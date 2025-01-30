Courtesy: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Senate confirmed Scott Bessent (62) as President Trump’s Treasury Secretary in a 68-29 vote on Monday, making him the the highest-raking LGTBQIA+ official in the United States. However, besides this being a controversial selection by Trump because of Bessent’s same-sex marriage and long-time advocacy for gay-rights, but also because Bessent has a tenured affiliation with billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a staunch advocate and lobbyist for Democratic policies and movements.

“If you had told me in 1984, when we graduated, and people were dying of AIDS, that 30 years later I’d be legally married and we would have two children via surrogacy, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Bessent said in an interview.

Bessent married his husband, former New York City prosecutor John Freeman, in 2011 and have two children Cole and Caroline via surrogacy.

Bessent (right) and Freeman (left) with their son Cole (2012).

Bessent being confirmed, was joined by Freeman and their daughter Caroline. Courtesy: Getty

Weeks after Trump’s November victory, the now President issued a statement explaining why he chose Bessent to be his Treasurer, claiming that he would help him “usher in a new Golden Age for the United States,” adding that Beseent will help “Make America Rich Again, Prosperous Again, Affordable Again, and, most importantly, Great Again!”

Leading LGTBQIA+ publication Advocate reported on some of Bessent’s resume, including his close ties to George Soros.

Bessent, 62, is the founder of Key Square Capital Management, a hedge fund. His background may upset some of the MAGA crowd, however. From 2011 to 2015, before starting Key Square, he was chief investment officer at Soros Fund Management, a hedge fund founded by George Soros, and Bessent had worked for Soros’s firm at various times since 1991. Soros is a major donor to Democrats and a bête noire of the far right. Some right-wingers claim — falsely — that Soros pays protesters who turn out to support liberal causes. But “Trump liked [Bessent’s] billionaire bona fides and the fact that he converted to the MAGA movement after working for Soros,” CNN reports. Bessent donated to Trump’s presidential campaign and advised him on economic policy. He has contributed to some other Republican politicians and is a longtime friend of Vice President-elect JD Vance, but he also has donated to Democrats, including Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama. He hosted a fundraising event for Gore’s presidential campaign in 2000.

Pink News also pointed out that “the secretary of the treasury is fifth in the United States presidential line of succession, he becomes the highest-ranking openly LGBTQ+ person in American history.”

Former Transportation Secretary under the Biden administration and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was formerly the highest-ranking LGBTQIA+ official in the federal government. In 2020, Richard Grenell, amidst Trump’s first term, became the first LGBTQIA+ Cabinet member when he was appointed acting director of national intelligence.

The Hill also reported: ‘Charles Moran, president of the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative LGBTQ rights group, said Bessent’s nomination and subsequent Senate confirmation reflect Trump’s intent to fill his administration with individuals who share his vision for the nation, regardless of their demographics. He referenced State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, a radio host and conservative political commentator, who is gay, and Grenell, whom Trump selected in December as an envoy for special missions.’

Moran added, “He just wants the best, most qualified people to serve in these positions, regardless of their sex, their gender, their sexual orientation, their religion,” said Moran, who recently announced his departure from the organization. “We’ve got record levels of diversity, not for the sake of diversity, but because these are some of the best-qualified people.”

Moreover, Pink News provided additional background on Bessent and Freeman, noting:

As part of the confirmation process, Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary has disclosed that he has assets worth at least $521 million, including a home in the Bahamas and art and antiques worth $1 million to $5 million. He also has more than $50 million in U.S. Treasury bills, plus significant cryptocurrency investments. In total, he’s believed to have a net worth of at least $1 billion (£795 million). The Bessent-Freeman family live in a truly enviable pink-coloured mansion in Charleston, South Carolina. Scott Bessent purchased the historic John Ravenel House in 2016 for $6.5 million, and commissioned work to repair and restore the building, an effort that won a Preservation Society Award in 2021. The Pink Palace. Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons The Charleston Preservation Society noted that “The property owners, Scott Bessent and John Freeman, assembled an all-star team to undertake this multi-year project that included architect Glenn Keyes, preservation contractor Moby Marks and New York-based landscape architect Perry Guillot.” It has eight bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and is known as the “Pink Palace.” However, the family may not be there for much longer. It’s currently on the market for US$22.25 million, according to South China Morning Post. In an interview with Yale Alumni Magazine, Scott Bessent spoke about their surrogacy journey. “In a certain geographic region at a certain economic level, being gay is not an issue. What’s fantastic is now, people in the rest of America, whether blue collar or white collar, have access to everything. If you had told me in 1984 when we graduated and people were dying of AIDS that 30 years later I’d be legally married and we would have two children via surrogacy, I wouldn’t have believed you.”

However, Newsweek noted that prior to his confirmation, a lot of prominent LGTBQIA+ groups remained silent on the nomination.

On top of this, the Trump administration has ironically gone to bat for repealing a number of advocacy bills and funding that President Joe Biden signed into law. After reclaiming his seat behind the Resolute Desk, one of Trump’s first executive orders was to only federally recognize two genders, male and female, and rescinded Biden’s orders that widened nondiscrimination protections for the LGBTQIA+ community and allowed transgender Americans to openly serve in the armed forces.

Furthermore, yesterday, Trump announced that he would temporarily freeze most federal grants and loans to local governments, hospitals, schools, and businesses, which apply to roughly $3 trillion of the $10 trillion spent by the federal government in 2024. Democrats are promising to challenge it in court.

Barron’s reported: ‘The federal dollars won’t be released until programs are found free of “Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering,” according to a Monday night memo from Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, who announced the freeze.’

Besides this, the Associated Press noted that Bessent will play a key role in enacting more sweeping tax cuts for corporations, among other things. ‘He has said the U.S. faces economic calamity if Congress does not renew key provisions of Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that are set to expire Dec. 31, 2025,’ the AP wrote. ‘Negotiating the extension of those tax cuts will be one of his major responsibilities even as he has also pushed for 3% annual growth, significant trims to deficits and increasing domestic oil production by 3 million barrels a day.’

The AP added: ‘He also said during his confirmation hearing that the Federal Reserve should remain independent from the president’s influence and that U.S. sanctions on Russian oil should be more aggressive.’

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Wait, wait, lemme guess, lemme guess: this is Trump playing “4-D Chess again, right?” This is him keeping his friends close and his enemies closer, right?

Malachi 3:13 Your words have been stout against me, saith the LORD. Yet ye say, What have we spoken so much against thee? [14] Ye have said, It is vain to serve God: and what profit is it that we have kept his ordinance, and that we have walked mournfully before the LORD of hosts? [15] And now we call the proud happy; yea, they that work wickedness are set up; yea, they that tempt God are even delivered.

Where are the MAGA “prophets” now? Is this the “revival,” the “peace” and return to righteousness and the godly path that they speak of?

But, alas, we have deafening silence once again from these false prophets and diviners on the television screen, social media, and in “churches” all across this country.

Soros is a common conservative and alt-right whipping post being blamed for all sorts of evil and abomination in this country; but when one of his close affiliates, and a staunch advocate for sodomy, perversion, and promotion of surrogacy so those two men can cosplay as a family, is hand-selected by Trump to be the fifth-most powerful man in the country and deal directly with monetary policy and fiscal spending, there is hardly if any outcry. But why should we expect such a rebuke? After all, these lying pundits and “prophets” (raking in the profits) have made out handsomely peddling lying divination and the calls for a “great awakening” and revival in the land. Get a clue: it’s not happening.

Micah 3:5 Thus saith the LORD concerning the prophets that make my people err, that bite with their teeth, and cry, Peace; and he that putteth not into their mouths, they even prepare war against him. [6] Therefore night shall be unto you, that ye shall not have a vision; and it shall be dark unto you, that ye shall not divine; and the sun shall go down over the prophets, and the day shall be dark over them. [7] Then shall the seers be ashamed, and the diviners confounded: yea, they shall all cover their lips; for there is no answer of God. Jeremiah 6:14 They have healed also the hurt of the daughter of my people slightly, saying, Peace, peace; when there is no peace. [15] Were they ashamed when they had committed abomination? nay, they were not at all ashamed, neither could they blush: therefore they shall fall among them that fall: at the time that I visit them they shall be cast down, saith the LORD.

Oh, so when Biden promotes it, it’s “woke;” but when Trump does it, it’s celebrated or ignored: just as long as it doesn’t come with pronouns and labels, then it’s “based.”

Let’s get this clear here, shall we? The new Republican party and the new wave of “conservatives” are NOT conservative in the slightest. Most of them are still neo-libs, old-school Democrats at the very least, staunch and empowered feminists, and people who reject everything the King James Bible declares good and holy.

Proverbs 4:27 Turn not to the right hand nor to the left: remove thy foot from evil.

There is no revival, there is no prosperity, there is no “draining the swamp;” but the excuses will keep coming, no matter what, against all insurmountable evidence to the contrary. Larry Fink’s BlackRock made it very plain in the weeks leading up to the election in November: “I’m tired of hearing this is the biggest election in your lifetime. The reality is over time, it doesn’t matter.”

“It’s a big a club, and you ain’t in it!” -George Carlin.

