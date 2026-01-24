MANDEL NGAN/AFP via GETTY IMAGES

Last week, President Donald Trump teased that he was going to announce at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, a plan to bar large institutional investors, such as BlackRock and Blackstone, from buying up single-family homes; one of the causes of inflated home prices that are locking out most younger Americans from ever owning a home.

Trump did just that, signing an executive order Tuesday night before speaking at Davos on Wednesday.

“People live in homes, not corporations. My Administration will take decisive action to stop Wall Street from treating America’s neighborhoods like a trading floor and empower American families to own their homes,” says the EO.

The official White House fact sheet states:

The Order directs key agencies to issue guidance preventing relevant Federal programs from approving, insuring, guaranteeing, securitizing, or facilitating sales of single-family homes to institutional investors.

The Order instructs key agencies to promote sales to individual owner-occupants through first-look policies (which give individuals and other non-institutional investors the opportunity to buy foreclosed properties before investors do), disclosure requirements, and anti-circumvention measures.

The Order directs the Secretary of the Treasury to review rules and guidance that relate to large institutional investors acquiring or holding single-family homes.

It directs the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Federal Trade Commission to review acquisitions by large institutional investors for anti-competitive practices and prioritize enforcement against certain of those practices by institutional investors in the single-family home rental market.

The Order directs the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to identify potential large institutional investor involved in Federal housing assistance programs by demanding disclosure of ownership in single-family rentals.

The Order tasks the White House with preparing legislative recommendations to codify these policies so that large institutional investors do not acquire single-family homes.

However, how some of these terms are still up in the air. The EO notes:

Within 30 days of the date of this order, the Secretary of the Treasury shall develop, in consultation with the Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, definitions of “large institutional investor” and “single-family home” for the purpose of implementing this order, which other executive departments and agencies (agencies) may adopt as required for such implementation.

When Trump spoke on stage at Davos announcing his EO to the world, he stated:

“Homeownership has always been a symbol of the health and vigor of American society, but that goal fell out of reach for millions and millions of people in the Biden era… Homes are built for PEOPLE, not for corporations — and America will NOT become a nation of renters… That’s why I have signed an executive order banning large institutional investors from buying single-family homes… And I’m calling on Congress to pass that ban into permanent law.”

However, Trump would later go on to say that he and his administration is still working to maintain current elevated home values for existing owners, where he conceded that in order to make housing more affordable for younger generations then that would have to cut into the accrued wealth of older and preexisting owners, and that is something he is not willing to do.

“And I have to say one thing about housing, because nobody ever says this. I am very protective of people that already own a house, of which we have millions and millions and millions. And because we have had a such a good run, the house values have gone up tremendously. And these people have become wealthy. They weren’t wealthy, they’ve become wealthy because of their house. “And every time you make it more and more and more affordable for somebody to buy a house cheaply, you’re actually hurting the value of those houses, obviously, because the one thing works in tandem with the other. “And I don’t want to do anything that’s going to hurt the value of people that own a house, who, for the first time in their lives, are walking around the streets of whatever city they’re in, very proud that their house is worth $500-600-700,000. “Now, if I want to really crush the housing market, I could do that so fast that people could buy houses, but you would destroy a lot of people that already have houses. In some cases, they’ve mortgaged their house, and the mortgage would be very low, and all of a sudden, the mortgage, without any changes, becomes very high, and they end up losing the house. I’m not going to hurt. “And I speak with Scott, who’s doing a fantastic job, and Howard, who’s doing a fantastic job, and all of my people, and I always say, ‘Look, you know, I can crush the hell out of the market. We can drop interest rates to a level…’ And that’s one thing we do want to do, that’s natural, that’s good for everybody.”

Trump’s comments echo what he previously said in December that his administration is trying to make sure existing prices don’t fall, The WinePress reported at the time.

“You know, I have two thoughts on housing. You have a lot of people have housing that because we have such a strong time and such a strong market. Their houses are very valuable. It’s a big part of their net worth, their house. I don’t want to knock those numbers down because I want them to continue to have a big value for the house. “At the same time, I want to make it uh possible for young people out there and other people to buy housing. In a way, they’re at conflict. In other words, you create a lot of housing all of a sudden and it drives the housing prices down. “So, I want to take care of the people that have houses that have a value to, you know, to their house that they never thought possible that have sort of made them wealthy and happy and, you know, especially in their later years. Got to be careful with that. I want to keep them up. At the same time, I want to make it possible for people to go buy houses.”

Read the rest of that report for more details and statistics concerning the current state of the housing market in the U.S., and the causes for the crisis.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

As I said last week when the administration floated out the initial plan for this executive order, it is all smoke & mirrors. You don’t go to the place that says “you’ll own nothing and be happy,” and declare prosperity for the little guy, especially when one of the heads of it, Larry Fink, is literally one of those institutional investors Trump speaks of, nor are the people who actively fund his campaigns (i.e. Blackstone’s Steve Schwartzman).

Psalm 62:10 Trust not in oppression, and become not vain in robbery: if riches increase, set not your heart upon them.

Though a prevailing sentiment online by some is that Trump is showing favoritism towards the Baby Boomers because they are Boomers, that viewpoint is myopic and spiteful. No, it is to protect those institutions and private equity and REITs. That, and if existing prices came down dramatically then tons of Americans would be underwater on their loans and mortgages.

Trump also directed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities to help make housing more affordable. But that won’t help the situation, and if anything it is essentially quantitative easing for housing - an indirect bailout for the banks. If mortgages go lower then prices rise…

Furthermore, Trump’s EO does not define terms directly, which I suspected would be the case; allowing Soros acolyte Scott Bessent to write-in a bunch of caveats.

Besides, as I said before, these massive institutions will splinter operations and create dozens of subsidiaries.

The order also does not force these companies to sell their real estate back onto the market. The order comes a day late and a dollar short.

There was also recent speculation that the administration might allow buyers to draw from their 401(k)s to fund the down payment (which will not fix much and will drain pensions, and consider that younger generations don’t have 401(k)s). But Trump recently said that he does not like the idea. "I'm not a huge fan. Other people like it," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "And one of the reasons I don't like it is that their 401(k)s are doing so well."

There is no solution. That’s the short and sweet answer. Trump is working to maintain a nation of forever renters.

Trump needs votes for the midterms, lest the Dems retake the House and Senate (and they probably will, unless the elections get suspended and we go into martial law), which will result in his immediate impeachment. This EO is designed to look good for Millennials and Zoomers, but I doubt many of them will fall for it.

The ‘solution’ will eventually be to tokenize real estate, which is what Larry Fink clamors for, which will create fractional ownership; i.e. “You’ll own nothing and be happy.”

Proverbs 22:7 The rich ruleth over the poor, and the borrower is servant to the lender.

