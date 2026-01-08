Courtesy: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Last year, President Donald Trump broke new ground when he announced the first-ever $1 trillion defense budget, while pressing NATO nations to increase their spending as well, defying previous statements of wanting peace and not wanting to further engage in regime change and nation building.

Now that the DoD has been renamed to the Department of War, and clearly the Trump administration is launching a new hemispheric preeminence plan, and further continued conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, among others, Trump is now calling for an increased $1.5 trillion war budget.

He wrote on Truth Social (emphasis mine):

After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the “Dream Military” that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe. If it weren’t for the tremendous numbers being produced by Tariffs from other Countries, many of which, in the past, have “ripped off” the United States at levels never seen before, I would stay at the $1 Trillion Dollar number but, because of Tariffs, and the tremendous Income that they bring, amounts being generated, that would have been unthinkable in the past (especially just one year ago during the Sleepy Joe Biden Administration, the Worst President in the History of our Country!), we are able to easily hit the $1.5 Trillion Dollar number while, at the same time, producing an unparalleled Military Force, and having the ability to, at the same time, pay down Debt, and likewise, pay a substantial Dividend to moderate income Patriots within our Country!

Of course, “defense” stocks are taking off, as to be expected.

Bloomberg went on to note:

The demand would mark the biggest ever spending increase for the US military, with national-security spending authorized at $901 billion for the current fiscal year.

It would also go against other Trump administration priorities given that the White House had previously sought to slash some spending at the Pentagon as part of Elon Musk’s cost-cutting efforts. The US already spends more on defense than the next nine countries put together, according to the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.

It’s also unlikely that tariff revenue could cover the increase. The tariffs have brought in roughly $195 billion in revenue this year through Sept. 30, according to the US Treasury, and Trump has also said he wanted lawmakers to use increased customs revenue to offer $2,000 tariff rebate checks to most Americans.

Congress would need to approve Trump’s request. Trump said he had made the determination after “long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives.”

Trump, per usual, continues to keep conning his followers into believing the U.S. is bringing astronomical tariff revenue numbers to the tune of $18 trillion, but the Treasury Department reportedly collected $236 billion in tariffs and duties by the start of December. Some estimates say it is now over $370 billion - a far cry from $18 trillion.

So, clearly, an expanded military budget will require more deficits and debt, while dangling more stimulus money guised as a “dividend” when it clearly isn’t, IF such checks are even dispersed to begin with (whatever happened to those DOGE checks?).

I also think we acutely understand that a lot of these projects Trump wants to do are highly likely to never materialize, or at best will be delayed or come in over budget like with most things the military industrial complex gets its hands on. Most of this money will fall into the military coffers, the donor class and the exchangers. All of this, at its core, is designed is to drum up any reason to expand the debt burden and inflate the currency.

Be it so, we are CLEARLY on the warpath; and we have entered the next phase of World War III and the Greatest Depression in recorded history.

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords. [22] Cast thy burden upon the LORD, and he shall sustain thee: he shall never suffer the righteous to be moved. [23] But thou, O God, shalt bring them down into the pit of destruction: bloody and deceitful men shall not live out half their days; but I will trust in thee.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE