On July 1st, President Trump posted on Truth Social that a collection of gas stations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were “stepping up” by lowering gas prices to celebrate the country’s birthday, and were rebranded as the “Freedom Fuel Network.”

All 25 locations are listed on the official website.

The White House posted a promotional video today highlighting how gas was only $3.47, because Trump is the 47th President.

The Philadelphia Inquirer exclusively provided some more details about the newly rebranded stations:

A White House spokesperson confirmed that a website for the Freedom Fuel Network […] was accurate. The White House did not confirm that all 25 locations are open and did not provide information about the company. A White House spokesperson said the Freedom Fuel Network was a private

company and not a government program, adding that the company was not

purchasing gasoline at a discount and that the administration has not

provided funding. The spokesperson said the business was simply making gas

more affordable for drivers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey but did not

elaborate. The company behind the Freedom Fuel Network did not respond to a request for comment. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, crunched the numbers and said there was no profitable way for Freedom Fuel stations to sell gas so cheaply. “Stations selling at this price, it’s not sustainable,” De Haan said. “Generally, when losses happen, somebody’s got to pay for it.” De Haan had no insight on who owns the stations or what deals they might have made to purchase gas, but did confirm many of the stations exist in GasBuddy’s database, though the names were “vastly different.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

This administration is so cringe.

Prices are still much higher than they were before the war began, and predictably the White House and MAGA shills are trying to tout the temporary price decrease from record highs as a ‘win.’

That, and the administration is promoting milquetoast socialism. “Art of the deal.”

However, the timing of the White House posting this should not be overlooked, because CENTCOM confirmed that they have starting hitting targets in Iran again — after the markets closed, again, same as usual.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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