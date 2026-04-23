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Wenda's avatar
Wenda
4h

I think the CBDC is a trojan horse for what is worse a PCDC. Private Corporation Digital Currency - where there is NO congressional oversight ( but that is a low bar with these puppets anyway) Fed may be lining up to just be more like a manager for the private corporations. We will see. Hope they FAIL. Down with the tyrants!

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
5h

The chicanery is off the charts with these characters! Thank you for these insights into Warsh (and what's coming). I've said it before

- ---- I appreciate your commentaries.

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