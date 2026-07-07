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Carol's avatar
Carol
9h

From vaccine poster boy to gasoline grifter. Trump is a man of many deceptive hats.

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Bob's avatar
Bob
10h

Silly people all line up and dont realize they are actually paying the higher price for the gas

Subsidized = YOUR taxes just went up

People are so fooled today

Idiocracy 2026

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