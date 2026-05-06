The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
7m

Sure we're using all forms of payments to pay for prices that continue to go up. These liars and fools know how to make anything look positive! Liars and frauds!

Reply
Share
Joy N.'s avatar
Joy N.
36m

🙏🙏

What the Holy Bible says of this horrific decade just ahead of us.. Here's a site expounding current global events in the light of bible prophecy.. To understand more, pls visit 👇 https://bibleprophecyinaction.blogspot.com/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The WinePress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture