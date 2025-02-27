The following report was first published on September 26th, 2024, on winepressnews.com. The following report is by Activist Post, published on November 17th, 2018.

It’s a sad day when protection equals assault, and when events such as the President signing H.R. 3359, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act of 2017, is heralded as protecting the nation when in fact this legislation further protects a system which will devastate the nation.

It has been a long standing modus operandi of the United States to disguise its most dangerous projects as protection. Following the events of September 11, 2001 and the subsequent anthrax attacks, the US Congress rushed to pass a massive piece of legislation which ended up putting us in exquisite danger. Embedded in the USA Patriot Act was Section 817, the Expansion of the Biological Weapons Statute, which gave the US government immunity from violating its own biological weapons laws.

The trail begins there. Because what is considered critical infrastructure also entails a bio-chem delivery system, involving a double line water system which has the capacity to selectively deliver toxins to predesignated targets. Blueprints and other documents published here and here lay out the nature of this covert delivery system.

With the passage into law of Section 817, Congress affirmed the right of the US government to deploy biological weapons with immunity.

Now, with Trump signing into law the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act, we see a similar caveat which again guts our ability to contest this law. According to the CISA law, there is no private right of action.

What this means is that citizens or citizen groups have no right or ability to contest this law.

CISA reorganizes the Department of Homeland Security’s National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD) into a new agency and prioritizes its mission as the federal lead for cybersecurity and infrastructure protection. It establishes the new agency, Critical Infrastructure and Cyber Security Agency, on the same level as FEMA or the Secret Service.

According to F-Secure advisor Sean Sullivan and reported here, “The unanimous passage in the House reflects the seriousness involved – it’s beyond partisan politics.”

Indeed, the weaponization of critical infrastructure in general and of water systems in particular has been promoted through both Republican and Democrat presidencies. It appears that the project to reconfigure the country’s water systems was launched by President Nixon around the same time that Tricky Dick announced that the US was unilaterally abandoning its offensive biological weapons program. Shortly thereafter, the international treaty known as the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) came into force.

The BWC is largely a paper tiger, without verification or enforcement capabilities. It was under the tutelage of former UN Ambassador John Bolton, now National Security Advisor to President Trump, that the US delegation at the United Nations boycotted the suggested verification protocol, presented to the BWC in May of 2001, just months before the anthrax attacks. Due to this verification boycott, which was affirmed later by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in her presentation to the BWC in 2011, there is at this juncture no possibility of international intervention with or oversight to any projects by the US government involving potentially dangerous biological weapons activities, including what is clearly a weaponized water delivery system.

It should be noted that Clinton refers to confidence measures in her presentation. In fact, the US’s engagement with the BWC mandates reporting any change in biological weapons activities, including changes in legislation, to the Convention at large. Did the US report the changes put into effect in Section 817 of the USA Patriot Act, changes which gave the US immunity from violating her own bioweapons laws? No, the US did not. According to BWC delegate Chris Park, the US simply “forgot” to report this radical and disturbing change.

The CISA legislation, by removing any right to private action, further circles the wagons around critical infrastructure and cements the US’s ability to covertly deploy through water, which is defined as critical infrastructure, any biological or chemical agent and claim not only immunity but also deny any legal right to protest this through the legal system. Given the covert nature of this delivery system, it is to be expected that the US would claim that the resultant mass deaths to be attributable to a naturally occurring pandemic.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I stumbled on this recently and figured I’d remind people about yet another inconvenient truth and fact, adding yet another blot among many against Trump, though the excuses will continue to roll in…

Clearly and undoubtedly, the more and more you look into it, Donald Trump himself and his administration very much knew and was planning for a pandemic that was to come.

In 2019 Trump’s administration conducted their own simulated pandemic preparedness response to a viral outbreak that began in China, which led to Trump signing an executive order on September 19th, for the creation of new vaccines. How timely, wouldn’t you say?

We of course know of the simulated pandemic scenarios in 2018 and 2019 with “CladeX” and “Event 201,” that predicted a lot of the events in 2020 and after; and of course we have Fauci openly saying that a “surprise outbreak” would strike during Trump’s tenure.

Most glaringly, as I have documented, Trump’s daughter Ivanka has already publicly admitted that they were working with Moderna to produce vaccines before the Trump administration announced that Covid was a supposed threat, and that the mRNA technology is partially owned by the U.S. government, and was simply waiting to be deployed.

And then you have this thing with CISA and the pandemic delivery system. Clearly the government needed to get the infrastructure in place and ready in time for The Covid War…

And you can also see some of the propaganda that was used during The Covid War by CISA:

2 Corinthians 11:18 Seeing that many glory after the flesh, I will glory also. [19] For ye suffer fools gladly, seeing ye yourselves are wise. [20] For ye suffer, if a man bring you into bondage, if a man devour you, if a man take of you, if a man exalt himself, if a man smite you on the face.

Seriously, MAGA fans, how much longer will you continue to go along for the ride with this joker, and the lengths you will go to keep defending and downplaying Trump’s actions?

