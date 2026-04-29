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Kim's avatar
Kim
2h

What a disgrace, but it gets worse. I posted this on another post, but I don't think you saw it. This was shocking to me because it really helps make sense of why everything in the Middle East has happened the way it has. It takes the cake in terms of how long we will be forced to deal with this megalomaniac.

"Boom! United Arab Emirates Exits OPEC

The End Of The Petrodollar And The Rise Of IMEC"

https://patrickwood.substack.com/p/boom-united-arab-emirates-exits-opec

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Char's avatar
Char
3h

As the church lady would say "well, isn't that special" He is above and beyond full of himself. So who paid for all of these "love Trump" idols? I suppose the tax payers must have a chunk of gold in that statue. When the AC comes to town, that statue will come tumbling down to make room for a statue of the AC, cause he will be even MORE full of himself than Trump is, if possible.

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