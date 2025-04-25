The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Char's avatar
Char
1h

Hey Jacob, did you see this clip? This guy thinks he's the biblical Messiah. He's half Jewish. He could be the AC, but those who are left behind will THINK he's the Messiah.

https://youtu.be/Af1_yGRO2K8

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Char's avatar
Char
1h

Apparently he's just wasting our tax payers money. They just keep rejuvenating themselves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture