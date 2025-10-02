Courtesy: News 2 Oklahoma

The annual Tulsa State Fair in Oklahoma is currently underway, and local law enforcement has decided to rollout a swath of new surveillance measures for added policing. Drones, facial recognition and QR codes; which, according to the sheriff, says is for added safety and security, and reuniting children with parents in case they get lost.

News 2 Oklahoma reports (excerpts):

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is spearheading new technology to keep the million people expected to experience the Tulsa State Fair safe. Of the multitude of security advancements, new this year, Sheriff Vic Regalado said the most important part of the fair is child safety. Each year, the smallest and most curious fair-goers tend to wander off. “With crowds this large, it’s easy for children to get separated from their families,” said Regalado. “Last year we reunited 138 lost children with their families. That number was up from 110 lost children in 2023.” In an effort to make reunification easier, TCSO is rolling out a facial recognition system. That’s in addition to the free wristbands parents can pick up to put on their child and write down contact information. When a child is lost, a deputy can now take a photo of that child and upload it along with their wristband’s contact information to a software system. Cameras around the fairgrounds then can use facial recognition to help locate that child and reunite them with their family. “If your child becomes lost, immediately alert a deputy or go to the lost child center located in the upper level of Central Park Hall,” said Regalado. As it is a family-friendly space, Regalado urged anyone wanting to experience the 11 days of awesome to leave their firearm at home. “Many of the guns that our law enforcement encounter are stolen from peoples vehicles who failed to secure them properly,” said Regalado. “Please understand that with the amount of people attending the fair and the parking that will occur on the outside, criminals are fully aware of that.” That same facial recognition used to help reunite lost children, Regalado said, will also be used to help the sheriff’s office identify individuals with warrants or those who have been banned from the fair in the past. Anywhere from 50 to 60 deputies will patrol the fairgrounds on the weekends. There will of course also be a presence from the sheriff’s office during week nights. To help keep an eye on the one million people expected, three new drones will help be the eyes and ears from the sky. “They have high-resolution video capability as well as thermal imaging technology,” said Regalado. “We were able to purchase these drones thanks to a $20,000 donation from QuikTrip, as well as $1,500 donation from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Foundation.” Should something happen, a QR code will be available for the public to upload any videos or photos of a crime happening to share with investigators.

Regaldo also told KTUL: “Now we also offer facial recognition system, where a deputy takes a photo of your child, along with your contact info, and uploads that information into our software system that will allow families to use facial recognition to help deputies locate their child.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Welcome to the pre-crime police state. Everywhere you look, everywhere you turn, everything is under the watchful eye of the police for your “safety” and protecting the sweet dear children… always about the children isn’t it?

Little by little, the draconian Operation Warp Speed measures we saw thrust upon us in 2020 are now making their incremental return; and since the masses have already been conditioned to obey, this is just another day in the “new normal.”

Before too long these drones and surveillance towers will link back to people’s digital IDs and will affect their tokenized social credit scores.

Isaiah 3:5 And the people shall be oppressed, every one by another, and every one by his neighbour: the child shall behave himself proudly against the ancient, and the base against the honourable.

