Last night marked the White House’s UFC Freedom 250 event to celebrate President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday.

It was indeed bread and circuses to the max.

There were all kinds of things fans could do while watching the fight at The Ellipse (the main seats around the Octagon were for servicemen and women and other privileged individuals within the organization and White House), concerts, meet and greets, mechanical bulls, and even motocross jumps…

“Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.”

George Orwell’s 1984:

“Heavy physical work, the care of home and children, petty quarrels with neighbors, films, football, beer, and above all, gambling filled up the horizon of their minds. To keep them in control was not difficult…. All that was required of them was a primitive patriotism which could be appealed to whenever it was necessary to make them accept longer working hours or shorter rations. And when they became discontented, as they sometimes did, their discontentment led nowhere, because being without general ideas, they could only focus it on petty specific grievances.”

“Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.”

Despite all of this, and despite Dana White saying that Paramount CEO David Ellison was very excited for the viewership, an IPSOS/Reuters poll a few days before the event revealed that a meager 16% of Americans polled supported what the White House did, even among Republicans who tend to gravitate towards things such as UFC and Trump’s policies.

So perhaps the circus act isn’t working…

You also had one of the fighters in his post-interview shout that “Michelle Obama is a man!” — which was censored on the official American pages, but not the social medias overseas.

Alas, even Trump could not stay awake and fell asleep (again) cage-side during his own birthday bash.

On top of that, Sean Strickland, the middleweight champion who was banned from the event for criticizing Israel and the Trump administration but still managed to sneak in anyway, caused some riff-raff, was detained by security and charged with disorderly conduct.

This country is such a giant clown show.

But the main thing I wanted to highlight from this was an admission during the event that fighter bonuses (extra pay for those who won their bouts and were rewarded additional accolades) are being paid-out by the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial in USD1 stablecoins. UFC commentator Jon Anik revealed this information before the opening round of the first fight on the card.

The WP has covered WLF before; the company has come under fire as a major conflict of interest and corruption since Trump signed the Genius Act last year, which provides a legal framework for stablecoins and digital assets, and has allowed Donald Trump to increase his net worth an entire $1 billion so far via his crypto ventures.

Stablecoins (which are privatized CBDCs, as they are just as programmable) are another way to export inflation and debt to Americans and the world. The scheme works like this: if the cryptocurrency industry grows, then the demand for U.S. stablecoins will grow, which will increase the need for new treasury bills to be created by the government, and if the demand for those T-bills grows, then the interest rates on that debt will be lower, thus allowing the government to borrow money at a cheaper rate. And since Trump and co. have been on a bond-buying spree — the scheme is simple: if interest rates go down, bond prices rise, meaning Trump will profit handsomely from this. Moreover, the more people who hold USD1 as they would digital dollars, the more real dollars the Trumps can hold in a bank account and collect interest on.

The company issues $WLFI tokens and USD1 stablecoins. The company claims it is “the dollar upgraded,” and that “it is still the dollar, but for a new era.” It is supported on all of the leading blockchains today, and can be connected to multiple blockchains simultaneously.

Read more details about the venture below:

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said there was no conflict of interest. “The Fake News’ continued attempts to fabricate conflicts of interest are irresponsible and reinforce the public’s distrust in what they read,” he said.

The Block reported ahead of the event:

UFC President and CEO Dana White announced the partnership Friday at a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial. World Liberty will serve as presenting partner of the event’s Performance of the Night bonus, adding $250,000 to be distributed in USD1, its dollar-pegged stablecoin, per Sporting News.

“We’re proud to celebrate a historic night for UFC and the United States,” said Zach Witkoff, co-founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial, in a statement. “A victory in Washington should mean money in your pocket immediately, not when the bank opens. USD1 makes U.S. dollars more accessible and faster than ever before.”

The World Liberty pool is separate from a $1 million bonus pool denominated in Crypto.com’s CRO token. Crypto.com and Ram Trucks are the event’s official presenting sponsors; World Liberty holds the narrower role of presenting partner for the Performance of the Night award.

The presence of World Liberty, a company in which the president and his family hold substantial financial interests, as a sponsor for an event on the grounds of the president’s official residence, on his birthday, raises familiar conflict-of-interest concerns.

World Liberty’s disclosures show that 75% of WLFI token sale proceeds flow to a Trump-controlled entity, DT Marks DEFI LLC. A Reuters investigation published this month estimated the Trump family has earned at least $2.3 billion in profit across its four main crypto ventures since the start of Trump’s second term, with World Liberty accounting for the largest share, while more than a million outside investors recorded collective net losses of roughly the same amount.

The USD1 stablecoin has been central to that scrutiny. An entity tied to UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan secretly acquired a 49% stake in World Liberty for a reported $500 million in a deal signed days before Trump’s inauguration, and a separate Tahnoon-led firm, MGX, used USD1 to settle a $2 billion investment in Binance. The arrangements prompted a House probe into potential conflicts of interest and national security concerns, including over the timing of U.S. AI chip export approvals to the UAE.

The Trump family also holds a 20% stake in the mining firm American Bitcoin. The White House has said that Trump’s assets are held in a trust managed by his children and has stated that no conflict of interest exists.

From that Reuters article:

A Reuters examination shows that the Trump family has used this template to generate at least $2.3 billion in profit from investors since Trump retook the presidency. On the other side of that cash bonanza for America’s first family: the more than a million investors whose net losses totaled $2.3 billion at the end of April, according to a Reuters analysis. Those investors include retail buyers of crypto and crypto-linked equities, as well as those who invested indirectly through funds like ETFs with exposure to Trump crypto. The loss total includes paper losses on unsold investments. The Reuters analysis of Trump crypto gains and investor losses was based on a review of blockchain records – essentially a database of crypto transactions – thousands of pages of corporate filings, online disclosures by the Trump companies, and public remarks by the Trumps and their projects’ executives, as well as interviews with crypto industry executives. The findings were reviewed by more than a dozen accounting and crypto experts, all of whom found Reuters’ estimates and its underlying analysis of the Trump businesses to be reasonable. Renowned investor Wilbur Ross, who served as commerce secretary during Trump’s first term — and was the senior managing director of Rothschild & Co, who helped restructure their bankruptcies including several of Trump’s bankrupted casinos — said that, as with other U.S. politicians and their families, the Trumps are free to make money. As for individual investors, “if people are going to buy something that’s speculative, they ought to be aware there’s a risk,” said Ross, currently vice chairman of crypto company ReserveOne Inc. He added: “If they chose to continue on as a holder, hoping it would go up more, well, that’s their business.” Ross said he has not invested in any Trump crypto ventures.

The corruption and scamming of this family and this administration is incalculable…

Ecclesiastes 5:8 If thou seest the oppression of the poor, and violent perverting of judgment and justice in a province, marvel not at the matter: for he that is higher than the highest regardeth; and there be higher than they. Micah 3:11 The heads thereof judge for reward, and the priests thereof teach for hire, and the prophets thereof divine for money: yet will they lean upon the LORD, and say, Is not the LORD among us? none evil can come upon us.

As I have said many times now, all of these are signs of the last gasp of a decaying and collapsing empire. The war in Iran has been an unmitigated disaster (and the insider trading and manipulation of the markets), the people are getting restless and very frustrated, his administration and everyone on the inside is gambling and partying away like it’s the Great Gatsby; and when all else fails, send the people to the circus!

We said coming into this year it was going to be like this. The Rothschild-affiliated The Economist clearly displayed on their cover for their 2026 trends that sports and vanity-laden distractions would be on full display. The past week and this week are big weeks for sports: the UFC fight at the White House, the FIFA World Cup hosted in the U.S., the NBA Finals and the NHL’s Stanley Cup tournament, just to name some of the big ones.

And we still have an IndyCar race later this year in DC!

Idiocracy 2026.

If you enjoy this report and others like it, please consider sharing this post and supporting The WinePress down below!

Thanks for reading The WinePress News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

To support The WinePress, you can contribute by doing one or more of the following:

You may send cash, check or letters to this address:

Jacob M. Thompson

#119

12820 Adams Rd.

Granger, IN 46530

If you decide to send a check, please do not address it to “The WinePress.” Please address it to the name listed.

You can become a paid member on Substack.

You can also donate electronically by hitting the link below:

DONATE HERE