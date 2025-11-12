The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim V.'s avatar
Jim V.
35m

Feel sick in my stomach. Slap the face of Uncle Sam and the veterans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
1h

Wish ole Barry was in there doing this so at least they would maybe have dime slot eyes among the tcult.

So if there was no official recording of the meeting wither via film or minutes taken donny could have handed the keys to fort knox and nobody would know.

WINNING!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture