The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has filed a Request for Information (RFI) that seeks input from private-sector firms to help implement new biometric and digital ID scanning as part of its Screening Partnership Program (SPP).

SPP was a program created in 2001 that allows airports to apply for private companies to perform screening operations under TSA oversight.

Biometric Update says,

“Once a quiet alternative for a limited number of small and medium-sized airports, the program could become a proving ground for the next generation of privatized, technology-integrated security solutions. “The RFI signals a shift in TSA’s approach to airport security operations, inviting industry to propose end-to-end solutions that merge advanced screening technologies with operational support, thereby laying the groundwork for a potential reimagining of how passenger screening is conducted at commercial airports.” “If TSA receives compelling responses and can structure the 10-year, $5.5 billion indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for SPP services in a way that encourages innovation while ensuring passenger safety, the RFI could mark the beginning of a major transformation in how travelers are screened at U.S. airports.”

According to a description of its RFI, the TSA says the solutions it seeks “should leverage innovative technology, modern operational models, and process design to:”

Enhance aviation security effectiveness

Reduce total operating costs and workforce requirements

Improve passenger experience and throughput

Maintain full compliance with TSA’s performance standards and regulatory oversight

Moreover, “TSA is exploring opportunities to modernize the program by incorporating integrated, technology-forward solutions that:”

Reduce reliance on manual labor

Incorporate AI-driven threat detection and remote screening

Improve passenger satisfaction

Increase adaptability during surge events or staffing constraints

More specficially, TSA lists what they mean by “turnkey solutions,” which includes, among other things:

Advanced accessible property, body scanning, alarm resolution, and biometric ID verification tools

Integration with TSA PreCheck® , mobile apps, and digital ID platforms

Cloud-based command and control dashboards with real-time analytics, predictive analytics, and business intelligence data

Use of automation and robotics to assist with passenger and baggage handling

Predictive analytics to allocate resources based on passenger volume

Contactless screening and check-in or bag drop technologies

Transparent privacy and opt-in features for biometric technologies

Proposed contracting structures (e.g., fixed-price, performance-based, concession models, or equipment lease structure)

Mobile ID World also pointed out that “the TSA has established foundations for this transition through partnerships with Apple and Google for digital ID wallet integration.”

In a press release acknowledging the RFI, TSA Acting Administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said in a statement:

“TSA is constantly looking for innovative private sector solutions to enhance security and improve the passenger experience at TSA checkpoints. “Homeland Security Secretary Noem recently announced TSA's elimination of the mandate for passengers to remove their shoes. This effort will continue to drive a golden age of travel for future innovations by allowing private sector organizations to submit ideas or solutions that will help make airport screening faster, more secure, and easier on the traveling public.”

TSA PreCheck is a program designed to replace traditional ID checks with biometric facial recognition for eligible travelers, Biometric Update explained. The process is much faster than the conventional screening TSA is doing.

TSA’s ongoing PreCheck Touchless ID pilot, a program designed to replace traditional ID checks with biometric facial recognition for eligible travelers.

Now in operation at 14 U.S. airports, the program partners with Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines. In July, Denver International Airport became the latest to add dedicated touchless lanes. “No need to show physical ID or a boarding pass. Just your face gets you through,” TSA says in an explanatory video on its website.

Airports currently offering Touchless ID lanes include major hubs such as Atlanta, Chicago O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Newark, New York LaGuardia, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Reagan Washington National. Passengers are still advised to carry a physical ID as a backup and present it if requested by a TSA officer.

TSA says the live image captured at the checkpoint is compared to government-held photos from passports, Global Entry, or visas, using Customs and Border Protection’s Traveler Verification Service. “Images are not used for law enforcement, surveillance, nor shared with other entities,” TSA states, and they are “deleted within 24 hours of your scheduled flight departure.”

Last month, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem said she envisions airports going full biometric.

“Hopefully the future of an airport, where I’m looking to go, is that you walk in the door with your carry-on suitcase, you walk through a scanner and go right to your flight. It takes you one minute.”

According to CNN, Noem revealed DHS was in talks with various companies to achieve this goal, noting that travelers will begin to see pilot programs at several airports before wider implementation.

“It is still a process that is protecting people who are traveling on our airlines, but it has to make sense. It has to actually do something to make you safer.”

In conclusion, Biometric Update wrote:

For supporters, the convergence of the Touchless ID pilot with a modernized, tech-integrated SPP could create a checkpoint experience that is faster, more accurate, and less dependent on manual ID checks. For critics, it raises questions about oversight, accountability, and the long-term implications of normalizing biometric identity verification at the federal level.

The outcome may hinge on how TSA manages the rollout in the months ahead and whether it can maintain privacy protections, ensure true consent, and keep the option for manual ID checks readily accessible.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Looks like I won’t be flying anytime soon.

I have repeatedly pointed out that the Trump administration is working around the clock to usher in the beast system. The Biden administration was doing it too, as we know, but that administration was going too slow in comparison to the rate Trump 2.0. is going. Every week, every day this administration is coming out with some new Orwellian, draconian bill, statement, device, manipulation. It’s become very hard to keep pace.

Last month, when I discussed Trump signing the Genius Act that legalized privatized CBDCs, Catherine Austin-Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under President George Bush Sr., has long warned about the digital control grid and tokenization of assets being ushered in, and what it would mean for freedom for people around the world.

In May, she warned:

“He (Trump) is moving very, very fast… “[…] He said no CBDC’s… I don’t know if you’ve read the Genius Act which is the new plan for stablecoins - a CBDC if issued would be issued by the Federal Reserve….. …The guys who own the New York Fed are all going to create subsidiaries and issue stable coin which will be interoperable and can work with a social credit system…”

In April, Austin-Fitts warned that what was coming was not technocracy but “slavery,” believing that Trump was reinserted because the central bankers believed the last administration was not getting the job done adequately.

"And I would say that the current administration was put into place by the bankers to get the control grid accomplished. The last group couldn't accomplish the control grid. This group is doing a remarkable job of implementing the control grid at high speed, and marketing it. And I would say both the Democratic and Republican side do not see the digital concentration camps snapping into place around them, and it's shocking. "It's not technocracy. It's slavery. I mean, it's, you know, I think it'll have a different face and feeling in Europe than in the United States, but in the United States, we're talking about slavery. And we're talking about, you know, I have said that if you look at the, you know, one of the reasons we can get rid of USAID is we don't need soft power anymore because with drones and robots and invisible weaponry and surveillance systems, you know, we can use hard power very cheaply and economically. "And if you look at some of the things that have been happening in the United States with using hard power to basically kill people and take their lands, you know, this is very dangerous."

Yet all we heard from the MAGA pundits is how Biden is bringing in the techno-fascist slave state (which that administration certainly did help bring in), and there is not a word, a peep, a mutter from MAGA now as Trump 2.0 races to give you digital IDs, an AI panopticon, CBDCs, golden age vaccines, wearables [and implantables coming soon], while selling you upstream with amnesty to illegals and H-1Bs, higher prices, World War III, a police state, no Epstein list, and on and on and on…

We already got the Real ID thing mandated this year finally, after kicking the can down the road with that one; a Patriot Act era mandate that just never quite came to fruition because the technology was not ready and the public was not softened up enough yet. But of course, Mr. Law and Order was the one to get it done, the guy who is fighting the deep state and draining the swamp. Right…

And with all these illegals in the country, this will be the primary excuse to usher in digital IDs, blockchain watermark ballots, tokenized assets, AI surveillance everywhere, biometrics at the airport and geofencing for domestic travel. Trump ran on it the first time but could not get it done, but now are finally seeing it come to fruition. MAGA cheered then and are silent now.

Lamentations 4:17 As for us, our eyes as yet failed for our vain help: in our watching we have watched for a nation that could not save us. [18] They hunt our steps, that we cannot go in our streets: our end is near, our days are fulfilled; for our end is come. [19] Our persecutors are swifter than the eagles of the heaven: they pursued us upon the mountains, they laid wait for us in the wilderness.

Digital IDs are tantamount to the new global control grid, and Trump is playing his part.

We are not there yet, but we know where this is headed:

Revelation 13:16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: [17] And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. [18] Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.

