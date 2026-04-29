President Donald J. Trump continues to landmark his name and likeness on so many things these days. The latest one was just revealed: U.S. passports.

Exclusively first reported by The Bulwark, and later confirmed by the White House, that the State Department is currently redesigning U.S. passports to have Trump’s face on them, purportedly in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

The State Department told The Bulwark:

“As the United States celebrates America’s 250th anniversary in July, the State Department is preparing to release a limited number of specially designed U.S. Passports to commemorate this historic occasion. These passports will feature customized artwork and enhanced imagery while maintaining the same security features that make the U.S. Passport the most secure documents in the world.”

The publication noted that this change marks the first time a sitting U.S. President, or a former President, save for a picture of Mount Rushmore, has been featured on U.S. passports.

The current passport design, in use since 2021, features on the inside cover a depiction of Francis Scott Key observing the British bombardment of Fort McHenry in 1814, along with the closing lines of “The Star-Spangled Banner”: “O say does that star / spangled banner yet wave / O’er the land of the free / & the home of the brave?”

The back cover of the current passport features an image of the Earth, the moon, and the Voyager spacecraft, along with a quote from the nineteenth-century author and activist Anna Julia Cooper: “The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class—it is the cause of humankind, the very birthright of humanity.”

With the exception of an image of Mount Rushmore, no president’s portrait appears in the current passport design.

Michael Ginsburg: Even North Korea doesn’t have the face of the “great leader” on its Passport!

This latest move by the administration adds to the list of things it is doing to put Trump’s name or face on things, ranging from but not limited to his signature on new $1 dollar bills, the first for a sitting President; a new Library with a giant golden statue of himself inside of it; the “Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace,” to other schemes including TrumpRx, Trump Gold Cards, Trump Accounts and more.

Meanwhile, a new 15-foot golden statue of Trump has been debuted at his Doral golf course and hotel.

Yesterday, President Trump and the administration welcomed the United Kingdom’s King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The White House posted on X: “Two Kings,” with the two men laughing together on stage.

Recognizing the irony of the occasion, Trump stated that the British and Americans have a shared heritage, he said on the front lawn of the White House.

“We’re preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of our Declaration of Independence… It’s only natural that Americans begin this commemoration by paying tribute to the transcendent bond we share with the nation that Thomas Jefferson himself called our ‘mother country.’ "Honoring the British King might seem an ironic beginning to our celebration of 250 years of American independence — but in fact, no tribute could be more appropriate. Long before Americans had a nation or Constitution, we first had a culture, a character, and a creed. Before we ever proclaimed our independence, Americans carried within us the rarest of gifts: moral courage, and it came from a small but mighty kingdom from across the sea. “The first Americans saw themselves as free men, carrying forward the ancestral liberties and ancient rights of the Anglo-Saxons into this new and beautiful world. In the eyes of America’s founders, our war for Independence was fought not to reject this heritage, but to reclaim it and perfect it. As the Founding Father George Mason wrote, ‘We claim nothing but the liberty and privileges of Englishmen in the same degree as if we had still continued among our brethren [in] Great Britain.’ “Today, most of Britain’s former colonies have no idea what they truly owe to this towering legacy of law, liberty, and British custom that they were given… Tonight, on the eve of our 250th year of cherished independence, we turn to the sovereign embodiment of our British heritage and say sincerely: thank you to our friends, the United Kingdom, for the richest inheritance that any nation has ever given to another. May our two countries stand together forever — for liberty, for justice, and for the glory of God.”

Charles addressed Congress and was greeted with momentous applause for well over a minute.

Charles also stated that the United States needs to help fund them in the protracted war with Ukraine against Russia, reminding Congress that Great Britain fought alongside the Americans in World Wars, the Cold War and Afghanistan. Congress once again gave him a standing ovation.

The White House also published what was served at dinner last night, the three-course meal and dessert, and select wines, including who provided the entertainment and decorations.

Earlier in the day, First Lady Melania and Queen Camilla were seen interacting with American and British students trying out virtual and augmented reality technologies. Per a White House blog post:

“Today, students all over the world can visit historically important sites, learn about the past, and be inspired,” explained First Lady Melania Trump. “Our children don’t need to board airplanes to experience history anymore. Kids can have an educational experience that is fundamentally richer and more memorable than ever before, through VR and AI.” Students first explored iconic sites across the United Kingdom in a fully-immersive, 360-degree experience. They visited Snowdonia, Giant’s Causeway, Stonehenge, and the exterior of Buckingham Palace. The experience deepened their understanding of other cultures and geography through advanced virtual technology. Each student used a Meta Quest headset adorned with the “Fostering the Future Together” logo and U.S. and U.K. flags. Several of the participants are currently Presidential AI Challenge state champions. The experience took place at the White House Tennis Pavilion; one of the First Lady’s architectural and design achievements during the 45th Administration. The First Lady then presented a group of historically important objects to Her Majesty and the students. They viewed these through Meta’s artificial intelligence glasses. Mrs. Trump curated the American artifacts to represent the strong cultural ties between the United States and the United Kingdom. Through this interactive experience, students explored items from the White House Collection and the National Archives and Records Administration.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

It’s a fool’s kingdom, what else can be said?

Ecclesiastes 4:13 Better is a poor and a wise child than an old and foolish king, who will no more be admonished.

The White House wanted to troll the public with that “Two Kings” thing — despite the word of God telling Christians to avoid “foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient” (Ephesians 5:4), even though, still, some “professing Christians” will laud this as “memeing the Left.”

The fact of the matter is Trump openly referred to himself as a “dictator” when speaking at the World Economic Forum this year. “Out of thine own mouth will I judge thee, thou wicked servant,” (Luke 19:23).

He is a king, he is a self-aggrandizing psychopath, all these world leaders are. I guess now that Iran has gone so horribly wrong and the climate lockdown fallout is in place, Chuck was sent over here to direct our attention back to the endless war in Ukraine — the one Trump repeatedly said he’d end in 24 hours.

As I said back in March when it was announced his name is going to be on new dollars, Trump knows what he is doing: he wants to be like the Roman Caesar.

Mark 12:15 Shall we give, or shall we not give? But he, knowing their hypocrisy, said unto them, Why tempt ye me? bring me a penny, that I may see it. [16] And they brought it. And he saith unto them, Whose is this image and superscription? And they said unto him, Caesar's. [17] And Jesus answering said unto them, Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar's, and to God the things that are God's. And they marvelled at him.

You don’t have your similitude and name slapped on everything unless you are or want to be king.

Again, as I have said for the umpteenth time, the empire is over. Trump’s power-mad antics symbolize that more than ever. World leaders are flexing and embellishing their wealth more than ever because they know that the next phase of the Great Reset and the greatest wealth transfer ever in history, “The Great Taking,” is about to go into turbo drive.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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