JustPassingThru
This is a nothing burger. Recently refilled my script for first time this year and my cost was 50% what it was last year. Don't know if this was due to my drug plan or something done in DC by Trump. While it is good for the President to work on getting drug prices lower the truth is there are plans out there that help those in need.

Most pharmaceutical companies have patient assistance programs, where if one qualifies the company will send the drug free or very discounted depending on the patient applicant. My dad was on multiple brand drugs that were still under patent so they were very expensive like Xarelto and since he earned less than $72,000 he was able to get 90 day supply of Xarelto sent to him at no cost under Johnson & Johnson's patient assistance program. A friend is an insulin dependent diabetic and he was able to qualify for Novo Nordisk's Patient Assistance Program and received a 90 day supply of Novolog Flex Pens and Levemir Flex Pens at no cost. Novo Nordisk discontinued Levemir in 2025.

Even the pharmacies have drug discount plans. I had a scheduled colonoscopy and the script for the med that cleans your colon was not covered by my drug plan, but the pharmacy was able to discount it for under $35.00.

Trump is late to the game. There already are many options for patients. Options that don't require government intervention. And anything that involves Mark Cuban should be looked at with caution.

Elusive1
I feel sorry for the maga-ites (and maha-ites) who are waking up and who were counting on big and good changes. And even moreso, for the ones that are still asleep and still waiting.

Do yourselves a favor, Americans! Give up the pharmakeia!

The scams are nonstop. 😤

