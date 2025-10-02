The WinePress News

The WinePress News

Bob
3h

I remember when some of the first cameras were installed at intersections

People screamed and shouted, lawsuits were threatened

Cameras removed

Nowadays people say it is for the good of the people

Sad people give away everybody's freedom

Waitingfortheblessedhope
4h

This seems like alot of hardware to reunite some wayward kids with their caretakers at events geared for people to escape the tech rat race for a few enjoyable hours. We just used to tell the kids if we got separated from them to go to the nearest guard shack and tell them our names and that you're lost. Simple. Probably not even necessary for an actual cop to be there. As for the drones.....are they there to catch all the pick pockets? Here's a newsflash.....these state fairs and carnival booths are there to legally pick your pockets when attendees queue up to their booths trying to win prizes that always have these elusive games with gimmicks that make them hard to win. Unless the place is a Disneyland, where children have been reported to have gone missing much more often, you really don't need expensive drones, which probably won't stop seasoned kidnappers who find other ways to tunnel the kiddies out. In these days of deranged shooter events, the last place I would want to be with or without children, is a crowded fair.

