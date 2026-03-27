Courtesy: The Street

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Treasurer Brandon Beach revealed this week that the department will include President Donald J. Trump’s signature on new currency bills later this year, supposedly to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the United States.

In a press release published on March 26th, the Treasury stated:

In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president. “Under President Trump’s leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability,” said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. “There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial.” “As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump’s leadership,” said Treasurer Brandon Beach. “The President’s mark on history as the architect of America’s Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on the American currency is not only appropriate, but also well deserved.”

Beach also retweeted an article by Reuters that provided some additional insights.

The first $100 bills with Trump’s signature and that of U.S. Treasury Secretary ⁠Scott Bessent will be printed in June, followed by other bills in subsequent months. The new bills may take several ​weeks to circulate through banks.

The Treasury is still producing notes bearing the signatures of former President Joe Biden’s Treasury secretary, Janet ​Yellen, and former Treasurer Lynn Malerba.

The signature change is the latest effort by the Trump administration and its allies to put the ​president’s name on buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and coins. A federal arts panel, whose members Trump appointed, approved last ​week the design for a commemorative gold coin with Trump’s image.

An effort for a circulating $1 Trump coin was set back by ​laws prohibiting the depiction of ​living individuals on U.S. coins.

A ⁠statute governing the printing of Federal Reserve notes gives the Treasury broad discretion to change designs to guard against counterfeiting. The law requires keeping certain elements, including the words “In God We ​Trust,” and only allows portraits of deceased individuals.

The overall designs of bills will not change, ​except for Trump’s ⁠signature replacing the Treasurer’s, Treasury officials said. A mock-up of the $100 bill with Trump’s signature was not immediately available.

As The WinePress has noted several times in 2025 and into 2026, Trump is increasingly putting his name on a lot of things, such as renaming the Institute Of Peace To “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace.” Florida lawmakers introduced and passed a bill to rename Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) as “Donald J. Trump International Airport.” In January, the administration and Amazon released a documentary about First Lady Melania.

Trump, of course, is building a “ballroom” that is larger than the main executive building in the White House, which is heavily funded by CEOs and donors across multiple sectors — that same class of cronies that Trump once campaigned to “drain” and postured that he was against — while also posting pictures of a new marble bathroom at the White House.

Trump has also published plans to build what he calls the ‘Triumphal Arch’ to rival France’s Arc De Triomphe.

This summer, to celebrate Trump’s birthday (which happens to be on Flag Day, June 14th) and commemorate the 250th anniversary of America, the President is putting on all sorts of festivities.

A UFC fight card will be held on the lawn of the White House, along with so-called “Patriot Games,” “an unprecedented four-day athletic event featuring the greatest high school athletes, one young man and one young woman from each state and territory,” Trump said in an announcement.

On top of that, Trump also wants a racetrack built in D.C. in order to host an IndyCar race there.

On January 30th, Trump signed an executive order to Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. Per the factsheet:

The Order directs the Department of the Interior and the Department of Transportation to designate a suitable race route that showcases the majesty of Washington, D.C., and its iconic national monuments. The Order instructs the Secretary of the Interior and Secretary of Transportation to issue all necessary permits, approvals, and authorizations as expeditiously as possible to plan, prepare for, and conduct the race. The Secretary of Transportation is authorized to use available funds to facilitate the race and coordinate with the FAA to permit unmanned aircraft systems and aerial photography to enhance public enjoyment without compromising nearby Government facilities. The Order directs the Administration to coordinate with the Mayor of Washington, D.C. to ensure that any roads, trails, or bridges are properly maintained and capable of being used as part of the race course.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Will the furries be at the race?

It’s bread and circuses. It’s the Roman Circus. It was the biggest and best distraction to quell dissention among the Romans who questioned the acts of the Emperor, was by distracting them with meaningless and vain circus acts.

There are two scenes in the movie called “Gladiator” that perfectly accentuates this. One was spoken by Emperor Commodus, and the other by a politician Tiberius Gracchus:

Commodus: Exactly. A vision. I will give the people a vision and they will love me for it. They will soon forget the tedious sermonizing of a few dry old men. I will give them the greatest vision of their lives. Gracchus: I think he knows what Rome is. Rome is the mob. He will conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. He will take away their freedom, and still they will roar. The beating heart of Rome is not the marble floor of the Senate, it is the sand of the Colosseum. He will give them death, and they will love him for it.

We said in November 2026 was going to be the year of bread & circuses, commenting on the Rothschild-affiliated The Economist magazine which indicated that there would be sports and games galore this year, as also depicted on the cover of that week’s magazine.

The U.S. is also hosting the FIFA tournament this year, so that is yet another sports distraction.

This is the end of the empire. This crazy level of festivities is all designed to (attempt to) conceal the collapse and controlled demolition of the U.S. Pay no attention to the mass causalities in Iran, forget about how you are broke, worry not that you can’t keep the lights on and supply chains are breaking down, ignore the surveillance state and tokenized economy being built — just watch the cars go vroom, watch grown men K.O each other in a cage, watch men chase field and kick balls.

Proverbs 10:23 It is as sport to a fool to do mischief: but a man of understanding hath wisdom. Proverbs 26:18 As a mad man who casteth firebrands, arrows, and death, [19] So is the man that deceiveth his neighbour, and saith, Am not I in sport?

As for Trump putting his name on the currency, it's yet another way for him to be idolized and worshipped, in his mind. Trump knows what he is doing. He wants to be like Caesar.

Don’t forget that called himself a “dictator” at the WEF in January.

And then Scott Bessent, a Soros-backed Sodomite will also bear his name on the currency.

Mark 12:15 Shall we give, or shall we not give? But he, knowing their hypocrisy, said unto them, Why tempt ye me? bring me a penny, that I may see it. [16] And they brought it. And he saith unto them, Whose is this image and superscription? And they said unto him, Caesar's. [17] And Jesus answering said unto them, Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's. And they marvelled at him.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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