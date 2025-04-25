Courtesy: CENTCOM

The following report is by Axios, published on February 24th:

Why it matters: The standoff between American forces and Houthi rebels backed by Iran risks something President Trump promised to stamp out: endless war. In this case, though, it's being waged almost entirely from the air and often with the help of drones.

State of play: A renewed campaign kicked off mid-March and hasn't stopped since. U.S. Central Command, which oversees military operations across the greater Middle East, has been boasting "24/7" coverage.

At least 680 strikes were conducted in March and April, according to data from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.

Ras Isa oil port, on Yemen's western coast, was among the most recent targets. The attack killed 74 people and injured many more, the Associated Press reported. Satellite imagery showed razed infrastructure and blast marks.

Yes, but: The Houthis survived years of attacks from a Saudi-led coalition backed by the U.S. and U.K.

The Yemen Data Project logged more than 25,000 air raids in seven years, beginning in 2015.

What they're saying: The Houthis continue "to amplify reports of civilian casualties, using them as a rallying cry to boost recruitment and bolster domestic support," Mohammad Al-Basha of the advisory Basha Report told Axios.

Without "sustained ground operations to reclaim territory from Houthi control," he added, the militant group "will eventually be able to recover from their current losses — replenishing their ranks, regrouping, and rebuilding their capabilities."

Zoom in: There are now two U.S. aircraft carriers, the Harry S. Truman and the Carl Vinson, in the CENTCOM region.

Footage shared on social media shows Super Hornet, Growler and Hawkeye warplanes in action.

Stealthy B-2 bombers were also spotted at Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean.

Threat level: The Houthis have shot down a handful of MQ-9 Reaper drones since early March, according to Fox News and The War Zone. Each costs tens of millions of dollars.

The rebels have also choked the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden with missiles and explosive unmanned vehicles.

Bill LaPlante, then the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer, in November told Axios the Houthi arsenal was growing increasingly sophisticated.

What we're watching: Whether the Pentagon provides another public briefing to offer more details about the operation. The last time officials took to the podium was March 17.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

I mention this article to once again highlight that any notion that Trump and his administration are “antiwar” is nothing short of a ruse. But this point is basically becoming moot at this point because the diehard advocates for MAGA just obey whatever Trump says, and are willing to go on this roller coaster ride of hyperboles and half-truths, even if it betrays everything Trump and MAGA claimed they stood for.

The military industrial complex is in control; and Trump being referring to himself as a “peacemaker” is just another empty promise from an empty politician.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE