Amidst a flurry of growing frustration and angst against the current administration, President Donald Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx last week, a website touted as purchasing select pharmaceutical drugs direct-to-consumer at significantly cheaper rates.

TrumpRx builds on an executive letter sent to the heads of pharmaceutical companies on July 31st - stemming from a May executive order called “Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients” - “outlining the steps they must take to bring down the prices of prescription drugs in the United States to match the lowest price offered in other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price),” the White House fact sheet reads.

The letter was sent to AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, and Sanofi.

The letter sent to these companies lists several steps these companies should do:

Calling on manufacturers to provide MFN prices to every single Medicaid patient.

Requiring manufacturers to stipulate that they will not offer other developed nations better prices for new drugs than prices offered in the United States.

Providing manufacturers with an avenue to cut out middlemen and sell medicines directly to patients, provided they do so at a price no higher than the best price available in developed nations.

Using trade policy to support manufacturers in raising prices internationally provided that increased revenues abroad are reinvested directly into lowering prices for American patients and taxpayers.

The WinePress reported on TrumpRx several times last year, highlighting some of the early deals the administration struck with some of the largest drug manufacturers in the country. Some of the initial deals included Pfizer, AstraZeneca, along with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, among others.

Trump and administration officials, notably HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., offered high praise to the heads of these companies. When announcing a collaboration with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, RFK said at the time, “This is a signal to every American family that we are finally putting their health and financial security first.”

Furthermore, RFK lauded that with easier access to cheaper GLP-1 drugs, Americans will lose incredible amounts of weight.

RFK’s statements contradict his and the administration’s previous remarks listed in the MAHA Report published last year that actually condemned the use of GLP-1 drugs due to their many negative health effects.

SEE:

On February 6th, Trump and the administration announced the official launch of TrumpRx.

Per the website,

America was being overcharged for medicine. The same drugs, made in the same factories, at the same dosages, are costing Americans up to 1000% more than in any other country. This is unacceptable. Thanks to President Trump, the days of Big Pharma price-gouging are over. Leveraging the full weight and power of the United States of America, the President has ensured every American gets the lowest prices on prescription medications in the developed world. This is the most impactful prescription price reset in the history of our country. It puts more money in Americans’ pockets and finally brings care back within reach.

However, since its launch, some people have pointed out that many of the drugs on offer are not cheaper and many in fact are noticeably more so versus direct from the manufacturer. Also worth noting is that the website, so far, does not offer generic medications, only name-brand ones, which are going to cost more.

As pointed out by The New Republic:

Almost all of the drugs are also covered through insurance already. The product pages on the website even say, “If you have insurance, check your co-pay first—it may be even lower.”

One X user fact-checked Trump’s claim Thursday that TrumpRx will lower the cost of inhalers from $458 to $51. In reality, clicking on the link on TrumpRx redirects the user to the manufacturer’s website to see if the buyer qualifies for hardship discounts. As the user pointed out, these discounts are available regardless of whether TrumpRx is involved.

Another X user pointed out that the lack of generic drugs on TrumpRx makes prices higher than on prescription comparison sites such as GoodRx.

“TrumpRx is a sideshow,” said Sean D. Sullivan, a health economist at the University of Washington. “I consider it not a real, serious effort in service to lowering prescription drug prices for Americans.”

Others on X also pointed out these price disparities.

The TrumpRx price was $1,049.00. LillyDirect is only $449.00

While TrumpRx might potentially save some money on some drugs, it is apparent TrumpRx is no where near as frugal as promoted.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

Go back to my first report on TrumpRx in October. I noted at the time:

The move, however, is something Pfizer apparently has already been planning to do. Sasha Latypova, a retired pharmaceutical industry executive, cited a report in 2024 where Pfizer filed a trademark to launch a direct-to-consumer drug platform.

EndPoint News wrote at the time:

The company applied in April to trademark “Pfizer for All” for a number of uses, including online retail pharmacy services and mobile software to provide information and resources to patients. The trademark application was first reported by the Financial Times. Unnamed sources told the FT in May that Pfizer was working on an online platform for ordering products such as its Covid-19 antiviral Paxlovid and migraine treatment Zavzpret.

According to the application, the intended retail pharmacy services include “mail order pharmacy services; online retail pharmacy services; online retail pharmacy services for ordering, purchase, and delivery of pharmaceuticals; appointment scheduling services in the field of medicine and telehealth; pharmaceutical services, namely, processing online and telephone prescription orders in retail and central fill pharmacies.”

Latypova argues that since this plan was already in the works, Pfizer approached the Trump administration to use the Trump branding to present it to Americans.

“Clearly, Pfizer was attempting to plug the stunning revenue and stock collapse after murdering and injuring millions of people with their covid shot and having a pipeline filled with vaporware which investors no longer trust very much. They planned the website and then sent lobbyists to regulators at the Trump admin. These negotiations resulted in Trump skimming off the top by licensing his name to what was supposed to be the “Pfizer-for-All” website. “If anyone is still in doubt that Trump is personally and politically funded by Big Pharma, here is the proof.”

Latypova was absolutely correct and it is has born itself to be the case. Trump needed another “win” and in the eyes of what remains of the MAGA base, particularly the ‘Fox News Boomers,’ this will look great, and many of them, unfortunately, will probably go to TrumpRx and get fleeced yet again, paying even higher prices had they just gone direct from the manufacturer.

What else is new from the Scammer-in-Chief?

Acts 19:25 Whom he called together with the workmen of like occupation, and said, Sirs, ye know that by this craft we have our wealth.

It’s a sick joke. RFK came in blasting big-pharma and in no time at all (to no one’s shock who subscribes to The WP) he and the administration went full-on drug peddlers. Again, this should be a surprise to absolutely nobody as Trump is Mr. Operation Warp Speed of course, he loves to remind us of that. I mean, his Chief of Staff Susie Wiles is a literal executive for big-pharma companies like Pfizer and has worked with Bill Gates.

Politics are all about optics, smoke & mirrors, dog & pony show; but the Trump administration takes that to a whole new level.

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

DONATE