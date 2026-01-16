The WinePress News

The WinePress
24m

It is worth noting that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey openly called for a fight against ICE agents. They want violence... It could shape up for some violence, all according to plan...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IHk7eta4SzM

CharlieSeattle's avatar
CharlieSeattle
just now

Stop delaying Trump!

Ban the IslamoMarxist Democrat Party and use the DOJ to RICO arrest everyone in office anywhere for Treason!

Including Soros, Obama, Biden, Bill and Hillary, Eric Holder, RNO Politicians, leftist Judges, election officials, Deep State bureaucrats, BLM, CAIR, Muslim brotherhood sycophants, K-12 & College leftists and 3 letter agency CIA/FBI/NSA Deep State traitors going back 17 years to Obama’s treasonous reign! Use your DOJ and a friendly court venue or use a Military Tribunal if Congress lacks the courage, and they do!

Rope is cheap and reusable!

