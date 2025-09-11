On the eve of the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, conservative and MAGA commentator and influencer Charlie Kirk was assassinated at a political event at Utah Valley University. One shot was fired and struck Kirk in the neck. Kirk’s body froze as he appeared to become paralyzed as blood gushed from this neck as he collapsed to the ground, as the crowd shrieked in terror and ran. He was debating mass-shootings with someone in the audience before he was fatally shot.

Watch the clips at your own discretion.

It was later confirmed by President Donald Trump that Charlie Kirk had died. He has ordered flags to fly at half-staff until Sunday.

Kirk was 31-years-old, married and had two young children. He was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative/MAGA nonprofit organization, hosting political events, rallies and debates on university campuses. Kirk was instrumental in helping to push the new conservative and MAGA agenda to young Millennials and Zoomers. Those on the political Left, many of them, hated his guts; and there are many clips of Kirk debating absolute brain-rot idiots on college campuses who were nothing more than “evil and brute beasts,” as the Bible would call them (Titus 1:12; 2 Peter 2:11; Jude 10).

An elderly man was initially claimed to be the shooter, but authorities soon after said that he was not assassin and the shooter is still on the loose, according to reports.

Eyewitnesses also allege to have captured footage of a lone gunman perched on a rooftop before the assassination, and then running off after the shot was taken.

Obviously this is a horrible and polarizing event that will traumatize and radicalize many. Yesterday was a somber day, not just because Kirk’s life was brutally taken, but because of the ramifications this will cause.

I have some thoughts on this, and I realize not everyone is going to like what I have to say, but hear me out.

When I first saw the headline around 3PM or so, I immediately said to myself, ‘here comes the police state.’

Already, the political divide is in full effect. Not long after Kirk was shot, the evil beasts at MSNBC had the nerve to suggest it was one of Kirk’s who shot his gun in excitement. It was so bad MSNBC had to apologize.

Tap the image to watch the clip

Personally, I think this was done on purpose. The media is always in control of the narrative and affecting the minds of the masses. They needed to say something so outrageous to keep the deeply routed divide and hatred going.

Listen, friend, as terrible as this is, I think we understand that a massive wave of authoritarianism and draconian laws are coming.

There are several ways you could look at this:

It was Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Israel Emmanuel who once said: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”

Was this a ‘spur of the moment,’ was this a hate-filled leftist who offed Kirk because they couldn’t stand debate? Honestly, I doubt this.

The second option is Kirk “took one for the team.”

The timing of things is quite strange. Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu both posted their condolences online at the exact moment.

Bibi would go on to write a couple of hours later:

“Charlie Kirk was murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom. A lion-hearted friend of Israel, he fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization. I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being. His boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech will leave a lasting impact. Rest in peace, Charlie Kirk.”

But here’s where things get really interesting. One month ago, Harrison H. Smith from Infowars said in a post that has now gone very viral that someone told him that if Charlie does not tow the line, then Israel will kill him.

Smith provided his additional thoughts today after his tweet went viral.

Tap the image to watch the video.

I never really watched Kirk that much outside of a handful of soundbites here and there, same for most of these alternative pundits that clearly are pushing this tribal and big-government messaging, including Kirk, but apparently the man was starting to relent his open support for Israel. He did some of this last year and especially this year as his audience of young conservatives are getting relentless about what Israel is doing and its heavy influence and control in the United States. Kirk, who was a staunch loyalist to Trump, started to divide from him on this issue.

Tap the image to watch the clip

Tap the image to watch the clip.

In the clip, Kirk was a guest on the Valuetainment podcast not long after the October 7th, 2023, Hamas attack. You can watch the full episode clip here. Kirk said he has been to Israel many times and said it is 100% surveilled at all times. Kirk questioned whether there was a stand-down order given to allow Hamas to carry-out its attack as a pretext for Israel to then go into Gaza. Kirk also pointed out that Israel was on the brink of civil war prior to this; which is a point that I have made before and talked about - here, here, here, and here - which caused some people to get mad at me and leave, because I pointed out (as Kirk did, too) that Israel was on the literal brink of civil war as Netanyahu was up for corruption and sedition charges, which would have put him in prison for a very long time, so he was trying to pass laws to essentially remove the judicial system’s enforcement powers, allowing Netanyahu and his party to do whatever it is that they want to. Kirk exposed this little understood fact.

With regard to Jeffrey Epstein, Kirk said in 2024: “Epstein, with his little friend Ghislaine and Ghislaine’s father, Robert Maxwell, who was obviously a spy of the Israeli intelligence agencies… Jeffrey Epstein was a key player in a multi-decade blackmail operation against the most powerful people on the planet.”

After Kirk continued to cow-tow that the administration would release the Epstein list, he eventually got back into place where he infamously said that he was going to trust his friends in the government.

“Plenty was said this last weekend at our event about Epstein. Honestly, I'm done talking about Epstein for the time being. I'm gonna trust my friends in the administration, I'm gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, ball's in their hands. “But let me just say this again - everyone knows my opinion about the Epstein thing, the messaging fumble. I would love to see the DOJ move to unseal the grand jury testimony. I think that would be a big win. I would love to see that. And I'm gonna trust my friends Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, my friend Pam Bondi. All these guys. I'm gonna — Todd Blanche — I'm gonna trust them to solve it. Ball's in their court. I think that there was plenty of, let's say, speeches that were directed towards this topic this last weekend. So we don't need to spend our valuable time on this program relitigating it.”

But the next day he pivoted and said that he would continue to talk about Epstein and press the administration to overturn the list.

"What I'm going to say to the president if I see him soon, or if we talk on the phone ... is that Mr. President, the emphasis on Epstein is truly the best intentions of your most loyal followers. We're not trying to score points with the CNNs or The New York Times. It's truly because we care about you. It's because we want what's best for the presidency."

But two days before he died, he told Ben Shapiro to his face that he thought it was strange that it was okay to challenge the narrative on just about everything else, but when it came to Israel he said, “Is the media totally presenting the truth when it comes to Israel? Just a question. Maybe we shouldn’t believe everything the media says?” Shapiro looked a bit aghast that Kirk would dare say this out loud.

Then things get stranger yet when just moments before Kirk was killed, there was a man standing to the right of Kirk performing some strange hand signals, with some speculating that this man was giving the all-clear to take the shot. He was also recording at the same time as could be seen from different filming angles.

Tap the image to watch the video

If you have ever seen the Illuminati Card Game there you know that a lot of the cards in the game have happened or potentially foretell certain events.

One of the cards in the game is called “Enough Is Enough,” and the description reads: “At any time, at any place, our snipers can drop you… Have a nice day.”

Observe the gallery:

For the record, I think the Trump assassination was faked and staged.

So with all of this in mind - did Kirk just get JFK’d? Did ‘comrade’ Kirk get executed live in front of the public as an example of what happens when figures in the public domain cross the line? Was this a case of “Ad majórem Dei glóriam” (“For the Greater of Glory”), the Jesuit motto, i.e. Vatican assassins; the ends justify the means; whatever must be done to achieve their objectives? Did Mossad (Israeli intelligence) and the Jesuits really in fact give the orders to off Kirk? I think we have to seriously wonder in light of the evidence.

A third theory is that this was another staged event to illicit a reaction, and Kirk is another member of ‘the brotherhood’ who is playing his part.

Those who say this believe Kirk was perhaps wearing an air squib vest - a special effects device used commonly in Hollywood movies - that can be set off by a remote, or by a forceful enough impact to explode the pouch. Those who subscribe to this also point out the odd reactions and interviews from people after the shooting, and the very odd timing social media messages.

Ezekiel 22:25 There is a conspiracy of her prophets in the midst thereof, like a roaring lion ravening the prey; they have devoured souls; they have taken the treasure and precious things; they have made her many widows in the midst thereof.

Now having said all of this and laid-out a good chunk of the evidence that I have seen - I’m sure there is plenty more - but trying to perfectly nail down the truth here is frankly time consuming and won’t make much of a difference in the long term whether we know for absolute certainty what the whole story is, in my opinion; and I recommend not trying to break your back and spending too much time on it either, in my humble opinion.

To me, what is important is not how it was done, but the ramifications that this will cause and is causing right now.

If the country was divided enough already before this… well, buckle-up, because this just poured gasoline on the fire. Those who are caught-up in the right vs. left paradigm have clearly chosen their sides. Those on the Left, many of them, are celebrating and have shown no remorse, calling for more gun reform. The Right has declared Kirk a martyr who died at the hands of a leftist lunatic who can’t handle facts and logic. But I will say that there are a lot of people (still the minority) who noticed some of the evidence I presented and are not buying the narrative, with a lot of people openly saying Mossad did this. Just this morning the live chat for Tim Pool’s show was filled with comments like this. More Americans are starting to notice the uncanny connections.

But the biggest thing here for me is what the government response is going to be.

It is 9/11, the day that not just America changed forever, but the world changed forever since that day. It was a brave new world after that event.

Those who have been following my work, or just paying attention in general and following other sources, understand that this group of globalists are working around the clock to bring in this 24/7 pre-crime surveillance state control grid.

Already, MAGA supporters are openly calling for full-blown authoritarianism: draconian measures, enhanced surveillance, checkpoints, curfews, the works. This thread on ZeroHedge is but one piece of evidence as proof. Fortunately, some people realized that this event will get all the Republicans and MAGA people to cheer for and accept a digital prison state, greater than the one we have now, one that every dystopian sci-fi movie we’ve ever seen depicts.

So we already have people who are very polarized and furious now calling for a police state, Nazi-style “show me your papers;” and you know what? They’re going to get it.

This is CLASSIC Hegelian Dialectic: Problem. Reaction. Solution. Gun violence is on the rise, criminality in the cities is out of control, those on the Left are absolute lunatics filled with devils, and so then Kirk is assassinated in a very bloody manner for all to see, all the cameras zoomed in at the perfect time; then the masses, those on the right, taken by fear and panic and rage lash out and demand something be done; and thus the solution: a Palantir pre-crime surveillance state, digital IDs and full tokenization of assets and activities and you yourself; more background checks, gun suppression laws will get passed; greater militarization and martial law in major cities, checkpoints, curfews, you name it.

I have pointed out before that during Trump’s first administration he helped get suppression laws passed after a number of mass-shootings; he himself is pro-red flag laws, and has openly said that he wants to take guns and do processing later; and I have warned that Trump might try to do something again during his second term.

Just recently, this administration said that it is considerin g banning transgenders from buying guns. Then today the latest narrative, according to an exclusive memo obtained by Steven Crowder from someone at the ATF, that early forensic data shows “All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.” How convenient.

So get ready for the potential for this administration to pass all sorts of sweeping gun reform - which is the opposite of what Kirk stood for. Kirk once said in 2023, “It’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment.”

The big thing for me is the pre-crime police state this administration is bringing in. Trump and his wife Melania have openly called for pre-crime technology. Trump said it during his first administration, and then not long after the Catholic school shooting last month, Melania posted a message about instituting pre-crime. Then, as if not to be outdone, Aaron Cohen, a former Israeli special operations veteran and Fox News analyst, announced the launch of his pre-crime surveillance state program built from Trump’s good friend and mega-donor Peter Thiel’s Palantir and Sam Altman’s OpenAI, among others, and will be given to police and federal authorities to screen absolutely everything we say and do.

According to him,

“It's a system that scans the open web, social media, Reddit, Discord, gaming chats, and flags real behavioral signals before someone picks up a rifle and walks into a school. We're talking grievance buildup, martyrdom language, tactical planning.”

A screenshot from the video

Read the report to learn just how serious this is:

Moreover, I recently covered the Trump administration’s explicit and written agenda to instigate digital IDs and tokenization of all assets. Go back and read it: they openly wrote, “Virtually any type of good, right, service, or interest can be represented as a digital asset on a blockchain or similar distributed ledger technology network.” So not just assets and ‘money,’ but conditions and rights to operate in society. That’s what they want and that’s what they are going to get, here in the U.S. and around the world.

24 years ago we got the Patriot Act following 9/11. The PATRIOT Act is easily the most glaring thing to come out of Bush’s War on Terror – a bill that was drafted well in advance before 9/11, with many of the core tenets framed by none other than President then Senator Joe Biden in 1995 (!), a 342-page playbook that supersedes a myriad of the Constitution, Bill of Rights, and other basic civil liberties – which was rapidly signed into law without hesitation as Americans clamored for a response to defeat these so-called terrorists.

So, get ready, friend, for the potential for Republicans to quickly introduce this mammoth bill that no read called the “KIRK Act” or the “TURNING POINT Act” that will make the PATRIOT Act look like child’s play!

Furthermore, we also understand that the powers that be want us to kill each other.

Vladimir Lenin once said, “The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.” And as the black poet Gil Scott-Heron once wrote, “The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.”

I’ve told others before that the United States will never get a grassroots, organic revolution led by the people, by true, God-fearing patriots. Both sides are controlled; envy and hatred, thoughts and opinions and actions are all embedded and injected into the masses through careful mind-control, post-hypnotic suggestions, malnourishment, and drugs; the masses are slaves and don’t know or choose not to admit it, and have been forced into a state of learned helplessness, always begging their slave masters for tighter chains.

Instead, the “revolution,” this inevitable civil war, this cannibalization (literally) that we are being pushed into is by design, where we will turn our guns on each other. If the government was actually worried about an uprising then they would have taken those guns so fast a long time ago. Biden once mocked, "If you wanted or if you think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons." But alas, eventually - more than likely when everything is finally allowed to fail - economic crash, bond market implosion/sell-off, hyperinflation, supply-chain breakdown - the masses will finally be allowed to go off and go berserk so they can depopulate while they institute the abolition of private property. Gerald Celente of The Trends Journal says it best: “When people loose everything, and have nothing left to loose, they loose it.”

Jeremiah 9:1 Oh that my head were waters, and mine eyes a fountain of tears, that I might weep day and night for the slain of the daughter of my people! [2] Oh that I had in the wilderness a lodging place of wayfaring men; that I might leave my people, and go from them! for they be all adulterers, an assembly of treacherous men. [3] And they bend their tongues like their bow for lies: but they are not valiant for the truth upon the earth; for they proceed from evil to evil, and they know not me, saith the LORD. [4] Take ye heed every one of his neighbour, and trust ye not in any brother: for every brother will utterly supplant, and every neighbour will walk with slanders. [5] And they will deceive every one his neighbour, and will not speak the truth: they have taught their tongue to speak lies, and weary themselves to commit iniquity. [6] Thine habitation is in the midst of deceit; through deceit they refuse to know me, saith the LORD. [7] Therefore thus saith the LORD of hosts, Behold, I will melt them, and try them; for how shall I do for the daughter of my people? [8] Their tongue is as an arrow shot out; it speaketh deceit: one speaketh peaceably to his neighbour with his mouth, but in heart he layeth his wait. [9] Shall I not visit them for these things? saith the LORD: shall not my soul be avenged on such a nation as this?

While some people will see what is happening, most will not. The majority are blinded by supplanted envy and hatred, constantly bee-bopped to believe the latest thing, to like the latest thing, to do the latest thing on command without any real cohesive thought.

And so many people that were on the cusp of piecing things together, to perhaps finally climb out of this “matrix,” this web of lies, and open their eyes to the truth and breakout of the system - well, that’s over now for many and will go right back to believing the latest manufactured lie they have been fed and made to believe. No more Epstein talk, no more challenging government oppression, reverting back to full-on tribalism; but a loving embrace for a militarized police state. “And these are they by the way side, where the word is sown; but when they have heard, Satan cometh immediately, and taketh away the word that was sown in their hearts” (Mark 4:15).

Now you must pick a side. You are either a leftie or a rightie. That’s how it’s done. If you don’t defend Kirk, you are presumed to be a libtard part of the woke liberal hivemind that must be eradicated; and the radicalized lefties will be mobilized to fight against the Nazism or what they believe to be, to stop the Tangerine Tyrant from vexing them further.

Or, you can be neither, and you’ll really stick out like a sore thumb as their minds on both sides cannot compute a rational thought that has not been manufactured for them. “Yea, truth faileth; and he that departeth from evil maketh himself a prey: and the LORD saw it, and it displeased him that there was no judgment” (Isaiah 59:15).

So here’s my advice:

Micah 7:1 Woe is me! for I am as when they have gathered the summer fruits, as the grapegleanings of the vintage: there is no cluster to eat: my soul desired the firstripe fruit. [2] The good man is perished out of the earth: and there is none upright among men: they all lie in wait for blood; they hunt every man his brother with a net. [3] That they may do evil with both hands earnestly, the prince asketh, and the judge asketh for a reward; and the great man, he uttereth his mischievous desire: so they wrap it up. [4] The best of them is as a brier: the most upright is sharper than a thorn hedge: the day of thy watchmen and thy visitation cometh; now shall be their perplexity. [5] Trust ye not in a friend, put ye not confidence in a guide: keep the doors of thy mouth from her that lieth in thy bosom. [6] For the son dishonoureth the father, the daughter riseth up against her mother, the daughter in law against her mother in law; a man's enemies are the men of his own house. [7] Therefore I will look unto the LORD; I will wait for the God of my salvation: my God will hear me. [8] Rejoice not against me, O mine enemy: when I fall, I shall arise; when I sit in darkness, the LORD shall be a light unto me. [9] I will bear the indignation of the LORD, because I have sinned against him, until he plead my cause, and execute judgment for me: he will bring me forth to the light, and I shall behold his righteousness. [10] Then she that is mine enemy shall see it, and shame shall cover her which said unto me, Where is the LORD thy God? mine eyes shall behold her: now shall she be trodden down as the mire of the streets.

There is a saying in the Latin: “Si vis pacem, para bellum,” which means, “If you want peace, prepare for war.” The reality is is that we are being pushed into war, both foreign and domestically, and we are marching into extinction level events. Dark days are ahead for this country. The time for action is required, you cannot be complacent: I’ve warned about this for years.

Indeed, on the eve of 9/11, this was a true turning point for the United States of America.

Keep your head down low, watch what you say and where you go, make the necessary preparations that you can and need to make, be ready to defend yourself; and above all else strengthen your relationship with the Lord, talk to him, pray to him, fast, get sin out of your life, and trust him on what to do and for him to be your protection; and if you don’t know the Lord Jesus Christ, then it’s not too late to get knowing!

Psalm 27:1 A Psalm of David. The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the LORD is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid? [2] When the wicked, even mine enemies and my foes, came upon me to eat up my flesh, they stumbled and fell. [3] Though an host should encamp against me, my heart shall not fear: though war should rise against me, in this will I be confident. [4] One thing have I desired of the LORD, that will I seek after; that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to behold the beauty of the LORD, and to inquire in his temple. [5] For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock. [6] And now shall mine head be lifted up above mine enemies round about me: therefore will I offer in his tabernacle sacrifices of joy; I will sing, yea, I will sing praises unto the LORD.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

The WinePress needs your support! If God has laid it on your heart to want to contribute, please prayerfully consider donating to this ministry. If you cannot gift a monetary donation, then please donate your fervent prayers to keep this ministry going! Thank you and may God bless you.

