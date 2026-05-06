America is winning and the consumer is on fire because credit card debt continues to rise with no end in sight — that is, according to President Donald Trump’s senior economic adviser Kevin Hassett, a man who has worked for Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush administrations, and including the Federal Reserve.

In an interview with Fox News on the state of the economy, Hassett said, “The consumer is very strong.”

Maria Bartiromo played a clip of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the George Soros protege, who recently stated: “And again, the consumer is very strong. We’re in constant touch with the banks and the credit card companies. And they’re saying that all quintiles of the distribution group is very strong.”

On the back of that, Hassett affirmed Bessent’s remarks and claimed that rising credit card debt and Americans forced to pay higher prices at the pump are all signs that the consumer is “firing on all cylinders.”

“I agree with what the secretary said, but want to add a little color to it, that about 25 million people benefited from no tax on tips. The average benefit was $7,000. About 25 million people benefited from no tax on Social Security. That also was about a $7,000 benefit, they get to deduct $7,000. “And so the consumer is really, really firing on all cylinders, just like the corporate sector you’re seeing in the earnings reports. And they’re doing that because they have so much more money in their pockets. “In fact, I had the head of one of the big five banks in my office yesterday going through the credit card data. And just as Secretary Bessent said, credit card spending is through the roof. They’re spending more on gasoline, but they’re spending more on everything else, too. “And so in terms of the jobs picture for the rest of the year, you know, it’s really hard to see having the unemployment rate go up, for example. It’s probably going to drop a little bit, but it’s already very close to full employment. But I think a very healthy, steady jobs picture is what we’re going to see. “And finally, what you might have noticed about a week ago is that nobody’s really losing their job. […] So that's what you call a strong economy.”

Well, there you have it: escalating credit card debt and paying exuberant gas prices is proof that the consumer is prospering — America is winning, and we are living in the Golden Age, and Trump’s 100-D Chess match is paying off, and we all need to sit back, stop complaining, and keep trusting the plan: for now is the day of salvation, and the latter rain shall fall upon us as we enter into a time of peace for all mankind.

Hey kiddies, without Trump you would have died at the hands of Iran, so all praise be to “the peacemaker.”

I am ecstatic, jubilant you might say, I just can’t contain myself… the feeling of ecstasy.

Jokes aside…

I recently published a report detailing how more and more Americans are using Buy Now, Pay Later apps to pay for groceries, while the national debt has outpaced GDP, the first time since World War II, as Americans cannot find jobs —

But no, no, silly us, because these are all signs that America is “winning” and the consumer is “firing on all cylinders.”

Indeed, credit card debt is exploding.

The WinePress cited the New York Federal Reserve’s Q3 report on household and credit card debt sat at $18.6 trillion.

Per the Fed’s most recent Q4 report, household debt balances reached $18.8 Trillion.

Total household debt increased by $191 billion to hit $18.8 trillion in the fourth quarter, according to the latest Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. Mortgage balances grew by $98 billion to total $13.17 trillion at the end of December. The pace of mortgage originations continued increasing, with $524 billion newly originated in the fourth quarter. Credit card balances rose by $44 billion from the previous quarter and stood at $1.28 trillion, while auto loan balances increased by $12 billion to $1.67 trillion after holding steady last quarter. HELOC balances increased by $11.6 billion to $434 billion, while HELOC limits rose by $25 billion, continuing an expansion that began in 2022. Student loan balances rose by $11 billion to $1.66 trillion.

These numbers have assuredly grown since this report was published…

Remember back in January USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins is here to remind us: “We’ve run over 1,000 simulations. It can cost around $3 a meal for a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla, and one other thing. So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

Proverbs 30:14 There is a generation, whose teeth are as swords, and their ja w teeth as knives, to devour the poor from off the earth, and the needy from among men.

We are that generation; and the elites, including Trump, in 2026 are enacting their next phase to destroy us, consolidate more money and power for themselves, and continue to usher in the beast system. As per the WEF, “You will own nothing and be happy” by 2030.

Isaiah 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! [21] Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight! Isaiah 10:1 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; [2] To turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people, that widows may be their prey, and that they may rob the fatherless! [3] And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory? [4] Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.

We are living in a nightmare.

Up is down, left is right, poor is rich, debt slavery is freedom, evil is good.

We’re winning, everyone!

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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