Following a deal made with Pfizer last month, the Trump administration inked a new agreement with British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to provide drugs at discounted prices to Medicare Insurance program recipients, as part of the administration’s new TrumpRx program.

The TrumpRx website was quietly soft-launched yesterday. The program is expected to launch in January 2026.

As previously noted by The WinePress, President Trump and administration said a number of other drug companies were expected to come on-board very soon. Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, a former lobbyist for big pharmaceutical companies, has reportedly been working to secure new deals with these companies for TrumpRx.

TrumpRx builds on an executive letter sent to the heads of pharmaceutical companies on July 31st - stemming from a May executive order called “Delivering Most-Favored-Nation Prescription Drug Pricing to American Patients” - “outlining the steps they must take to bring down the prices of prescription drugs in the United States to match the lowest price offered in other developed nations (known as the most-favored-nation, or MFN, price),” the White House fact sheet reads.

The letter was sent to AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, EMD Serono, Genentech, Gilead, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Regeneron, and Sanofi.

The letter sent to these companies lists several steps these companies should do:

Calling on manufacturers to provide MFN prices to every single Medicaid patient.

Requiring manufacturers to stipulate that they will not offer other developed nations better prices for new drugs than prices offered in the United States.

Providing manufacturers with an avenue to cut out middlemen and sell medicines directly to patients, provided they do so at a price no higher than the best price available in developed nations.

Using trade policy to support manufacturers in raising prices internationally provided that increased revenues abroad are reinvested directly into lowering prices for American patients and taxpayers.

Companies that did not comply with this would be subject to hefty tariffs, but those taxes would be nullified if the drug company pledges an investment in the U.S.

“This is a signal to every American family that we are finally putting their health and financial security first,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said at the media event.

However, as explained in my previous report on the recent Pfizer deal, Pfizer was already planning to launch a direct-to-consumer system similar to how TrumpRx is framed, so it could be argued that Pfizer and other drug companies were actually lobbying the government to streamline the process.

Nonetheless, AstraZeneca - producer of a number of drugs, including a Covid-19 vector vaccine distributed across the U.K., the European Union and Australia - is the latest company to yoke up with the Trump administration.

According to a White House press release, “The agreement will provide every State Medicaid program in the country access to MFN drug prices on AstraZeneca products, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings and continuing President Trump’s historic efforts to strengthen the program for the most vulnerable.”

It adds:

9 million American patients are treated by AstraZeneca medicines and will benefit from the President’s successful negotiation to lower prices.

The 25 million Americans who suffer from asthma, and the 16 million Americans who suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), one of the top ten leading causes of death in the United States, could benefit from these price reductions. BEVESPI AEROSPHERE, an inhaler used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), will be made available to patients purchasing directly at a discount equal to 654% of the deal price. BREZTRI AEROSPHERE, an inhaler used to treat COPD, will be made available to patients purchasing directly at a discount equal to 98% of the deal price. AIRSUPRA, an inhaler used to treat asthma symptoms and attacks, will be made available to patients purchasing directly at a discount equal to 96% of the deal price.



Per the AstraZeneca press release, the company recently announced “$50 billion investment in US medicines manufacturing and R&D over the next five years to help deliver $80 billion in Total Revenue by 2030, 50% of which is expected to be generated in the US.”

AstraZenca CEO Pascal Soriot said:

“Every year AstraZeneca treats millions of Americans living with cancer and chronic diseases and, as a result of today’s agreement, many patients will access life-changing medicines at lower prices. This new approach also helps safeguard America’s pioneering role as a global powerhouse in innovation and developing the next generation of medicines. It is now essential other wealthy countries step up their contribution to fund innovation.”

During the media event on Friday, Trump, in his typical jovial banter and self-aggrandizement, said, “AstraZeneca will also list many of their most popular drugs online at Trumprx.gov. Trump RX… I don't know why they put the name Trump. I did not tell them to do it, but I'm honored to let him do it. That's true.”

HHS Sec. RFK Jr. again lauded this accomplishment and called Trump the “President of Common Sense.”

CMS Secretary Dr. Mehmet Oz commented, “Mr. President you're take turning the art of the deal into the art of the heel.”

Soriot also celebrated the move. “I'm really excited to announce AstraZeneca’s commitment to your vision for a healthy America.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

“Art of the heel.” Yeah, but you’ve got it backwards, Oz: you’re the heel, whores and prostitutes for big-pharma. Of course, Oz is just another TV hack who’s peddled nonsense for years;

And Kennedy is just a sock-puppet, lying hypocrite who campaigned on massive reforms to the food and drug industry, and instead we get technocracy and an empowered drug lobby stronger than ever before. Remember: last month he said, “This is a signal to every American family that we are finally putting their health and financial security first.”

But this is no surprise to us here who follow The WP: this is the same administration that brought us Operation Warp Speed.

Stakeholder capitalism. Everyone at the top makes money as the administration further prostitutes itself and is further enchanted by big-pharma’s sorcery.

The Greek word for ‘witchcraft’ and ‘sorcery’ is “pharmakeia.”

Acts 8:9 But there was a certain man, called Simon [Trump], which beforetime in the same city used sorcery, and bewitched the people of Samaria [America], giving out that himself was some great one: [10] To whom they all gave heed, from the least to the greatest, saying, This man is the great power of God. [11] And to him they had regard, because that of long time he had bewitched them with sorceries.

