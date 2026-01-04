Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

The following report is by Caitlyn Kim, Shanna Lewis, and Chuck Murphy from Colorado Public Radio (excerpts), with additional information.

A plan to help local communities pay their share of the long-sought Arkansas River Valley conduit passed Congress with strong bipartisan support, but has still come up one vital signature short of becoming a reality.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday vetoed the “Finish the Arkansas Valley Conduit Act” despite its sponsorship by fellow Republicans and the significant benefits it would provide to southeastern Colorado, where his support runs deep. The conduit, which broke ground in 2023, will provide clean water for farming, factories and households. The bill would have given local communities 100 years to pay back no-interest federal loans for their share of the project.

“Enough is enough,” Trump said in a veto message to Congress. “My administration is committed to preventing American taxpayers from funding expensive and unreliable policies. Ending the massive cost of taxpayer handouts and restoring fiscal sanity is vital to economic growth and the fiscal health of the nation.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would cost the federal government less than a half million dollars. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation calls the conduit a “major infrastructure project that, upon completion, will provide reliable municipal and industrial water to 39 communities in southeast Colorado.”

The project would also provide badly needed jobs for the area.

“This isn’t a frivolous project,” Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Senior Policy and Issues Manager Chris Woodka said. “It’s a project that meets federally mandated standards for water quality to ensure that 50,000 people are drinking clean, not carcinogenic, water.”

Woodka said the water district is working with the congressional delegation to figure out next steps, and won’t give up on the project.

The bill passed via voice vote in the House and unanimous consent in the Senate. That huge Congressional support for the project would seem to make the veto ripe for an override, but that would require testing the will of Republican leaders in both chambers to allow a vote and take on their party’s leader. Such a challenge to Trump is no sure thing.

Legislation authorizing and funding completion of the project is perhaps the most impactful bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert during her time in Congress. And while she didn’t raise the specter of a veto override in a statement Wednesday night, she nonetheless was not shy about expressing her displeasure with the president.

“President Trump decided to veto a completely non-controversial, bipartisan bill that passed both the House and Senate unanimously,” Boebert said. “If this administration wants to make its legacy blocking projects that deliver water to rural Americans; that’s on them.”

Boebert also questioned the president’s motives for the veto, suggesting it might be retribution because she helped ensure a vote on releasing the Epstein files.

“I sincerely hope this veto has nothing to do with political retaliation for calling out corruption and demanding accountability. Americans deserve leadership that puts people over politics.”

The 130-mile conduit would bring water from Pueblo Reservoir to Bent, Kiowa, Crowley, Otero, Prowers and Pueblo counties. The original legislation required the state and communities to fund 100 percent of the cost, but President Barack Obama and Congress opened the door to federal funding in 2009.

“The vetoed legislation did not authorize new construction spending or expand the federal government’s original commitment,” Hurd said in his statement about the veto. “More than $200 million has already been invested, alongside significant state and local contributions. Further delay risks stranding taxpayer dollars and leaving communities without a viable path to meeting drinking water standards.”

NOTE: Trump later clarified that because people are moving out of Colorado, citing one study to substantiate his claim, though local news reports have pushed back against this, saying this erroneous evidence does not provide the full picture.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

What can we say at this point? This man is a satanic pedophilic evildoer only concerned about himself and his rich criminal friends and posterity. Everyone else is collateral.

We have money for ballrooms and arches, toppling governments and raping it for its resources, and we get to foot that bill too; but clean drinking water, healthy non-toxic food, clean breathable air, less dependency on drugs? Absolutely not, serf, get back to work and stop complaining.

Let’s not forget that this is the mentality of the global elites. After Klaus Schwab was ousted from the World Economic Forum, Peter Brabeck-Letmathe was elected as Chairman ad interim, who is on record claiming that drinking water is not a right and it should be commodified.

Reported by Truthout in 2013, the former Nestle head stated:

“It’s a question of whether we should privatize the normal water supply for the population. And there are two different opinions on the matter. The one opinion, which I think is extreme, is represented by the NGOs, who bang on about declaring water a public right.” Brabeck elaborated on this “extreme” view: “That means that as a human being you should have a right to water. That’s an extreme solution.” The other view, and thus, the “less extreme” view, he explained, “says that water is a foodstuff like any other, and like any other foodstuff it should have a market value. Personally I believe it’s better to give a foodstuff a value so that we’re all aware that it has its price, and then that one should take specific measures for the part of the population that has no access to this water, and there are many different possibilities there.” The biggest social responsibility of any CEO, Brabeck explained:

“Is to maintain and ensure the successful and profitable future of his enterprise. For only if we can ensure our continued, long term existence will we be in the position to actively participate in the solution of the problems that exist in the world. We’re in the position of being able to create jobs… If you want to create work, you have to work yourself, not as it was in the past where existing work was distributed. If you remember the main argument for the 35-hour week was that there was a certain amount of work and it would be better if we worked less and distributed the work amongst more people. That has proved quite clearly to be wrong. If you want to create more work you have to work more yourself. And with that we’ve got to create a positive image of the world for people, and I see absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t be positive about the future. We’ve never had it so good, we’ve never had so much money, we’ve never been so healthy, we’ve never lived as long as we do today. We have everything we want and we still go around as if we were in mourning for something.”

Continuing,

In a 2009 article for Foreign Policy magazine, Brabeck declared: “Water is the new gold, and a few savvy countries and companies are already banking on it.” In a 2010 article for the Guardian, Brabeck wrote that, “[w]hile our collective attention has been focused on depleting supplies of fossil fuels, we have been largely ignoring the simple fact that, unless radical changes are made, we will run out of water first, and soon.” What the world needs, according to Brabeck, is “to set a price that more accurately values our most precious commodity,” and that, [t]he era of water at throwaway prices is coming to an end.” In other words, water should become increasingly expensive, according to Brabeck. Countries, he wrote, should recognize “that not all water use should be regarded as equal.”

Brabeck co-authored a 2011 article for the Wall Street Journal in which he stated that in order to provide “universal access to clean water, there is simply no other choice but to price water at a reasonable rate,” and that roughly 1.8 billion people on earth lack access to clean drinking water “because of poor water management and governance practices, and the lack of political will.” Brabeck’s job then, as chairman of Nestlé, is to help create the “political will” to make water into a modern “market” product.

That sicko is out, and now it is Larry Fink from BlackRock and André Hoffmann.

Lamentations 5:4 We have drunken our water for money; our wood is sold unto us. [5] Our necks are under persecution: we labour, and have no rest.

But that’s how it rolls and that’s who Trump yokes up with. Don’t listen to the cultists and paid propagandists who would have you believe that Trump is working against the “global cabal:” he IS that global cabal.

He doesn’t veto anything except this… let that sink in.

