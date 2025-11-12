President Donald Trump met with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House yesterday, though you might not have heard about it as the administration and legacy mainstream media has been fairly quiet about the meeting, so much so that the Syrian President entered the White House from a side door and not the main entry where President Trump often greets people to get that photographic handshake.

Ahmed al-Sharaa is a pseudonym for the man’s real name, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, a U.S.-backed terrorist leader affiliated with ISIS and Al-Qaeda, who at one point the U.S. had a bounty put on his head.

Prior to this meeting, I wrote a few days ago how the United Nations and the U.S. removed sanctions on Syria in the lead-up to this meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa, as the country and other allies funded and supported so-called “rebels” or “opposition forces,” an offshoot of Al-Qaeda and ISIS, rebranded as a moderate and liberal Muslim opposition group, renamed as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) to conceal the true identity of the U.S.-terrorist-backed group

So yesterday Trump met this man at the White House. No official minutes were recorded, no livestream from inside the White House, no press briefing, and hardly any real press time in the mainstream media discussing it; as it seems the media outside of the U.S. is talking about it more than the American media is.

In this photo released by Syrian Presidency press office, President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa, at the White House

Timour Azhari, who writes about the Middle East for Reuters from Riyadh via Beirut, Baghdad & Damascus, did publish pictures of the closed meeting on X.

President Trump also took to Truth Social and briefly stated,

“It was an Honor to spend time with Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, the new President of Syria, where we discussed all the intricacies of PEACE in the Middle East, of which he is a major advocate. I look forward to meeting and speaking again. Everyone is talking about the Great Miracle that is taking place in the Middle East. Having a stable and successful Syria is very important to all countries in the Region.”

Channel 4 News in the United Kingdom did a good, short report on this meeting as well.

Later that day, during a televised meeting in the White House, a press reporter inquired about the two leaders’ meeting. Trump responded:

“He's a very strong leader. He comes from a very tough place and he's tough guy. I liked him. I get along with him. “[…] We'll do everything we can to make Syria successful because that's

part of the Middle East. We have peace now in the Middle East. First time that anyone can remember that ever happening. “As you know Syria is a very big part of the Middle East, very important part. If you look back at Syria for years, they had the doctors, the lawyers, they had so many of the great intellects. It was it's an amazing place with great people. And we want to see Syria be successful along with the rest of the Middle East. So uh I have confidence that he'll be able to do the job. “We want to see Syria become a country that's very successful and I think this leader can do it. I really do. I think this leader can do it. And people said he's had a rough past. We've all had rough pasts, but he has had a rough past. And I think frankly, if you didn't have a rough past, you wouldn't have a chance. “[…] We're working also with Israel on, you know, getting along with Syria, getting along with everybody.”

One of the things that came out of the meeting is that the U.S. will work with Syria to help flush out and defeat ISIS - an adversary Trump has boasted repeatedly that he helped to defeat ISIS.

The BBC wrote: “Syria will now be the 90th country to join the global coalition, which is aimed at eliminating remaining elements of the so-called Islamic State and stemming the flow of foreign militants to the Middle East.”

Moreover, al-Sharaa sat down with Fox News to explain away his connections with ISIS and Al-Qaeda. When asked if his past and terror designation came up in the past with Trump, the Syrian President said it was not discussed.

“I think this is a matter of the past now. We did not discuss this actively. We talked about the present and the future. “We talked about the investment opportunities in the future in Syria, so that Syria is no longer looked at as a security threat. It is now looked at as a geopolitical ally and some—a place where the United States can have great investments, especially extracting gas.”

When asked about his participation in attacks that led to the deaths of thousands of American soldiers, the Syrian President tried to distance himself from this as well.

“I was only 19 years old, so I was a very young person. And it didn't have any decision-making power at that time. And I don't have anything to do with it. And al-Qaeda was not present right then in my area. So you're speaking to the wrong person about this subject. We mourn for every civilian that got killed. And we know that people suffer from the war, especially civilians, who pay the price, hefty price, for the war.”

In a separate interview with The Washington Post, the former designated terrorist laid-out Syria’s plans to work with the United States to achieve peace in the Middle East.

When asked to defend his actions as a branded ISIS/Al-Qaeda terrorist, the Syrian leader once again deflected allegations levied against him.

“To start with, fighting is not something shameful if it’s done for noble objectives, especially if you are defending your own land and the people who are suffering from injustice. I believe this is something good that people should be commended for. I have fought so many wars, but I’ve never caused the death of an innocent person. “And when somebody engages in fighting, they should have a very strong ethical background. The region was affected by the policies — Western policies and U.S. policies — and today, we have so many Americans who agree with us that some of these policies were a mistake and that they caused so many wars that were pointless.”

When asked about Syria’s relationship with Israel, al-Sharaa said he and President Trump are working to negotiate a settlement with Israel to withdraw some of its forces that it is occupying in Syria and return to its predetermined borders. The Syrian President said in part:

“The advances that Israel made into Syria are not coming from [their] security concerns but are coming from their expansionist ambitions. “Israel has always claimed that it has concerns about Syria because it is afraid of the threats that the Iranian militias and [Lebanon’s] Hezbollah represent. We are the ones who expelled those forces out of Syria. “We are engaged in direct negotiations with Israel, and we have gone a good distance on the way to reach an agreement. But to reach a final agreement, Israel should withdraw to their pre-Dec. 8 borders. “The United States is with us in these negotiations, and so many international parties support our perspective in this regard. Today, we found that Mr. Trump supports our perspective as well, and he will push as quickly as possible in order to reach a solution for this.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Jeremiah 13:23 Can the Ethiopian change his skin, or the leopard his spots? then may ye also do good, that are accustomed to do evil.

They said after 9/11 to never forget… well, the Trump administration wants you to forget…

What an absolute slap in the face to Americans and none more so than to the veterans who fought, served, died, came back traumatized and/or disabled, and some facing or are homeless because the country tossed them aside like a dirty sock; and to top it off, Trump brings this murderer and Jihadist into the White House on the eve of the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

Proverbs 29:24 Whoso is partner with a thief hateth his own soul: he heareth cursing, and bewrayeth it not.

He’s had a “rough past,” Trump says. Wow. Isn’t that something? What a way to gloss over a Jihadist terrorist that contributed to the killing of American men in another useless war, while bleeding out the country dry to fuel the military industrial complex.

If this were Obama or Biden doing this, MAGA and the GOP would be apoplectic and frothing at the mouth, and it would be broadcast on Fox News 24/7 at what disgraces Obama and Biden are.

It’s sick, it’s disgusting, it’s abominable; but are we surprised that Zion Don, the Talmudic Satanist himself, would do such a thing?

Of course, this is obviously all about the Greater Israel Project and Israel expanding its borders, and using the U.S. military to decouple the Middle East so Israel can expand its influence and reach in the region, piece by piece, in a methodical manner. As I have previously noted, it became quite clear what this was about when we started seeing more headlines about how al-Sharaa and his Syrian regime were friendly and allies with Israel it became more obvious what the plot to remove the Assad government was really all about.

Oh, but fret not, this is more of that 4-D chess and Trump has to stand there with the enemy.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

