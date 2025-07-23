During his Inauguration speech, President Donald Trump said he wanted to be remembered as a “peacemaker.”

“That is why each day under our administration of American patriots, we will be working to meet every crisis with dignity and power and strength. We will move with purpose and speed to bring back hope, prosperity, safety, and peace for citizens of every race, religion, color, and creed. “[…] Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars that we end — and perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into. (Applause.) “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier. That’s what I want to be: a peacemaker and a unifier.”

However, President Trump is barely through the half of this year and he has already outdone his predecessor President Joe Biden in bombings.

According to research compiled by the non-profit Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), Trump has managed to rack-up more airstrikes in roughly five months than Biden committed in four years. ACLED President Clionadh Raleigh said in a statement to The Telegraph:

“Trump’s preference for engagement begs the question: does this contradict his promise to end America’s wars – or are the foreign strikes how he wishes to keep that promise? “The recent air strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have been framed as a major turning point in US foreign policy. But if you take a step back, they don’t stand out – they fit. “In just five months, Trump has overseen nearly as many US air strikes as were recorded across the entire four years of the previous administration. “The US military is moving faster, hitting harder, and doing so with fewer constraints. Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, and now Iran are all familiar terrain, but this isn’t about geography – it’s about frequency.”

She continued:

“While Trump has repeatedly promised to end America’s ‘forever wars’, he has rarely elaborated on how [this will take place]. “These early months suggest the plan may be to use overwhelming firepower to end fights before they begin, or before they drag on. “For civilians, it’s a renewed danger with little warning. For US allies, it raises concerns about co-ordination and unpredictability. And, for lawmakers, it deepens concerns about executive power and accountability. “So, is Trump aiming to end wars by escalating quickly and decisively, or is this a return to high-risk, low-accountability foreign policy? Is air power being used to avoid deeper conflict, or just manage from above? “What is clear: the US isn’t stepping back. It’s moving faster, striking first, and saving the conversations for later.”

Read the rest of the report here.

Last week, Lt. Col. Daniel Davis (Rtd.), a 2-time Bronze Star medal recipient, expressed on his podcast that Trump at this point is basically “Biden-lite” after it teased and later revealed that the administration would begin selling offensive weapons to Ukraine, and warned that America’s weapon stockpiles are severely low, and further aiding Ukraine and other countries would cripple American national defense even further.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

If you listen closely you might just hear the cries of “fake news!” shouted by a certain crowd from afar.

The administration’s warmongering and continued bloodshed is not surprising, and it actually parallels what he did during his first administration. The idea that Trump is an antiwar president is sheer nonsense and baseless. I’ve covered this before, but there is a long and detailed track record of Trump being a total puppet of the war machine. Under his first administration, by 2018 the U.S. was dropping a bomb every 12 minutes on innocent men, women, and children, according to Pentagon documents. Fathom that: every 12 minutes! And that is just some of it… These numbers curtained after year one but that is not saying a whole lot when you consider the crazy amount of strikes we have conducted.

From iAffairs Canada:

Most people, namely the MAGA crowd, didn’t even realize we were effectively at war again with Yemen. A BBC poll revealed that less than 30% respondents knew the U.S. was in a constant war in Yemen. Eventually the U.S. did pull out later in May, but it became obvious to those paying attention that the U.S. was not successful and the Houthis were putting up more of a resistance than the U.S. was willing to commit to dealing with, especially after an aircraft carrier started losing fighter jets overboard trying to evade incoming enemy missiles. Not to mention the U.S. consigned to hitting civilian targets and then bragged about it on social media.

You can take it to the bank that we are going to get exponentially more strikes further into the Trump 2.0 administration. He has approved a $1 trillion military budget (which we will surely go over budget, like this country does quite frequently), as we are deliberately and purposely drawn deeper into World War III.

Mark 13:7 And when ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars, be ye not troubled: for such things must needs be; but the end shall not be yet. [8] For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be earthquakes in divers places, and there shall be famines and troubles: these are the beginnings of sorrows.

