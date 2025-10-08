Courtesy: Anna Rose Layden/The New York Times

President Donald Trump on Monday suggested he may try to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act to send the military into cities that he deems are crime-ridden and need to be set in order. The Insurrection Act allows the President to direct the military to conduct civil law enforcement under certain circumstances. The last time it was enacted was in 1992 during the L.A. Riots.

Trump said:

"I’d do it if it was necessary. So far it hasn’t been necessary. But we have an Insurrection Act for a reason. “If I had to enact it, I'd do that. If people were being killed, and courts were holding us up, or governors or mayors were holding us up, sure, I'd do that. I mean I want to make sure that people aren't killed, we have to make sure that our cities are safe.”

Trump has faced trouble trying to send the military into these various cities. Chicago resisted him, and a federal judge ruled that Trump could not send the military into Portland, Oregon, slowing down the administration’s efforts.

But the administration is still trying to force its way into these cities. The Associated Press noted that “National Guard members from Texas were at an Army training center in Illinois on Tuesday, the most visible sign yet of the Trump administration’s plan to send troops to the Chicago area despite a lawsuit and vigorous opposition from Democratic elected leaders.”

The Insurrection Act, of course, would nullify these judges’ rulings and the resistance posed by these Governors and Mayors.

If Trump were to do this, he would lose even more of his base, though I am not sure that would matter at this point. IF Trump were to do this, another crisis would need to be created to justify such an action.

Keep in mind also that this comes after the big Generals meeting, where Trump discussed using cities as training grounds and going after the “enemy within.”

Something to watch for sure…

