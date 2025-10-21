Farmers in the U.S. are fuming after President Donald Trump announced that the country will be importing beef from struggling Argentina, meanwhile as rural America is on its death bed and big agriculture seeks a bailout because of the administration’s trade and tariff war with the world, none more so than China. But in an ironic twist, after China stopped buying soybeans from the U.S., China is now turning to Argentina for its imports of soybeans.

The agricultural landscape in the U.S. - from big to small - is in dire straits. Farming bankruptcies have risen year-over-year and continued to climb when Trump took office the first time.

2025 is no different, particularly with Chapter 12 bankruptcies. Per the official code:

“Chapter 12 is designed for ‘family farmers’ or ‘family fishermen’ with ‘regular annual income.’ It enables financially distressed family farmers and fishermen to propose and carry out a plan to repay all or part of their debts. Under chapter 12, debtors propose a repayment plan to make installments to creditors over three to five years. Generally, the plan must provide for payments over three years unless the court approves a longer period ‘for cause.’ But unless the plan proposes to pay 100% of domestic support claims (i.e., child support and alimony) if any exist, it must be for five years and must include all of the debtor’s disposable income. In no case may a plan provide for payments over a period longer than five years.”

Quinn Kendrick on LinkedIn. Courtesy: American Farmland Owner

Fortune reported:

In the second quarter, there were 93 filings, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, up from 88 in the first quarter and nearly double the 47 at the end of 2024. That’s still well below the recent high of 169 in early 2020, and filings nosedived in the two years that followed. But since 2022, farm bankruptcies have been trending higher. That coincides with higher production costs and plunging crop prices. For instance, corn prices have crashed about 50% since 2022, while soybean prices are down about 40%. More recently, President Donald Trump’s trade war this year has kept China, traditionally a top buyer of U.S. soybeans, from placing any orders with American farmers, who are facing an uncertain harvest season. But crop prices have been weak for most of the past decade except for brief a spike during the pandemic, according to the Minneapolis Fed.

How Money Works published a great video covering the current issues and why there is such a bind in the agricultural sector.

As explained in the video, agricultural land is very attractive to investors and big corporate interests, and imagery of the small-time farmer pleading with the government for assistance is used as a means of leveraging and lobbying Washington for more money and bailout money, and such ‘relief’ money will then be mostly pocketed by these large institutions and subsidized by “small family farms” (so-called) that they control, while the actual small family farms that could use some money will get crumbs, if that.

On top of this, land values in the U.S. continue to skyrocket. Per the USDA, “The value of U.S. farmland averaged $4,350 per acre, an increase of 4.3 percent over 2024 values, or 1.9 percent when adjusted for inflation. Over the previous 5-year period (2019 to 2024), the compound annualized growth rate (CAGR) was 5.8 percent, or 2.0 percent after adjusting for inflation.” Farm Burau also provides a number of statistics showing the accruing value of these lands.

In some cases, especially for investors and corporations, the land itself becomes more valuable than the crops and livestock produced, thus shifting the industry from producing food to land speculation asset trading and side hustling in government food programs. And by proxy, many of these farm owners will use the opportunity as a cash-out to sell their land to these investors, corporations and private equity.

Because of this, many of these operations voted for and supported Trump’s plan for tax cuts and other subsidies (as part of the One, Big, Beautiful Bill) since the land itself is more profitable over the long term, even if these tariffs harm their farms and exports. Again, most “small family farmers” are rich tycoons and don’t actually work the land themselves; they hire cheap, immigrant labor to do it, and then reap the rewards of their increased bottom line with tax breaks on their assets, accruing land values and speculative investment.

Trump provided “farmers” a big bailout of $23 billion in 2019 because of these similar policies being deployed now with his trade war, and they expected another one to come this time around, but they are starting to sweat because they have not gotten one just yet.

Sarah Taber, a generational farmer, explained the grift in a video blog.

From the How Money Works’ video, this clip perfectly describes the nefarious actions going on that most people don’t realize or understand - the new tax policies align with different land trader companies such as AcreTrader, FarmTogether, and Farmfolio, which allow farmers and landowners to sell portions of their land to outside investors to build their own portfolios.

Interestingly enough, Vice President JD Vance invested in AcreTrader which came from money that he received from Palantir’s Peter Thiel. According to Farmland Grab:

Vance invested up to $65,000 in private investments in AcreTrader during his stint as a venture capitalist, according to his 2022 financial disclosure to the Senate ethics committee. The investment firm Narya Capital—which Vance launched in 2020 with backing from PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel—was a vehicle for these investments, and a key backer in early funding rounds of the farmland startup. And while Vance is no longer listed as a partner at Narya Capital, according to his 2023 financial disclosure, he appears to still be an investor in the firm—or more technically, multiple legal entities with names including Narya. “There’s no indication that Vance has divested from AcreTrader, and there’s every indication that that investment remains in place,” said Lisa Graves, the executive director of True North Research, an investigative research group. She points to how Vance sold off his stock in “Narya Capital Management LLC” in 2023, but that’s not the same as the (albeit similarly named) investment vehicles used to invest in AcreTrader.

As for a bailout, the Trump administration has hinted at one a number of times throughout the year, though nothing concrete was laid. However, last month the prospect of using collected tariff revenue to bailout the farming industry was being heavily discussed.

From the White House nearly a month ago, Trump said:

“We’re going to take some of that tariff money that we made, we’re going to give it to our farmers who are, for a little while, going to be hurt until ... the tariffs kick in to their benefit. We’re going to make sure that our farmers are in great shape, because we’re taking in a lot of money. “Ultimately, the farmers are going to be making a fortune. But it’s a process - it has to kick in.”

When asked if the money would be sent directly to farmers, Trump said he was not sure.

At an agriculture forum in Missouri that same day, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins stated:

“President Trump has made it clear: America’s farmers and ranchers will never be left behind. The success of our farmers is a national security priority, and at USDA we are looking at every option to ensure the future viability of American agriculture. The last Administration’s policies drove up inflation and ignored the needs of farmers and ranchers while not opening new markets abroad. The cost of doing business for farmers and ranchers increased drastically, and commodity prices slumped. The Trump Administration is holding these companies accountable and will investigate why input prices have not come back down. “Relief is already reaching farms and ranches, but more help is still needed. ECAP payments, combined with our international food assistance purchases, help producers navigate market volatility, pay down debt for the 2024 crop year, and move American grown commodities to people in need in countries around the world. American farmers produce the most nutritious, safe, and high-value food in the world, and USDA is proud to stand with them at home and abroad.”

Trump later reaffirmed the plan to utilize the tariff revenue for the farm owners.

“We’re going to take some of that tariff money that we’ve made, we’re going to give it to our farmers, who are - for a little while - going to be hurt until it kicks in, the tariffs kick in to their benefit.”

Beef And Beans, Argentina And China

Last month, the Trump administration announced it would be providing a bailout to Argentina amidst its currency struggles and President Javier Milei’s election struggles.

Now the administration will be importing their beef amidst rising beef costs in the U.S.

The WinePress noted last year that cattle stocks fell to record lows last year, according to the USDA.

Courtesy: USDA

When asked about the proposal on Air Force One, Trump said, “The only price we have that’s high is beef, and we’ll get that down. And one of things we’re thinking about doing is beef from Argentina.”

A press reporter challenged Trump on this deal, saying farmers feel like this benefits Argentina rather than Americans. Trump shot back and talked down to the press reporter saying,

“Argentina's fighting for its life. Young lady, you don't know anything about it. They're fighting for their life. Nothing is benefiting Argentina. They're fighting for their life. “If you understand what that means, they have no money. They have no anything. They're fighting so hard to survive. If I can help them survive in a free world. I happen to like the president of Argentina. I think he's trying to do the best he can. But don't make it sound like they're doing great. They are dying. All right. They're dying.”

Trump’s comments sparked heavy backlash from Americans on both sides of the aisle alike, farmers especially.

Meriwether Farms, a business that has publicly supported Trump many times before, called the move an “absolute betrayal.”

The terms and conditions of this agreement have not yet been finalized, and Secretary Rollins did not provide any additional information when she spoke to CNBC this morning.

On top of that, Yanasa TV reported that Trump’s so-called “magic” beef deal echoes the same language used when the administration schemed to bring down egg prices, only to then import eggs from other countries which did not bring prices that significantly.

But on top of that, Trump also spoke with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and the administration might also import beef from them as well.

Yanasa wrote:

The first wave of speculation centered on Argentina, where Trump recently held a private meeting with libertarian President Javier Milei. Argentina’s government has rapidly deregulated its farm sector—lifting export taxes, authorizing live-cattle exports for the first time in decades, and revising Resolution 110/2024 to simplify distribution of its 20 000-metric-ton U.S. beef quota. That alone made Argentina a prime candidate for a “magic” import deal. But there’s now another layer: Brazil. Shortly after his meeting with Milei, Trump spoke by phone with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, and senior Brazilian trade officials met with U.S. counterparts in Washington the same week. Why does that matter? Because Brazil is the world’s largest beef exporter, shipping more than three times what Argentina does—and its industry is dominated by JBS, the same multinational conglomerate that controls a massive share of U.S. meatpacking and distribution. If a “beef deal” includes Brazil, it could mean more than a trade tweak; it could mean greater consolidation of the global beef market under corporate control. That’s not a pro-America outcome—it’s a globalist one.

As alluded to earlier, China is no longer purchasing the United States’ soybeans, which are America’s second largest export.

MarketWatch reported:

For U.S. farmers, abundant rains to fuel a bumper crop would normally be good news — but it won’t matter how much they produce this year if China, the world’s biggest buyer of soybeans, doesn’t purchase any of it. And amid the trade wars launched by the Trump administration, the U.S. is expected to lose more soybean market share to South America, perhaps permanently.

In the last five years, China has accounted for around 52% of soybean exports, he noted. This year, it has “not bought a bushel due to tariffs and the trade war,” said Ed Hodgson, who usually has around one-fourth of his acreage dedicated to growing soybeans. “Our export market to China has just decimated the price.”

China has increasingly gone to Brazil and Argentina because of the lower prices, said Hodgson. That’s market share “we have lost and probably will never get back.”

The Financial Times also noted, “For decades, more than half of all U.S. soybeans went to China, the world’s biggest buyer. But this year, as trade talks between Washington and Beijing stall, not a single American soybean has headed east, leaving farmers struggling to stay afloat as bins fill and prices sag while China turns to record supplies from Brazil.”

Yet in her interview with CNBC, Rollins blamed the Biden administration for the mess.

Besides strengthening trade with BRICS member nation Brazil, China is also turning towards Argentina for its soybeans. South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on September 30th:

Argentina’s soybean export orders surged to a seven-year high this month as Chinese importers bought millions of tonnes of the staple crop during a brief suspension of export taxes, securing more than half of their near-term needs from South America.

[…] But days before the meeting between Trump and Milei, Buenos Aires temporarily suspended export taxes on soy, corn, wheat and by-products in an effort to accelerate foreign sales and capture hard currency amid peso weakness.

Levies that had reached as high as 26 percent on soybeans and 24.5 percent on soybean oil and meal were cut to zero, triggering US$7 billion in declared sales within just two days.

As reported by Reuters last week, around 40 cargoes of Argentine soybeans were registered for export in November and December during a suspension of export taxes, most bound for China.

A total of 2.66 million tonnes was booked for those two months, representing more than 50 per cent of grain reserved during the tax-free window.

As a result, soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade extended their decline for a second week on Friday as news of the Chinese purchases filtered through global markets.

The most-active contract fell 1.5 per cent to $10.10 a bushel, pressured both by Argentina’s sudden export surge and the absence of Chinese buyers in the US market. Corn and wheat also slid, although analysts noted strong American export sales for maize.

The price decline has added pressure on producers in the Midwest, who form a key part of Trump’s electoral base ahead of the 2026 midterms. Farmers in Indiana and Minnesota have already voiced alarm at shrinking sales, warning that federal subsidies cannot replace access to China’s demand.

The trend has been evident since August, when traders reported that China had already booked 12 million tonnes of soybeans from Brazil and Argentina for September and October.

Those early purchases represented about half of China’s demand for the period, effectively shutting US exporters out of their most lucrative selling window. With the American harvest advancing, bins are filling while ships to Asia remain scarce.

A photographer was able to snap a picture of a text thread between Treasurer Scott Bessent and USDA Secretary Rollins discussing the trade agreement between Argentina and China, during Bessent’s visit to the UN General Assembly in New York. Rollins wrote to Bessent:

“Just a heads up. I am getting more intel, but this is highly unfortunate. We bailed out Argentina yesterday and in return, Argentina removed their export tariffs on grains, reducing their price to China at a time when we would normally be selling to China. “Soy prices are dropping further because of it. This gives China more leverage on us.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Absolute betrayal” does not even do it justice.

Instead of helping rural America and the real small-family farms, Drumpf is helping to destroy what’s left of it so it can be consolidated by his friends at BlackRock, Vanguard, State Street, BlackStone, and many others like them is this usury scheme on steroids; where you will own nothing and be happy.

Nehemiah 5:7 Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them. Ezekiel 22:12 In thee have they taken gifts to shed blood; thou hast taken usury and increase, and thou hast greedily gained of thy neighbours by extortion, and hast forgotten me, saith the Lord GOD. [13] Behold, therefore I have smitten mine hand at thy dishonest gain which thou hast made, and at thy blood which hath been in the midst of thee. [14] Can thine heart endure, or can thine hands be strong, in the days that I shall deal with thee? I the LORD have spoken it, and will do it.

And your “local, small-family farm” is just as guilty for being so greedy. They gambled and they are losing that gamble, but most of them don’t care because that land is worth more than crops, and the bigger the loss the bigger bailout that WE pay for in the form of the tariffs, which are a tax on us.

And as these lands accrue in higher and higher value, making it impossible for smaller farms to pay the fees or for the next generation of Americans to get started, instead these scumlords would rather sell to private investors so the elite class can consolidate more wealth for themselves. These greedy farm owners - not “farmers” - would rather hire illegal labor for pennies rather than hire Americans and pay them a decent wage, as they consolidate more money for themselves, and then turn around and call younger generations lazy and entitled, and tell them to “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.”

Now these same greedy pigs, these rich tycoons want a bailout, as they front run pictures of the downtrodden asking for help. Socialism for me but not for thee.

And how comical is it that those on the Right love to point out all the land Bill Gates is buying, which is not good of course, but meanwhile Vance and all of Trump’s friends are doing the same thing?

Here’s a report from my area:

Then to add insult to injury, Trump is then importing beef from Argentina and Brazil, as China now turns to Brazil and Argentina for its soybeans and imports, because Trump launched a ridiculous trade war against China which forced them to go elsewhere, leaving Americans holding the bag; with higher prices, lower quality food, a consolidation of wealth and power as legitimate small farmers get destroyed.

Proverbs 11:24 There is that scattereth, and yet increaseth; and there is that withholdeth more than is meet, but it tendeth to poverty. [25] The liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself. [26] He that withholdeth corn, the people shall curse him: but blessing shall be upon the head of him that selleth it.

If it isn’t clear, once again, beyond any shadow of a doubt that Trump is trying to tank America, and is a snucker for the central banks and globalist cabal, add this to the list.

Welcome to Globalization 2.0 under the guise of multipolarity.

It’s a controlled-demolition of the current system.

In 2017, for example, Klaus Schwab, founder of the WEF, wrote a piece titled “We need a new narrative for globalization.” He stated that “globalization has lifted over a billion people out of poverty. But in its present form it is no longer fit for purpose.” Schwab highlighted the “transition from a unipolar to a multipolar world, and consequently, to a world with competing societal concepts which challenge “Western” thinking.”

Another article written by the WEF in 2019 explained how “today’s multipolar world mirrors the vast development of emerging markets, fueled by supportive demographics and the benefits that economic globalization brings. At the same time, it also reflects the relative decline of the middle class in developed markets.” In July, Schwab introduced the WEF’s 15th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China, where he said that in order “to drive future economic growth, we must embrace innovation and force collaboration across sectors, regions, nations and cultures to create a more peaceful, inclusive, sustainable and resilient future.”

Trump is just playing his part in re-fractionalizing the world, consolidating power across borders into a small, select few, as the country is taken down by design.

This is more of that WEF-style Stakeholder Capitalism for you. It was Schwab who said that, when describing stakeholder capitalism, “people are social animals, and their absolute well-being is less important than their relative well-being.” We are nothing more than grazing cattle chewing cud on a giant plantation, and they are the shepherds and ranchers to prod us about for their benefit, and then slaughter us when we have been made well fat.

Jeremiah 2:14 Is Israel [America] a servant? is he a homeborn slave? why is he spoiled?

