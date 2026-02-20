Commemorating the one-year anniversary of their crypto firm World Liberty Financial, the Trump family is out once again to promote their stablecoin USD1 as a new form of the dollar that takes power away from the banks and into the hands of private companies, even though there are a lot of skeptics that challenge the authenticity of their company.

On the sidelines of the World Liberty Forum this week, President Donald Trump’s oldest sons, Eric and Don Jr., sat down with CNBC to discuss their business and the importance of their stablecoin.

The WinePress has reported on World Liberty Financial before. Founded in 2024, Trump, his sons and others in the President’s administration launched World Liberty Financial Inc.

The company issues $WLFI tokens, and in April launched the USD1 stablecoin. The company claims it is “the dollar upgraded,” and that “it is still the dollar, but for a new era.” It is supported on all of the leading blockchains today, and can be connected to multiple blockchains simultaneously.

With President Trump signing the Genius Act last year — establishing a legal framework for digital dollar stablecoins that are backed 1:1 with the dollar and U.S. treasuries, creating privatized CBDCs, and allowing third-party entities and corporations to issue their own stablecoins tied to the dollar — World Liberty Financial last month applied for an official bank charter to legally distribute USD1 as currency.

CNBC wrote:

From a Mar-a-Lago ballroom stage beneath an enormous stylized golden eagle sculpture, the message to attendees was that the old U.S. dollar needs to be modernized, that the private sector is the place to drive that innovation, and that stablecoins will help taxpayers by creating structural demand for U.S. government debt.

In fact, World Liberty backers argue, the new cryptocurrency they are building is not a threat to the dollar at all, but will help ensure the dollar remains dominant in global crypto finance — because USD1′s value is pegged to it.

Don Jr. told CNBC’s Sarah Eisen, “This is actually going to preserve dollar hegemony. There’s crypto companies that are the top five buyers in the world,” he said. “That’s going to actually stabilize the U.S. dollar and do all the things that we need to.” “We’re going to lead the way as Americans,” Eric Trump said. “You’re going to leave that to who, JPMorgan, to do? You’re going to leave that to the federal government to do?”

The two revealed that the Trump’s move into crypto space was done out of necessity because after his father’s administration, banks were less willing to work with the Trump family, so moving to the private markets attempts to sidestep some of the quagmires that can rise with conventional banking.

“You know, we didn’t get into crypto because we were on the leading edge,” said Don Jr. “We got into it out of necessity. They basically forced us into it.” He added that the banking system is a “Ponzi scheme.”

Eric added, “We were the most cancelled people in the world in 2020, 2021, and it’s really great to almost have this retribution where all of a sudden we start pushing an agenda. Our agenda was to modernize finance, to allow that to never ever, ever happen to anybody again.”

CNBC added, “They created this monster,” Trump Jr. said, pointing to the moment when he claimed “when you had every big bank in the world, for doing nothing wrong,” “debank” Trump accounts and those of other conservatives, “just based on the fact that we all wore a hat that said ‘Make America Great Again.’”

Eric Trump recalled his father’s time out of the White House between presidential terms as a traumatizing period for the family.

“These are commercial buildings, residential buildings, golf courses around the world. These aren’t political entities, and they were pulling these accounts from us like we were absolute dogs,” Eric Trump said. “We couldn’t pay our vendors, we couldn’t pay our employees. And so we said, listen, there has to be a better way.”

World Liberty Financial has been shrouded in more recent controversy after the Wall Street Journal revealed that Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates purchased a secret 49% stake in the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial.

CNBC noted that “Tahnoon, known as the “Spy Sheikh,” is a UAE royal and government official who serves as the country’s national security adviser and manages its largest wealth fund. Months after Tahnoon purchased the $500 million stake, the U.S. agreed to give the UAE access to 500,000 of America’s most advanced AI chips per year.”

The deal saw roughly $187 million flow to Trump family entities and $31 million to U.S. emissary Steve Witkoff and his family entities.

March 18th, 2025. Courtesy: Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

When Eisen asked the Trump sons about this conflict of interest, Don Jr. said “We’ve been dealing with the conflict of interest stuff for years.”

Also announced at the forum was the Trump family’s plans to tokenize real estate.

The first deal, in what is sure to be in a line of many, is plans to tokenize a hotel development in The Maldives, Trump International Hotel Maldives. The WP highlighted this deal in November.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

I’ve explained before how WLFL is a scam.

The scheme works like this: if the cryptocurrency industry grows, then the demand for U.S. stablecoins will grow, which will increase the need for new treasury bills to be created by the government, and if the demand for those T-bills grows, then the interest rates on that debt will be lower, thus allowing the government to borrow money at a cheaper rate.

As I have mentioned previously, Trump himself has been buying up tens of millions of bonds.

The scam is simple: if interest rates go down, bond prices rise, meaning Trump will profit handsomely from this. Moreover, the more people who hold USD1 as they would digital dollars, the more real dollars the Trumps can hold in a bank account and collect interest on.

So as the dollar continues to lose value, the world continues to de-dollarize, the Federal Reserve continues to print more inflation, the Trump family will profit; and eventually they will pull out, leaving holders of devalued U.S. debt holding the bag. It’s not so much about clearing the debt versus exporting more of it and profiting from it before the dollar system presumably crashes.

The more inflation increases, the more the traditional bank system becomes illiquid and insolvent, the more it will precipitate and force people — not just in the U.S., but around the world as other central banks devalue their currencies as well — into the new tokenized, CBDC and stablecoin system.

It’s legalized crime. This has little to do with maintaining dollar hegemony; it is the scheme I just laid out, and the Trump family wants to be partakers in it.

Nehemiah 5:7 Then I consulted with myself, and I rebuked the nobles, and the rulers, and said unto them, Ye exact usury, every one of his brother. And I set a great assembly against them.

This is another reason why, some have argued, that the so-called decentralized route of stablecoins is worse than the conventional means of CBDCs; because while the latter is oppressive, the other one has less oversight and regulations, and allows for more open usury scams.

Meanwhile, Don Jr. is out and about promoting gold IRA scams, citing a loss of faith in the U.S. dollar!

Oh, how nice of them: they have all their bases covered, running from one scam to the next!

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they.

