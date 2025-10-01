In the latest example of the U.S. government merging with private corporations, the Trump administration announced yesterday the creation of “TrumpRx;” a website that will sell some pharmaceuticals at lower prices to the U.S. Medicaid insurance program with the help of Pfizer.

The move builds on an executive letter sent to the heads of pharmaceutical companies on July 31st - stemming from a May executive order called “Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients” - “outlining the steps they must take to bring down the prices of prescription drugs in the United States to match the lowest price offered in other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price),” the White House fact sheet reads.

The letter was sent to AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, and Sanofi.

The letter sent to these companies lists several steps these companies should do:

Calling on manufacturers to provide MFN prices to every single Medicaid patient.

Requiring manufacturers to stipulate that they will not offer other developed nations better prices for new drugs than prices offered in the United States.

Providing manufacturers with an avenue to cut out middlemen and sell medicines directly to patients, provided they do so at a price no higher than the best price available in developed nations.

Using trade policy to support manufacturers in raising prices internationally provided that increased revenues abroad are reinvested directly into lowering prices for American patients and taxpayers.

Pfizer, which produces the mRNA Covid-19 vaccine and a litany of other drugs, is the first company to follow-through with Trump’s executive order.

According to the White House fact sheet:

The agreement will provide every State Medicaid program in the country access to MFN drug prices on Pfizer products, resulting in many millions of dollars in savings and continuing President Trump’s historic efforts to strengthen the program for the most vulnerable.

The agreement ensures foreign nations can no longer use price controls to freeride on American innovation by guaranteeing MFN prices on all new innovative medicines Pfizer brings to market.

The agreement requires Pfizer to repatriate increased foreign revenue on existing products that Pfizer realizes as a result of the President’s strong America First U.S. trade policies for the benefit of American patients.

The agreement requires Pfizer to offer medicines at a deep discount off the list price when selling directly to American patients.

Today’s actions will result in tangible cost savings to American patients and the healthcare system as a whole. Taken together, more than 100 million patients are impacted by the diseases Pfizer’s medicines treat, and many of those will benefit from the President’s successful negotiation of lower prices for Americans.

These cheaper drugs will be purchasable on a soon to be released website called “TrumpRx.”

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement:

“We are proud to join President Trump at the White House to celebrate this landmark agreement that is a win for American patients, a win for American leadership, and a win for Pfizer. “By working closely with the Administration, we are lowering costs for patients and enabling greater investment in the U.S. biopharmaceutical ecosystem by ending the days when American families alone carried the global burden of paying for innovation. This is about putting all patients first and ensuring America remains the world’s leading engine of medical breakthroughs.”

Via Trump’s trade and tariff wars, the President has attempted to shakedown and strongarm pharmaceutical companies into investing in the United States by manufacturing drugs domestically.

Just last week, Trump reinstated a 100% tariff on branded pharmaceutical products, but provided provisions for companies who plan to or have begun construction on new facilities.

Pfizer earlier this year announced a $70 billion investment in the U.S. A number of drug companies purportedly doing something similar.

First Word Pharma reported:

Most big pharma companies have already announced billion-dollar commitments to US manufacturing, though it’s unclear if the sites will be able to make every patented product marketed in the US.

AstraZeneca is confident it can do so, however. It unveiled a $50-billion investment in late July, saying it would soon be able to produce nearly all its US market drugs domestically.

Eli Lilly revealed two new plants this month — one in Texas, and another in Virginia — as part of its $27-billion promise to boost its domestic manufacturing capacity.

Other pharmas who have made hefty US manufacturing commitments include Johnson & Johnson ($55 billion), Roche ($50 billion), Bristol Myers Squibb ($40 billion), Novartis ($23 billion) and Sanofi (at least $20 billion).

The FDA also recently launched its PreCheck initiative to make it easier for companies to construct manufacturing sites in the US.

Pfizer has warned that tariffs would cause drug prices to rise an additional 5-15%. However, Pfizer, for now, has voided the tariffs.

Bourla went on to say in his statement:

“We now have the certainty and stability we need on two critical fronts, tariffs and pricing, that have suppressed the industry’s valuations to historic lows. “We’ve agreed to a three-year grace period during which time Pfizer products under a Section 232 investigation won’t face tariffs, provided we further invest in manufacturing in the United States. Additionally, we’ve established a balanced global pricing approach that continues to recognize the value of innovation while ensuring prices in the U.S. and other developed countries are both reasonable and sustainable, maintaining the strength of the U.S. market alongside other developed nations. “This agreement allows us to invest even more boldly in the United States – fueling growth, creating jobs, and returning manufacturing home. Our U.S. workforce of 31,000 colleagues, supported by 13 manufacturing and distribution sites and 7 major R&D facilities, underscores Pfizer’s vital role in building a stronger American economy. “We are committed to channeling unprecedented resources with an additional $70 billion dedicated to U.S. research, development and capital projects in the next few years. This builds upon our more than $83 billion investment in American biotech innovation from 2018-2024, showing how we are strengthening our commitment at this pivotal moment by shaping the future of medicine with the pursuit of pioneering breakthroughs and ensuring the U.S. remains the global hub for medical progress and improving lives.”

Moreover, the press release noted that this new deal and revenue stream will lead to.

“With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures, sharpening its focus in the areas where the company’s science, scale and agility can make the biggest difference for patients in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

The move, however, is something Pfizer apparently has already been planning to do. Sasha Latypova, a retired pharmaceutical industry executive, cited a report in 2024 where Pfizer filed a trademark to launch a direct-to-consumer drug platform.

EndPoint News wrote at the time:

The company applied in April to trademark “Pfizer for All” for a number of uses, including online retail pharmacy services and mobile software to provide information and resources to patients. The trademark application was first reported by the Financial Times. Unnamed sources told the FT in May that Pfizer was working on an online platform for ordering products such as its Covid-19 antiviral Paxlovid and migraine treatment Zavzpret.

According to the application, the intended retail pharmacy services include “mail order pharmacy services; online retail pharmacy services; online retail pharmacy services for ordering, purchase, and delivery of pharmaceuticals; appointment scheduling services in the field of medicine and telehealth; pharmaceutical services, namely, processing online and telephone prescription orders in retail and central fill pharmacies.”

Latypova argues that since this plan was already in the works, Pfizer approached the Trump administration to use the Trump branding to present it to Americans.

“Clearly, Pfizer was attempting to plug the stunning revenue and stock collapse after murdering and injuring millions of people with their covid shot and having a pipeline filled with vaporware which investors no longer trust very much. They planned the website and then sent lobbyists to regulators at the Trump admin. These negotiations resulted in Trump skimming off the top by licensing his name to what was supposed to be the “Pfizer-for-All” website. “If anyone is still in doubt that Trump is personally and politically funded by Big Pharma, here is the proof.”

TrumpRx could earn in revenue anywhere from $75M–$500M.

During Trump’s announcement speech, with Bourla and other members of his cabinet, Trump said, “I think this is one of the biggest medical announcements that this office has ever made.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. continually praised Trump for the move. “President Trump, I would say, harangued and harassed us to make this happen.”

He added, “Albert and I have had a long history antipathy and antagonism toward each other, but I have to say his leadership in this took tremendous courage, and he really created a template for corporate responsibility for putting public health ahead of his individual interests. I’m very, very grateful to you for that, Albert.”

“This is a signal to every American family that we are finally putting their health and financial security first.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Proverbs 29:24 Whoso is partner with a thief hateth his own soul: he heareth cursing, and bewrayeth it not.

“This is a signal to every American family that we are finally putting their health and financial security first.” - Yuuup, that’s a “MAHA win” for you! Expanding the fascist state with WEF-approved stakeholder capitalism. Oh, but don’t you worry, this is 20-D chess by Trump.

Meanwhile, Pfizer’s stock price vaulted higher and is continuing to rise. Pfizer may be selling some drugs cheaper, they’ll make it back from all the investors pouring money into their company. Stakeholder capitalism, baby!

Another deal with the devil; a company that is responsible for the murder of untold millions upon millions of people in the U.S. and around the world with their mRNA death shots, not even including the irreversible injuries and years of poisoning people with their sorcery, is now going to give select Americans on a Medicare plan cheap drugs.

Is this surprising? No, it shouldn’t be: we reported that days leading up to Trump returning to office, Bourla had discussions with RFK Jr. and reached an ‘understanding.’ During an earnings call, Bourla said: “I don’t want to speak about the details of what we discussed during that dinner because I want to respect the privacy, but we developed a good relation with Mr. Kennedy. If he’s confirmed, we will work with him to make sure that we advance the right policies.” Speaking of Trump, he added: “The President is extremely proud, and of course, we are extremely proud, that [Pfizer] basically delivered a vaccine through this landmark golden standard program, the Operation Warp Speed […] that saved millions of lives.”

Ah yes, the “right policies.”

RFK is a sock puppet. He’s just there to pacify some moderates and the crowd that wants cleaner food supply. It isn’t going to happen.

And to think that there are red hats who are cheering this right now. If this were Biden/Harris, they’d be livid. Biden + Pfizer = Bad. Trump + Pfizer = Winning.

Keep in mind also that in June I reported how the FDA cut its drug approval times, similar to Operation Warp Speed, allowing companies to get new drugs approved in just weeks. Not long after, FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary called the department a “safe space” for drug companies.

People also forget that Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has connections to Pfizer and other large drug companies.

Wiles is a major lobbyist for big pharmaceutical companies. In a since-deleted post, The Kennedy Beacon highlighted her many connections to big-pharma, writing:

Wiles became co-chair of lobbying firm Mercury Public Affairs in February 2022. As highlighted by Wholistic News, Mercury’s clientele includes Pfizer; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, which spearheaded vaccine funding and distribution efforts during the COVID-19 crisis – a role also played by the United Nations Foundation, another Mercury client; and Gilead Sciences, developer of the equally-rushed COVID-19 “therapeutic,” remdesivir, as critiqued in Science.

It’s the clown show administration.

We live in a paradoxical time. If drug prices were raised, then we’d bash the administration for making it even harder to get by (which, I suppose he is with tariffs); but here, Trump is making a pathway to make the drugs cheaper, and it’s still bad because now these poisonous drugs ruining people’s lives will be made even cheaper, while the administration is probably profiting from this, too. It’s a lose-lose scenario.

The Greek for 'witchcraft’ and ‘sorcery’ is “pharmakeia.”

Acts 8:9 But there was a certain man, called Simon [Trump], which beforetime in the same city used sorcery, and bewitched the people of Samaria [America], giving out that himself was some great one: [10] To whom they all gave heed, from the least to the greatest, saying, This man is the great power of God. [11] And to him they had regard, because that of long time he had bewitched them with sorceries.

Once again, Orange Grimace has bewitched the masses - keeping the nation sedated, drugged and dumbed-down; and the zombified slaves call it “winning.”

