Kim
2h

What people do not yet realize is that they already have your digital ID. It is your own human biofield, and your own unique DNA fingerprint that is already connected to the cloud. They are "under your skin" as Yuvall Noah Harari is on record saying. How else do you think that they are able to scan you and know who you are? It is all based on your own bioelectricity, and how that bioelectricity interacts with the technology. It is called the bio-digital convergence. And it is all connected to your digital twin that they have been compiling for a long time now. It's funny how the big "scare" has been the Real ID, but now, according to this article, they no longer need any forms of ID. All they need is a facial scan and access to your own bio-digital "fingerprint." Well, that was a big waste of our time and energy, wasn't it?

3h

I wrote about this very topic in April:

- The UN’s ICAO wants to make Facial Recognition Mandatory for Air Travel at all Airports, time to resist! Apr 16, 2025

https://fournier.substack.com/p/the-uns-icao-wants-to-make-facial

Can you imagine what kind of a hell hole we will be living in if [collectively] humans do not resist this kind of tyranny? To prevent citizens from travelling by air if they don't submit to biometric (facial scans or otherwise) is PURE EVIL. Not only do they want to de-bank us, but also prevent us from exerting our God-given right of travelling.

