Earlier this week, residents in Miami, Florida, reported seeing a drone show honoring President Donald Trump. Though there was some confusion as to the legitimacy of the performance (due to the relative silence in American media), Miami Mayor Francis Suarez published highlights of the show on X and was retweeted by some prominent conservative pundits.

Miami New Times reported:

The reel, which includes a theatrical-sounding soundtrack, depicts the drones flying up to the sky to form a likeness of Trump performing his celebratory "Y.M.C.A." campaign rally dance — the suited figure shuffles from side-to-side, alternating fist bumps into the air.



The drones then spell out "A NEW GOLDEN AGE FOR AMERICA," "A GOLDEN AGE FOR PEACE," and "A NEW GOLDEN AGE FOR HOPE." Next up: an American flag and an outline of Mount Rushmore (avec Trump, naturally).Then on to salutes to a "HISTORIC PRESIDENT," "WORLD'S BEST DEAL MAKER," and — accompanied by the form of a fierce-looking bald eagle formation, "LIBERATOR OF HOSTAGES."

Then the formation morphed to outlines of the United States and Israel, heralded as "DEFENDERS OF FREEDOM" and "STRONGER TOGETHER."



Next, an admonition to "FIGHT HATRED, FIGHT ANTI-SEMITISM, FIGHT TERRORISM," and the return of a dancing POTUS, followed by a globe, and, to sign off, "THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP."

G.O.A.T

Last month, a goat statute veneered with fake $100 dollar bills with Trump’s face on them was gifted and seen on display at Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago before it was auctioned off to charity a couple of weeks later.

The base of the idol says “I love you” along with Trump’s signature. The goat is covered in $100 dollar bills with the President’s face on them which say “In Trump We Trust.”

Daily Mail reported on why the statue was created:

Project GOAT, which stands for the Global Offensive Against Trafficking, is an initiative where 75-pound goat sculptures are auctioned off to raise funds to combat child sex trafficking.

Founders Rob and Debbie Canton of Tampa, Florida, saved seven goats from slaughter and found additional inspiration when one of their goats gave birth to a blind and deaf goat named Grady.

From there Grady Goat sculptures were born, with the first one crafted in 2019.

There have been a number of creative Grady Goat sculptures created since then.

One of those goats is Trump-themed and is currently on display at Mar-a-Lago ahead of a planned a planned February 27 charity auction.

'I’ve certainly seen a few comments from individuals on social media expressing negative sentiments, but these have all seemed to come from individuals with an axe to grind and history of being triggered by anything President Trump says or does,' Canton added.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Acts 12:20 And Herod was highly displeased with them of Tyre and Sidon: but they came with one accord to him, and, having made Blastus the king's chamberlain their friend, desired peace; because their country was nourished by the king's country. [21] And upon a set day Herod, arrayed in royal apparel, sat upon his throne, and made an oration unto them. [22] And the people gave a shout, saying, It is the voice of a god, and not of a man. [23] And immediately the angel of the Lord smote him, because he gave not God the glory: and he was eaten of worms, and gave up the ghost.

MAGA worship is out of control. While *some* people this year are already realizing and coming to terms with the realization that Trump is a deep state puppet that is told what to do, continuing to do what his predecessors did, the cult of personality, this new religion, continues to get more and more deranged. Truly, there are people that think this man is a god that cannot do wrong.

In 2018, for example, a pro-Trump organization called “Make the Gospel Great Again” put up billboards in Missouri and Texas ahead of the primaries, quoting the first part of John 1:14 that says, “And the Word was made flesh…” – a title for Jesus Christ used only seven times in the King James Bible – accompanied by a picture of Trump.

Courtesy: KMOV

And Trump loves it when people adulate him, as he has reshared posts that put him on the level of Jesus Christ, even to the point where people are claiming attributes of our Lord and Savior and putting those promises on Trump. It’s sick and disgusting.

Romans 13:1 says “For there is no power but of God: the powers that be are ordained of God”; and God has put Trump in place for a number of reasons, a big one being that he may purposefully deceive and enrage a people that hates the Lord and his word. There is no way anyone with an honest conscience can look at the things Trump says and does and think this man is some kind of godlike entity, let alone a man of honesty and integrity who is there for our good and benefit; and I am DONE wasting time and fretting myself arguing this with people. It’s 2025: you either get it or you don’t.

2 Thessalonians 2:11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: [12] That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE