duelingforks
1h

Hegemony - the political, economic, and military predominance of one state over other states, either regional or global.

Trump’s sons are trying too pull the wool over the American People's eyes as the 'dollar' upgrade to their Stablecoin will help them maintain their hegemony over us as they 'tokenize' us.

The American People have been already been 'tokenized' once before during the 'Great Depression,' which then was referred to as 'collateralization' becoming the collateral for the so-called 'national debt.' What Trump’s sons are suggesting is that the 'collateral' (the American public) needs to be rehypothcated (tokenized) to serve as collateral for their Stablecoin schemes.

DoxieLover7
2h

Another upgrade at our expense! Oh goody!

