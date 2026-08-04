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Passive Sceptic's avatar
Passive Sceptic
3h

Burnham wants to keep the kids safe? As a local politician in Manchester he ensured that the Pakistani rape gangs could operate freely.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
1h

Until they unleash the next bullshite crisis.

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