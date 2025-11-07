Yesterday, the Trump administration announced its latest drug deal by offering GLP-1 weight loss drugs Ozempic, Regovy and others, at significantly reduced prices via the administration’s direct-to-consumer program TrumpRx for Medicare recipients.

As previously reported, Trump signed an executive order that aimed to perceivably strongarm pharmaceutical and biotech companies to lower prices while investing in infrastructure domestically to avoid paying tariffs. The White House sent a letter to these many drug companies to comply. In September, Pfizer became the first company to work directly with the administration to offer cheaper drug costs; though, as was pointed out at the time, federal filings revealed that Pfizer (and probably other companies) were preparing to launch a direct-to-consumer model to cut out the middleman, thus implying that perhaps Pfizer (and probably other companies) approached the administration with this idea, and the administration will skim off the top by putting Trump’s name on it.

The latest deal was announced yesterday in collaboration with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, namely to provide Ozempic and Regovy at reduced prices. Novo Nordisk produces Ozempic and Wegovy, and Eli Lilly sells Zepbound and Mounjaro.

According to a White House fact sheet:

The agreement represents a historic reduction in prices for Americans on the two drugs with the highest annual expenditures in the United States, both of which help adults struggling with diabetes, heart disease (Ozempic and Wegovy only), obesity, and other conditions. The prices of Ozempic and Wegovy will fall from $1,000 and $1,350 per month, respectively, to $350 when purchased through TrumpRx. The price of Zepbound and Orforglipron, if approved, will fall from $1,086 per month to an average of $346 when purchased through TrumpRx. In the event that the FDA later approves the Wegovy pill, or certain similar “GLP-1” drugs in each company’s pipeline intended to be taken orally rather than as a shot, the initial dose of those drugs will be priced at $150 per month through TrumpRx.

The historic reduction in prices negotiated by President Trump will enable Medicare and Medicaid to cover obesity drugs for adults at a dramatically lower cost to taxpayers than that proposed by the Biden Administration. The Medicare prices of Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound will be $245, less than half the prices proposed by the Biden Administration on such drugs. State Medicaid programs will also have access to these medications at these prices. These low prices will enable Medicare to cover Wegovy and Zepbound for patients with obesity and related comorbidities for the first time. Medicare beneficiaries will pay a co-pay of just $50 per month.

Additionally, the agreement provides for reduced costs on other Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk medicines when purchased through TrumpRx. For example: Eli Lilly will provide Emgality, a treatment for migraines, at $299 per pen, a discount of $443 off of the list price. Eli Lilly will provide Trulicity, a commonly used diabetes medicine, at $389 per month, a discount of $598 off of the list price. Novo Nordisk will provide widely-used insulin products, including NovoLog and Tresiba, at $35 per month of supply.

The agreement also provides that Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will guarantee MFN prices on all new medicines that they bring to market, repatriate increased foreign revenue on existing products, and provide every State Medicaid program in the country access to MFN drug prices on their products.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Americans are going to get a little healthier. President Donald Trump this week cut deals with the drug-makers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to increase access to obesity drugs in a major benefit to American public health.”

David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO revealed that their collaboration with the Trump administration is part of the company’s “LillyDirect” platform to provide drugs direct to consumer at lower costs, identical to what Pfizer was planning.

“Today marks a pivotal moment in U.S. health care policy and a defining milestone for Lilly, made possible through collaboration with the Trump Administration. As we expand access to obesity treatments for more Americans and advance one of the most innovative obesity pipelines, we remain focused on improving outcomes, strengthening the U.S. healthcare system, and contributing to the health of our nation for generations to come. This agreement adds to our established commitment to affordability – from being the first company to cap insulin prices at $35 to launching LillyDirect, the end-to-end digital healthcare experience. “The U.S. health care system has evolved in a way that’s unfair to American patients and taxpayers who disproportionately pay a higher share of the costs for developing breakthrough medicines compared to other countries. Lilly is in a unique position to work with the U.S. government to rebalance the global system, expand access and lower costs for Americans while also protecting our company’s ability to both innovate and enhance manufacturing capacity to meet the significant demand for our life-saving medicines.”

The WH fact sheet noted that this move is designed to tackle the obesity crisis in the U.S.

Today’s announcement makes available potentially life-changing medications to adults struggling with obesity, representing a historic opportunity to reverse the obesity epidemic and associated chronic disease crisis when coupled with lifestyle changes to preserve and improve health gains long-term.

The Administration remains committed to a comprehensive Make America Healthy Again approach that realigns incentives, fosters private-sector collaboration, increases public awareness of the importance of diet and exercise, and advances critical research.

Obesity and being overweight is a massive problem in the United States, with some studies indicating that around 75% of the population is considered overweight or obese. Much attention was given to addressing this issue in the MAHA Report published earlier this year.

During a White House announcement, Trump and cabinet members lauded the latest drug deal. Trump joked, “They’re very effective drugs. So far I’ve never heard anything bad about them, I only hear good about them. Is there anything bad about them, Bobby? I don’t know, I haven’t heard anything bad. Someday maybe it’ll come out, which will notify you immediately. But so far I haven’t heard that.”

Trump noted that these companies are working to create oral versions of these GLP-1 drugs as well, and those will be listed on TrumpRx when they are available.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had plenty of praise to give for the deal.

“This is something no American president has ever done. If we want to solve the chronic disease crisis, we have to tackle it. […] We are going to see a decline because of this historic agreement. We’re going to see a decline in costs, but also, more importantly, in the afflictions themselves. President Trump is the friend of the forgotten American. “Obesity is a disease of poverty, overwhelmingly. And this drug, these drugs, have only been available for people who have wealth. At one point, the majority of prescriptions, the highest concentration of prescriptions in this country, was the Upper West Side of Manhattan. “And what about the people who live in rural areas, who live in food deserts? What about the people in urban areas, who live in food deserts and are suffering from obesity and are locked into that system where they can only get ultra-processed foods, which are aggravating the problem? This will be a lifesaver to them. It's not a panacea. It's not a silver bullet. […] “It will allow a lot of people who are locked into high-risk obesity to finally lose weight, to reset, and then start doing the kind of things that will address the root causes of obesity.”

RFK Jr. went on to note that the administration will be conducting studies to get to the root cause of disease and chronic illness, and “release dietary guidelines that are going to change the food culture in this country,” he said.

Of course, the deal isn’t without controversy. Both Lilly and Noro are facing lawsuits. Nourish With Shelby noted:

It’s worth noting Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk have lawsuits open for bribing physicians to prescribe more of their weight-loss drugs, the health complications from Ozempic/Mounjaro causing stomach paralysis, gastritis, vision problems, and more adverse reactions. Similar to vaccine companies, they are denying the claims.

Lilly and Novo Nordisk have also opened lawsuits against pharmacies making compounded versions of their weight-loss drug that are far cheaper.

Moreover, there has been plenty of controversial and scrutiny of these drugs. In June, The WP reported how the the American College of Cardiology (ACC) changed their guidance to promote GLP-1 drugs before a healthy diet and exercise. The authors wrote:

“Disappointingly, weight loss achieved with lifestyle interventions has not been associated with a reduction in adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Although bariatric surgery is able to achieve substantial weight loss and reduced CVD events, it may be less desirable for some patients. “More effective than lifestyle interventions and with less risk than procedure-based interventions, modern obesity medications are increasingly relevant to cardiologists for CVD modification. The intent of the current document is to provide the foundation for cardiologists to medically manage obesity using agents with proven CVD benefit.”

Ozempic, Wegovy, and other weight drugs have been all the rage the last several years, promoted heavily by celebrities and influencers, and doctors and pharmacists alike as a “miracle cure.”

However, there are a number of side effects caused by taking these drugs; including syncope (fainting), arthritic disorders, and kidney and pancreatic problems, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, an increased risk for acute pancreatitis and thyroid cancer, among other issues.

The infamous “Ozempic Face” has made the rounds, giving users the look of gout and sunken faces.

In 2023, the FDA forced Ozempic to update its warning label to include the risk of intestinal blockage, after the agency received 8,571 reports of gastrointestinal disorders after the use of these drugs that contain semaglutide.

Some patients have developed Gastroparesis, which causes an individual’s stomach muscles to drastically slow down and prohibits the stomach from emptying properly. While one patient prescribed Ozempic lost 80 pounds, the 38-year-old Canadian lady was also diagnosed with cyclic vomiting syndrome.

Some people have actually gained weight after they stopped taking the drugs as well.

By November of 2024, at least 162 Americans died after taking these drugs, per data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS).

Despite these documented risks, Novo Nordisk announced last year that it would release a weight-loss drug in the form of an injectable pen for children aged 6 to 12-years-old.

Just recently, the company also announced three new weight-loss drugs. According to New Atlas, these drugs provide “easier-to-take options for both post-injection “maintenance” and for people who have a more modest amount of “excess weight” they’d like to shift.”

And to top it all off, Novo Nordisk recently announced a price drop so more people can afford it - $499 a month.

Learn more about Ozempic and other drugs like it below:

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Before Trump even took office, we already discussed how MAHA was a joke and dead on arrival. Sure, it sounded it great at the outset, reforming the food system and getting rid of chemicals out of it, all that jazz; but what we have gotten and will keep getting is drug peddling, wearables, transhumanism, and more WEF-style garbage.

Mark 5:25 And a certain woman, which had an issue of blood twelve years, [26] And had suffered many things of many physicians, and had spent all that she had, and was nothing bettered, but rather grew worse,

Kennedy’s remarks at the White House were revealing. Instead of working to create a solution to the abominable food and healthcare system this country has, the solution is to pump the people full of more drugs as the answer.

It’s the tried and true method: Make people addicted to garbage food that it destroys their lives, then sell them cheap drugs that they’ll have to take for the rest of their life to treat the symptoms for that addiction. Nothing has changed. The ‘solution’ is more drugs, Steak n’ Shake fries (coated with seed oils) fried in beef tallow, and removing some food dyes (so they say) in foods that are already ultra-processed. I understand you cannot snap your fingers and make radical changes in an instant, but four years is not enough either; and this isn’t a plan to fix the system. It only expands on decades of evil and corruption.

Of course, if Team Donkey did this then the Elephants would be irate, and vice-versa.

But there was never a plan to do that. RFK rhetoric about transforming the food systems and taking on the big-pharma cartels was tackling a small niche group in the country, let’s face it - the average Joe scorns at a lot of these things RFK had gone on about for years. RFK is there to pacify that audience, but his influence and the MAGA propaganda is struggling to take effect like it used to.

Amazing the change of tone…

But this is a Kennedy we are talking about…

Job 13:4 But ye are forgers of lies, ye are all physicians of no value.

But now it makes even more sense why the ACC changed their guidance because it was paving the way to start pricking Americans with Ozempic. Everyone flipped about the Left’s push for fake meat and cricket smoothie (which are probably still in the works eventually) and how the Biden administration’s bipartisan approach was ghastly, well now you get cheap drugs that will probably cause people loose weight, but with a myriad of other side effects that will rot people from the inside-out.

Winning.

