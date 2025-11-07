The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
9m

Its too late to be added to Medicare for the start of 2026 as it would have been if Trump/Oz did not nix the Final Rule in April. If I recall one of the arguments against was the cost to tax payers and insurers. What are the total cost projections for Medicare/Medicaid and on Part D premiums ? Cant find any discussion on this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sanjoy Mahajan's avatar
Sanjoy Mahajan
11m

And the Novo Nordisk executive collapsed during the press conference in the Oval Office. How many jabs did he take?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The WinePress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture