position because the mainstream media is very quick to call him an “anti-vaxxer” and quash the rest of his opinions. Jr. went on to point out that these “medicines,” as he called them, are exempt from safety testing. Because of that, Kennedy advocates that more safety testing should be done before they are mandated. He said:

“I don’t think we should be mandating medical interventions for unwilling Americans, unless we know precisely that that vaccine is going to end up helping them rather than hurting them.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

During his confirmation hearings in late-January - which you can watch here and here - he made a number of admissions and promises that included the creation of new vaccines and protection of old ones. On day one, RFK, when he was getting grilled by Senator Bernie Sanders, said, “I am supportive of vaccines. I’m supportive of vaccines. I want good science and I want to protect the vaccines.”

Courtesy: The Healthy American

On day two, Jr. made it even more clear his stance on vaccination. When queried, he said, “I recommend that children follow the CDC schedule, and I will support the CDC schedule when I get in there if I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed.”

Furthermore, a senator asked Jr. to respond to question, that if “a child who may be immunosuppressed and cannot get a vaccine are at risk of being in a classroom with an unvaccinated child and thus at risk of getting the infectious disease because we’ve lost the herd immunity,” what is Kennedy’s response. RFK Jr. affirmed this and said he will work to rebuild trust.

“My response is that vaccine uptake for the COVID vaccine, for example, is down to 23% and all vaccines are dropping and they’re doing that because people don’t believe the government anymore,” he said. “We need good science and I’m going to bring that in. I’m going to restore trust and that will restore vaccine uptake.”

On top of this, RFK Jr. pledged to bring an effective bird flu vaccine. When questioned, “Will you support the development and a distribution of vaccines for the avian flu, yes or no?” RFK Jr. responded, “Yes.”

In March, Kennedy urged people to get vaccinated during a purported measles outbreak in Texas.

Before assuming the role, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with RFK Jr.. Bourla said during an earnings call:

“I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies. “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

Read the rest of the report here:

So, definitely plenty of hypocrisy on the part of Kennedy.

The bottom line is that the vaccine agenda is not much really changes. Those who go along with the course of this world and the mainstream status quo will jeer, and MAHA and MAHA (whatever is left of it) will cheer on false pretenses; and the gene-altering “operating system,” “program,” and “software of life” — as Moderna calls it — agenda of pushing transhumanistic mRNA technology will continue unmolested.

Proverbs 13:17 A wicked messenger falleth into mischief: but a faithful ambassador is health.

Nothing has changed. It’s business as usual.

1 Timothy 6:20 O Timothy, keep that which is committed to thy trust, avoiding profane and vain babblings, and oppositions of science falsely so called: [21] Which some professing have erred concerning the faith. Grace be with thee. Amen.

The WinePress has plenty of articles highlighting the Trump administration’s hypocrisy and promotion of vaccines, especially mRNA ones, and Operation Warp Speed.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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