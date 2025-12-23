In several articles I’ve posted on The WinePress I have very briefly noted that Tucker Carlson is a CIA plant. Carlson has been in mainstream American media for decades, in large part because his dad, who absolutely worked for the CIA, helped him get a job in the media. Before he became a news persona, he signed-up for the CIA but was rejected - or so the story goes…

In February 2024, when Carlson visited Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin, the Russian President and former KGB officer called out Tucker to his face for wanting to join the CIA, leaving Carlson bewildered that Putin knew that and brought it up. This was the first time most Americans ever heard this fact.

In October of this year, during a Turning Point USA rally one month removed from Charlie Kirk’s assassination, someone from the audience inquired of Tucker about his father’s CIA connections, and Tucker lost it on the individual and threatened to beat him up. He tried to laugh it off but it clearly perturbed him.

The truth is, once you do some digging, you realize that Tucker is very well connected and is very much an asset of the CIA, if not covertly a member of the agency right now.

One does not hold the primetime slot on America’s most watched news network for years and not be a pawn of the intelligence sector.

Mainstream media has occasionally acknowledged his CIA ties, such as Business Insider, but have never gone into fuller detail about his past.

Mint Press News, on the other hand, did an excellent report detailing Carlson’s past positions and how he got to where he is at as a divisive pundit.

Though the post has a left-leaning skew, I still highly recommend that you read the article yourself, but I will republish some of the salient portions of the report.

Alan Macleod of MPN wrote the following (excerpts):

Carlson is a blue-blood through and through. His great-uncle was Arkansas Senator William Fulbright, while his step-mother, Patricia Swanson, is the heiress to the Swanson Frozen Food company fortune. In his earlier years, before his character change, Carlson openly described himself as a trust-fund baby. “I’m extraordinarily loaded just from money I inherited from a number of trust funds,” he said in 2008.

His father, Richard “Dick” Carlson is an important journalist and high state official who was appointed by Ronald Reagan as director of the U.S. Information Agency (USIA), the body that oversees government-funded media, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Radio and TV Martí and Voice of America, of which Dick was also the director. (USIA has since been replaced by the U.S. Agency for Global Media). Together, these outlets are part of what The New York Times called a “worldwide propaganda network built by the CIA.” Their goal is to bombard enemy countries with regime-change propaganda. Until the 1970s, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty was directly funded by the CIA.

In his position as director of USIA, Dick played a considerable part in the downfall of the Soviet Union. In a 1990 event alongside media moguls Rupert Murdoch and Ted Turner, he noted that “international broadcasting played a very critical role, as was suggested by Mr. Murdoch, in the events that took place in the USSR and Eastern Europe in the past couple of years.”

In this same job, Dick was a key component in the ultimately successful attempt to bring down the leftist Sandinista government in Nicaragua through hybrid warfare. The U.S. bombarded the country with incessant propaganda, funding local media outlets that preached regime change, amplifying fake news and scare stories, and supplying enormous amounts of weapons and training to far-right death squads that labeled themselves “Contras” (short for counter-revolutionaries). U.S.-trained and -armed death squads would go on to carry out massacres across Central America throughout the 1980s, killing hundreds of thousands of people.

Dick would later be appointed by President George H.W. Bush as U.S. Ambassador to the Seychelles and serve on a number of neoconservative think tanks. Chief among these is the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), an organization widely accused of being little more than a front for the Israel lobby. Indeed, when asked point blank if that were the case, he refused to deny it, stating only that, “Israel is a country under siege. It’s a democracy in a part of the world where there are no democracies. And it is under constant irregular terrorist attack and threat.”

Also on the board of the FDD at that time were Jeanne Kirkpatrick, a high official at the center of the Iran-Contra Affair, (the operation where the U.S. sold weapons to Iran to fund Nicaraguan death squads), and R. James Woolsey, CIA director from 1993 to 1995. Dick would later team up with Woolsey again at the Institute for the Study of Terrorism and Political Violence.

From his position as head of USIA, Dick’s role in the U.S. dirty, hybrid war against Nicaragua can be reasonably surmised. But far fewer people know that a young Tucker himself also played a part in it. While still in college, Tucker and his roommate, friend and Daily Caller co-founder Neil Patel went to Nicaragua at least two times to, in Tucker’s own words, “get involved in the war and support the side that was right, which was not the Sandinista side.”

Tap the image to watch the clips

Hundreds of people have written about the Fox News star, but none have unearthed this connection. Carlson has rarely talked publicly about his time in Nicaragua, and never at any length. However, in a 2017 podcast interview with The Jamie Weinstein Show, he was asked about it directly. “I don’t think many people know that you were actually a freedom-fighter who traveled to Central America to fight with the Contras. Could you fill [our listeners] in on that story?” Weinstein asks. “No,” he replied, laughing, before coyly stating that his supposedly “liberal” father “let” him go because he and Patel “wanted to go see the war in Nicaragua.” “All kinds of hilarity ensued,” he added, laughing nervously before changing the subject.

Both Carlson and Patel would return in 1990 at the time of the presidential election, which pitted Sandinista Daniel Ortega against U.S.-backed, Contra-supporting candidate Violeta Chamorro. Thanks to years of U.S.-sponsored terror and a huge political war chest, Chamorro was able to win, becoming the sixth person in her family to hold the office. According to a 1990 edition of his college’s newsletter, The Trinity Tripod, Carlson and Patel attended “many [Chamorro] rallies.” Indeed, in the National Review podcast, Carlson said that he was literally “standing next to her when she won.”

The younger Carlson presents his time in Nicaragua as purely innocent. “We did not have a place to stay or any set plans. It was very spontaneous. We are both extremely political and we felt that getting to know the country and some of its citizens would give us a better perspective on the situation,” the Tripod quotes him as saying.

Even more questions are raised when one remembers that it was not long after his second trip to Nicaragua that he formally applied to become a member of the CIA. Little about this event is known, but it was reported that, after his apparent rejection, Dick suggested he take up journalism. “They’ll take anybody,” he said.

The CIA funded its dirty war against Nicaragua by helping the Contras to flood America’s Black urban centers with crack cocaine. That is the argument put forward by investigative journalist Gary Webb in his “dark alliance” series for The San Jose Mercury News and later in his book of the same name. The articles were widely republished and caused a storm of indignation across the country, with massive public anger being directed towards the agency.

Fortunately, the CIA could count on the loyalty of many friendly journalists, among them Tucker Carlson, who by 1996 was working for neocon publication The Weekly Standard. In an article titled “A Disgraceful Newspaper Exposé and Its Fans,” Carlson launched a wall-to-wall defense of the organization he had recently applied to join.

Framing it all as a ludicrous accusation, he claimed that there was “no evidence” for Webb’s claims, and presented the CIA as a noble institution under unfair scrutiny and constant attack from forces inside the U.S. that wanted to bring it down. Far from engaging in the drug trade, he claimed that there is “ample evidence” that CIA officials had “moved to remove drug traffickers” from the “Nicaraguan resistance” – an interesting choice of words to describe the Contras.

He also wrote off the Black journalists showing interest in Webb’s findings as conspiracy theorists, stating that “few major media outlets have validated the series by reporting on its charges in any detail,” as if to say that this proved its erroneousness. In his book, “Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News,” he would later describe the idea as “ridiculous.”

The CIA was very thankful to Carlson for helping muddy the waters and shooting the messenger. A declassified CIA document cites his Weekly Standard article, among others, as aiding them in “managing a nightmare.”

Webb was subject to a huge campaign to sully his name and hound him out of journalism. He faced intense scrutiny and criticism from the national security state. In 2004, he was found in his home in California with two bullets in his head. His death was officially ruled a suicide. Others believe the messenger was killed.

As the millennium approached, Carlson had begun to establish himself as a neoconservative writer, reportedly “begging” arch neocon and future Iraq War architect Bill Kristol to hire him at The Weekly Standard.

After The Weekly Standard, Carlson jumped to CNN, hosting the show Crossfire. Like Kristol, he supported the invasion of Iraq, even going there to mingle with private U.S. mercenaries. An image from 2004 shows Carlson posing with two armed employees of DynCorp International, holding a Kalshnikoff rifle himself. Carlson’s article presents them as a relatively laudable force conducting vital operations, rather than an occupying army carrying out war crimes.

Apart from this soldier cosplaying, Carlson was also involved in one of the most iconic and bizarre pieces of pro-war propaganda from the time. In a 2003 interview with Britney Spears, Carlson asks the pop superstar what she thought about Iraq and what followers should do. “Honestly, I think we should just trust our president in every decision he makes and should just support that, you know, and be faithful in what happens,” she replies. “​​Do you trust this president?” Carlson asks. “Yes, I do,” she responds. “Excellent!” he exclaims. The clip was replayed countless times and is featured in a number of documentaries about the war, coming to define an era of pro-war media reporting.

Another top neocon close to the Carlson family is the former chief of staff to Vice President Dick Cheney, Scooter Libby. Along with Kristol, Libby was a founding member of the Project for a New American Century, the controversial think tank that pushed for the United States to become a global empire and take out any and all governments that did not comply with its dictates. In 2007, Libby was famously sentenced to 30 months in prison for his role in a CIA scandal, although he was later pardoned by Trump.

By the time of Libby’s arraignment before a federal judge, Carlson had his own show on MSNBC, where he defended Libby, stating “This is a guy who devoted his whole life to the vice president. He’s got little kids. He worked 18 hours every day for five years.” What Carlson did not note were his own connections to Libby. His father Dick had employed Libby as his lawyer for some time and was even on the Libby Legal Defense Fund. “I’m a good friend of Scooter Libby,” Dick said in a 2006 interview on C-Span; “I’ve been a friend of Scooter’s for years. Scooter Libby is, in my view, a person of great integrity and character,” he added. Libby and the elder Carlson also worked together to represent Monica Lewinski and help fund her legal fees. Furthermore, Neil Patel had worked for Libby for a number of years, rising to become his deputy chief policy advisor.

The future Fox News anchor claims that he quickly turned against the war. However, many of his earliest known anti-war statements do not present him in the best light. “It’s beyond our control. I mean if, somehow, the Iraqis decided to behave like human beings or something. It’s beyond that. We can’t – I don’t think we can control. I think that’s the whole lesson of Iraq is that it is very difficult to control other people’s countries,” he said in 2008, adding a few months later that, “Iraq is a crappy place filled with a bunch of, you know, semiliterate primitive monkeys – that’s why it wasn’t worth invading.”

Thus, his objection to the war was not that it was immoral, but that it was too much of a burden on the U.S. On Iraqis, he was explicit, stating in 2006: “They can just shut the fuck up and obey, is my view. And, you know, the second we leave, they’re going to be calling for us to return because they can’t govern themselves.”

Read the rest of the report here.

There is a lot more to the story so I suggest you read the rest of it, but it goes on to explain and expose Tucker’s fake populism act that he has put on for years, and continues to do so now, when he in no way relates to the common American, but is a so-called "nepo baby” with CIA ties, and in my opinion absolutely is CIA now. If you know anything at all about Operation Mockingbird, then you know that this is not a far-fetched question to ask.

For example, in a 2003 interview, he criticized Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly for being a fake populist:

“I think there’s a deep phoniness at the center of his schtick. It’s built on the perception that he is the character he plays; he is everyman. He’s not right-wing, he’s a populist fighting for you against the powers that be… And that’s great as a schtick. But I’m just saying that the moment it is revealed not to be true, it’s over!.. Because the whole thing is predicated on the fact that he is who he says he is. And nobody is that person. Especially not somebody who makes many millions a year.”

He wasn’t wrong; but when he replaced O’Reilly, he performed the exact same schtick.

Fast forward to today - after he was terminated from Fox, his popularity seemingly only grew and Fox lost a chunk of its nightly viewer base. Tucker, as we have seen, still continues to portray himself as a populist who claims to be true America First, but that too is part of the mass-psychosis of deceiving the masses as I have pointed out, as he argues with all these pundits in this never-ending ad-nauseating quarrelling and drama online.

Tucker is one of many gatekeepers that continue to be propped-up. He lets some truth come out, but will never go all the way and tell the full story, just as he did during his days on all the major legacy media networks.

As I noted recently, it wasn’t that long ago when Tucker and Candace Owens were ripping on Nick Fuentes, accusing him of being a fraud and a “fed” himself. Yet not much longer after, Fuentes was invited on Tucker’s show and they both joked about how they both they were “feds.”

Yet Fuentes had already shown some of the proof that Tucker is CIA. But we are now supposed to forget that those two exposed each other? It’s a psyop.

Then you look at a sampling of the people he promotes.

For example, on a number of occasions Carlson has promoted Jeffrey Sachs, a Jewish man who is director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University and president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, a SDG Advocate for UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations and everything it stands for is the antithesis of populism. The UN wants complete subjection and destruction of the common man.

SEE:

I could do a whole entire report into Sachs (and I have a lot of information I have been saving about him that plan to partially get into with my upcoming tokenization essay, as he too plays a part in that), but Sachs was part of the posse that after the Soviet Union fell went in to ransack it of its resources and industries. This man is a destroyer of nations as a number of nations that have followed his financial advice have seen their economies destroyed - which bodes well for the UN so the government can be overthrown and then have globalist puppets inserted instead.

Sachs openly calls for a top-down world government headed by the United Nations, in which every nation pays a carbon tax to the UN in a new multipolar world order. When did Sachs promote this idea? When he was in China, of course. He will NEVER say this on Tucker’s show, nor Judge Andrew Napolitano (who appears weekly on his show) who also worked at Fox, and was invited to the Vatican last year to discuss freedom of speech (LOL).

Straight from the UN’s website, posted on April 2025: “Sachs advocates for international taxation on aviation, shipping, and carbon to fund the UN and accelerate global progress.”

THIS is the man Tucker thinks the world of and has on his show multiple times and references frequently.

So while Tucker pretends to be true “America First,” he is out here promoting a Jewish man who is salivating at the thought of levying a tax on everything (which will be done through tokenization - which the UN has promoted), and then have all nations subservient to the UN, claiming that this idea comes from Roman Catholicism and the Vatican; only to have Tucker then turn around and play stupid about theology and his criticisms of Israel, promoting quasi-replacement theology doctrine and hosting the biggest Bible bunglers who know nothing about anything in regards to scripture, doctrine or prophecy - and I could go on about that for hours more, but I’ll spare you for now.

Makes you wonder if Tucker works for the UN…

As I said just recently, Tucker and all of these podcasters and pundits are playing mental sadism with your minds if you let them: it is 6th generation warfare and Operation Mockingbird 2.0.

Be very careful who you are listening to. Never forget that these people got big for a reason. “It’s a big club and you ain’t in it,” said George Carlin.

1 Corinthians 15:33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners. Proverbs 12:12 The wicked desireth the net of evil men: but the root of the righteous yieldeth fruit. Proverbs 29:5 A man that flattereth his neighbour spreadeth a net for his feet.

