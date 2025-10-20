Last week, President Donald Trump remarked that he doesn’t think he is going to heaven after previously commenting that he is trying to earn a spot in heaven by ending wars and conflict around the world. During a flight on Air Force One, Trump stated (in part) :

“I mean, you know, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven. Okay. I'm really, I think, I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. “I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One. I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Naturally, such remarks once again generated plenty of buzz and resulted in an outpouring of messages from Christian leaders trying to show the President the way.

But then one of Trump’s sons, Eric, then provided some incendiary remarks while promoting his new book in a conversation with popular conservative podcaster Benny Johnson on October 14th, the same day Erika Kirk was awarded the Freedom of Honor medal on behalf of Charlie.

Eric bragged “how much better humanity and our world is” because of his father Donald as President. But he went on to claim that he, his family and the administration are “saving Christianity” and “saving God.” He also lauded that his father influenced heaven itself and because he (supposedly) stopped different wars around the world, it will take people longer to get there because he saved their lives.

In a lengthy answer, Eric said:

“But he is heaven bound. And I can tell you maybe the one the the one thing he does that might have, you know, influenced heaven is I think there’s a lot less people going to heaven, meaning they’re going to heaven slower because he stopped the death and destruction around the world. “I’ve personally witnessed him stop wars where you would have had young men, primarily but young men, young women getting killed, getting murdered, getting shelled. You know, I saw it with Cambodia. I saw it with Thailand. I mean, you’ve seen so many conflicts where, you know, you saw with India, you saw it with Pakistan. “I mean, you saw conflicts there and every single one of of the prime ministers of those countries and the leaders of those countries have come out and said, “Listen, it would have been very very different had Trump not got involved.” In fact, you had the the head of I think Pakistan yesterday. I’m sure you saw that where he said, “Listen, here are two nuclear superpowers and and it could have been really bad and it was getting very bad and all of a sudden, you know, Donald Trump, you know, President Trump put an end to it.” “And so, hopefully he slowed down the you know, the journey to heaven for a lot of people in that they’ll spend more time on this earth and and they’ll get there. But they won’t get there for a number of years because he stopped innocent young kids from absolutely getting run through a meat grinder unnecessarily for no reason whatsoever. That in itself will get my father to heaven. “Believe me, if he wasn’t heaven bound, he wouldn’t have been alive after Butler. If he wasn’t heaven bound, that flag wouldn’t have folded up like a perfect angel right above his head. “Look how much better humanity and our world is. You know, we're saving Christianity. We're saving God. We're saving the family unit. We're saving this nation. “I mean, you know, DEI is out the window, Benny. You know, I mean, you no longer have Colin Kaepernick kneeling for the national anthem. You no longer have Budweiser going woke as hell or all of this is is dead. “And yet, what do we have? You know, we have a return to people going to church. We have a return to people, you know, valuing their children, and valuing society, and believing in the white picket fence, and what the American dream represents, and what the American dream stands for, and American exceptionalism, and peace around the world, and that people can coexist with one another without having to, you know, pick up arms and destroy each other for no reason whatsoever other than, you know, incompetent and, you know, and egotistical governments. “It's a beautiful time and and he will go to heaven for all of that. God absolutely guided this journey in ways that you learn in under siege. I mean it's a big part of of the story, but he was, he was there the entire time.”

Johnson replied by calling that “just a beautiful answer.”

The glazing and self-aggrandizement did not stop there. On the 16th, two days after Eric’s remarks, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. gave oodles of praise to Trump during an Oval Office meeting announcing the administration’s action to cut the costs of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment and fertility drugs.

RFK Jr. said that Trump is “doing God’s work.”

“You didn’t believe you were gonna get to heaven... You are doing God’s work here! “You’ve made peace in the Middle East... and now, you’re giving millions of Americans a chance to have babies. You’re doing this while the government is locked down, by the Democrats. “This is because of your energy, commitment and vision. And I want to thank you for allowing me to be part of it.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Revelation 13:6 And he opened his mouth in blasphemy against God, to blaspheme his name, and his tabernacle, and them that dwell in heaven.

If it isn’t clear at this point that these people are antichrist and worship their god - “the god of this world” (2 Corinthians 4:3-4); “that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world” (Revelation 12:9)… The blasphemy, the pride, the arrogance, the loftiness, the sacrilege, the sociopathy - it just doesn’t end with these people.

1 John 4:1 Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. [2] Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: [3] And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world. [4] Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world. [5] They are of the world: therefore speak they of the world, and the world heareth them. [6] We are of God: he that knoweth God heareth us; he that is not of God heareth not us. Hereby know we the spirit of truth, and the spirit of error.

Yet “Christians” are proclaiming that he is "God’s anointed one” to save us all and is a lover of Jesus. These fakers are described in 1 John 4:1-6. There is a clear dividing line, there is no middle ground. Comments like the ones made by Eric are not to be misinterpreted. If you support that, then you have the spirit of error and are antichrist. Period. The end.

He saved God? Really? Is this how low these satanists are going to take it, with a smile on their faces as they say it, as little Benny says it’s “beautiful?”

Isaiah 40:12 Who hath measured the waters in the hollow of his hand, and meted out heaven with the span, and comprehended the dust of the earth in a measure, and weighed the mountains in scales, and the hills in a balance? [13] Who hath directed the Spirit of the LORD, or being his counseller hath taught him? [14] With whom took he counsel, and who instructed him, and taught him in the path of judgment, and taught him knowledge, and shewed to him the way of understanding? [15] Behold, the nations are as a drop of a bucket, and are counted as the small dust of the balance: behold, he taketh up the isles as a very little thing. [17] All nations before him are as nothing; and they are counted to him less than nothing, and vanity.

Trump and his sons missed those verses from the book he claims is “favorite.” He promotes them, after all, in his latest grift with Lee Greenwald. You can get different editions, too, with the latest one honoring Charlie Kirk stamped on the cover of it. Or you can get the Melania edition, the JD Vance version, the Golden Age version, etc. Pick your flavor of idol worship, turning the word of God, the King James Bible, into an idol and relic.

A lot of what Eric is saying falls in line with what a lot of these Word of Faith, Name It and Claim It preachers teach (ie. Kenneth Copeland, Paula White, Joyce Meyer, Jesse Duplantis, Todd White, etc.) - which is basically reworked nonsense from the Christian Science cult founded by Mary Baker Eddy - which teaches metaphysics, that faith is a force that you can direct to your own desires and force God to do certain things because that faith is malleable, and you are your own god and partly God too (I am not making any of that, by the way).

Consider this:

Proverbs 21:1 The king’s heart is in the hand of the LORD, as the rivers of water: he turneth it whithersoever he will. [2] Every way of a man is right in his own eyes: but the LORD pondereth the hearts.

Even though Trump, his family and administration lie about their accomplishments all the time, the fact is the Lord can step in and direct these leaders into doing what he wants them to. God the Father is on the throne and he controls the kingdoms. Trump thinks he is powerful, but he is nothing but a mote, a speck.

Daniel 4:28 All this came upon the king Nebuchadnezzar. [29] At the end of twelve months he walked in the palace of the kingdom of Babylon. [30] The king spake, and said, Is not this great Babylon, that I have built for the house of the kingdom by the might of my power, and for the honour of my majesty? [31] While the word was in the king’s mouth, there fell a voice from heaven, saying, O king Nebuchadnezzar, to thee it is spoken; The kingdom is departed from thee. [32] And they shall drive thee from men, and thy dwelling shall be with the beasts of the field: they shall make thee to eat grass as oxen, and seven times shall pass over thee, until thou know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will. [33] The same hour was the thing fulfilled upon Nebuchadnezzar: and he was driven from men, and did eat grass as oxen, and his body was wet with the dew of heaven, till his hairs were grown like eagles’ feathers, and his nails like birds’ claws. [34] And at the end of the days I Nebuchadnezzar lifted up mine eyes unto heaven, and mine understanding returned unto me, and I blessed the most High, and I praised and honoured him that liveth for ever, whose dominion is an everlasting dominion, and his kingdom is from generation to generation: [35] And all the inhabitants of the earth are reputed as nothing: and he doeth according to his will in the army of heaven, and among the inhabitants of the earth: and none can stay his hand, or say unto him, What doest thou? [36] At the same time my reason returned unto me; and for the glory of my kingdom, mine honour and brightness returned unto me; and my counsellers and my lords sought unto me; and I was established in my kingdom, and excellent majesty was added unto me. [37] Now I Nebuchadnezzar praise and extol and honour the King of heaven, all whose works are truth, and his ways judgment: and those that walk in pride he is able to abase.

