The following report is from a press release by Pure Harvest Farms on February 25th, 2025:

Al Ain, UAE, Monday 24th February – Pure Harvest Smart Farms (Pure Harvest), the region's leading technology-enabled agribusiness, and PlanTFarm, one of Korea’s leading smart farming solutions providers, are proud to announce the official opening of the redeveloped Al Ain farm, which will serve as a pioneering, multi-use, and high-tech controlled environment agriculture (CEA) farming facility. The partnership and development, announced in December 2023, leverages cutting-edge AI-powered technology to bring consumers a new range of fresh, high-quality products that will be split between innovative branded consumer produce, and a pioneering resource-efficient animal fodder initiative.

Innovative Approach to Animal Fodder Production

One of the most significant advancements introduced by this collaboration is a commercial-scale pilot of resource-efficient animal fodder production. The Gulf region relies heavily on imported animal feed, but the new smart farm utilises PlanTFarm’s state-of-the-art technology to produce fresh, nutritious fodder using 95% less water per kilogram compared to traditional farming methods. This collaboration, which is co-located within a hotspot of livestock farms in the area, will not only reduce the UAE’s extreme dependency on imported feeds, but also provide a cost-effective and sustainable alternative for local farmers. If the agronomics prove to be sustainable, Pure Harvest plans to scale up the solution and to offer co-located, integrated fresh feed supply across the region.

Novel Branded Consumer Produce Offerings

The hybrid farming technology across this site is equally setup to enable the propagation, production and cultivation of an exciting new range of Pure Harvest premium Korean strawberries, renowned for their pure taste and natural sweetness. Traditionally grown in colder climates, these sought-after strawberries can now be produced in the UAE, forever “in season”, thanks to this innovative growing solution for strawberries. To maximise the full potential of this remarkable site, Pure Harvest is also introducing crispy, homegrown leafy greens, available all year round, ensuring a steady supply of fresh, locally grown produce.

At the opening ceremony, which took place onsite on Thursday, February 20th, CEO and Founder of Pure Harvest, Sky Kurtz said: “I’m delighted to see this ambitious, first-of-its-kind collaboration between Pure Harvest and PlanTFarm come to fruition. We pride ourselves on choosing the ‘right tool for the job’, and PlanTFarm’s innovative growing solution makes new and innovative Korean strawberries, water-efficient animal feed, and plant propagation R&D possible – all under one roof. We believe that embedding vertical farms within a high-tech greenhouse ‘campus’ enables us to capture the significant production advantages this solution provides, while mitigating its economic disadvantages – resulting in a compelling, economic, and sustainable integrated farming solution.”

“I want to thank our highly capable Korean partners in PlanTFarm for their collaboration and support to realise this innovative smart farming solution. From pioneering pilots to cultivating the most incredible strawberries you can eat – this farm represents another proud milestone in our journey towards delivering the highest-quality, most nutritious, and most resilient food production in impossible climates that need it most.”

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Vertical farming, for those who do not know, is this new age “farming” method big-tech and global elites love and want the world to adopt more of. It’s basically just a ton of GMOs grown inside of a warehouse. The plants get no real sunlight and are given supplements to help them grow. Everything is controlled and managed mostly by AI and robots (or at least it will be as the years roll by). I can only imagine the nutritional deficiencies these plants will have.

Though this is the direction things are headed, for obvious reasons it is not sustainable and will lead to only more problems with food security and impoverishment; but that’s kind of the point…

Proverbs 12:11 He that tilleth his land shall be satisfied with bread: but he that followeth vain persons is void of understanding. Proverbs 28:19 He that tilleth his land shall have plenty of bread: but he that followeth after vain persons shall have poverty enough.

