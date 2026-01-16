The following report is by USA Today:

Mark Makela/Getty

President Donald Trump is threatening to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minnesota, raising the stakes amid heightened tension over immigration enforcement efforts in the state following shootings by federal agents.

Trump in a Jan. 15 social media post accused demonstrators of “attacking the Patriots of I.C.E.” and said if Minnesota authorities don’t respond, he “will institute the INSURRECTION ACT... and quickly put an end to the travesty that is taking place in that once great State.”

The Insurrection Act gives the president authority to deploy U.S. troops to suppress rebellions and civil unrest or when federal laws are being obstructed. The law, or its predecessors, have been invoked 30 times going back to 1794, most recently during the Los Angeles riots in 1992.

Trump clashed with city and state leaders over his efforts to deploy National Guard troops last year, and recently rescinded deployments in Chicago, Portland and Los Angeles after legal defeats. The president previously has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to call out the Guard.

“I’d do it if it was necessary,” Trump said Oct. 6. “So far, it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason. If I had to enact it, I’d do that.”

Tensions are high in Minnesota after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week and another individual was shot in the leg by a federal agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 14.

Good’s death sparked demonstrations in Minneapolis that included protesters clashing with federal agents.

The shooting has intensified the debate around Trump’s aggressive immigration enforcement efforts. Democrats have sharply criticized ICE. The Trump administration is staunchly defending the agency and the officer who shot Good.

Minneapolis officials have called on the Trump administration to withdraw ICE from the city. Instead, the administration has surged federal immigration agents into Minneapolis since Good’s shooting.

Minnesota and Illinois recently sued the Trump administration over immigration enforcement efforts. The lawsuits seek to block the surge of immigration agents.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It was only just a couple of days ago that myself and Leo Hohmann wrote that the turmoil unfolding in Minnesota would act as a serious potential to enact the Insurrection Act, bringing in martial law.

So the question is, how long will the Insurrection Act remain in place, or will it stay active indefinitely and then spread to other cities Trump has been clamoring to militarize? But this is ‘perfect’ for the elites: civil war and martial law on the home front, while America is more overextended than ever before trying to fight every war possible around the world.

Let’s also not forget that Trump and the Pentagon have been working to create a “National Guard Response Force,” created specifically for mass civil unrest, and is expected to be ready to launch by April. It appears everything is timing out for a Spring and Summer of pure calamity.

Psalm 57:1 Be merciful unto me, O God, be merciful unto me: for my soul trusteth in thee: yea, in the shadow of thy wings will I make my refuge, until these calamities be overpast.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE