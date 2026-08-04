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The now-former Prime Minister Keir Starmer — after he was officially forced-out last month due to failed policy decisions and worsening economic conditions — was a big proponent of digital ID known as “Britcard” to essentially exist in the country, to prove that residents are legal citizens and have the right to work.

In September last year, Starmer controversially stated:

“But the simple fact that every nation needs to have control over its borders. We do need to know who is in our country.

“Today, I am announcing this government will make a new free of charge digital ID mandatory for the right to work by the end of this Parliament.

“Let me spell that out: You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that. Because decent, pragmatic, fair-minded people, they want us to tackle the issues that they see around them. And of course, the truth is we won’t solve our problems if we don’t also take on the root causes.”

Naturally, the pushback was swift and loud. By January, Starmer’s administration was forced to backtrack and the British government stated that it was not being mandated. Starmer’s government tried to say that they were pausing digital ID implementation, but The WinePress noted at the time that the government was still very much working towards implementing digital ID in more subtle ways.

Since then, third-party companies such as Apple have forced users to register their ID to even access many parts of the internet, not just adult and mature content.

After Starmer was removed in July, Andy Burnham, also from the Labour Party, replaced him.

One of Burnham’s first things since becoming Prime Minister is that he claims his administration will no longer seek a national digital ID scheme.

In a statement to The Guardian last month, Starmer’s party is seeking a “reset of priorities.” A spokesperson told the paper:

“One of the first things this government will do is put its focus where people need it right now: creating breathing space and delivering change they can feel in their everyday lives. “That means all the time and resource that was going to be spent on a national ID scheme will go instead to where it’s most needed, such as helping with the cost of living. “This government is determined to bring power back to communities, instead of hoarding it in Whitehall. We will work every day to lift this country back up to where it belongs – with growth in every postcode, and hope in every heart.”

But is the UK government really backtracking on digital ID? Some are calling Burnham’s bluff.

As Biometric Update points out, it appears the new play is to privatize the scheme that way. The tech publication wrote:

The Institute for Government presumes that the digital ID wallet is still coming, and that right to work checks will be completed through digital ID, but one issued by a private-sector provider, rather than the government.

The Government Digital Service remains at work on the GOV.UK wallet, UK lawyer and digital identity expert Richard Oliphant points out, as a place to store verifiable credentials and maybe a mobile (or “digital”) driving licence (mDL).

“This workstream is separate from the proposal for the national digital ID scheme, he notes. “I have seen no suggestion that the GOV UK Wallet (+VCs) will be scrapped, and nor should it be. The UK, like other countries, must embrace trustworthy, cryptographic VCs for proving age, identity and eligibility in transactions and interactions – both online and in-person.”

Oliphant compares Starmer’s effort to former PM Margaret Thatcher’s poll tax in terms of its political unpopularity in a LinkedIn post, but does not see the work that proceeded his digital ID announcement as in danger.

Private sector digital ID services are already in use, and the UK Digital Verification Services (DVS) Trust Framework gained statutory footing with the passage of the Data (Use and Access) Act in December, back when it was known as the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF).

Ultimately, Oliphant argues the government needs to pivot to proactive promotion of digital verification services for the financial sector and other key sectors, and ensure private-sector providers can use whatever credentials the government issues the same as GOV.UK wallets.

Killing Britcard does not automatically assume that the concept of digital ID itself is dead.

Burnham’s own government again reaffirmed this last month when they announced they would seek to ban VPNs. Tech Secretary Liz Kendall said: “Andy is committed to keeping kids safe online, and has been vocal in his support of age restrictions for kids using social media.”

Furthermore, Reclaim The Net also pointed out Burnham has had a tenured history in promoting digital ID schemes, and directly working with former PM Tony Blair, who he and his institute are very pro-digital ID.

The outlet reported:

His first ministerial job, at the Home Office in 2005 and 2006, was pushing Tony Blair’s Identity Cards Bill through Parliament. He told the BBC that compulsory national ID cards would be a major breakthrough. Twenty years later, asked about it again, he was unembarrassed about the principle: “I’m not kind of arguing against the principle. I was very pro, actually, I thought there was a real clear case for it.”

Two decades of hindsight, and the case is still clear to him. What that case rests on is a claim about the relationship between a person and the state, and it is the same claim underneath every age check and identity gate now being built. The Identity Cards Act reached the statute book on 30 March 2006 and was repealed on 21 January 2011.

Then came 2008, and Culture Secretary Burnham produced a plan that looks like a blueprint for everything running today. The organizing idea was that online content should meet the same regulatory standards as television. He wanted taste and decency rules applied to the web, cinema-style age certificates and warning signs on anything featuring sex, violence or strong language, alerts bolted onto viral content, and ISP-level “child-safe” packages.

He floated making YouTube and Facebook delete offensive material within a set time once alerted, and changing libel law so suing an online publisher got easier. He even wanted to sound out the incoming Obama administration about international rules for English-language websites. Age gating, takedown clocks, regulator muscle aimed at platforms, it is all sitting there in 2008, waiting for the technology to catch up.

The plans died, and the body that killed them was Ofcom, which called them undesirable and unworkable online. This was back when the speech regulator was more levelheaded. The regulator that told Burnham in 2008 that broadcast rules could not be stretched over the internet is the regulator now enforcing the Online Safety Act. The intellectual weight at Ofcom has obviously severely declined.

Then 2016, and the episode that should be read before anyone celebrates this week. As Shadow Home Secretary, Burnham went after the Investigatory Powers Bill. He said Britain needed a new law in this area, then listed what was wrong with the one in front of him: thin privacy safeguards, surveillance powers that went too far, thresholds set too low, weak oversight, definitions loose enough to justify almost any intrusion. Labour abstained in March 2016. The government made amendments. In June, Burnham and Labour voted for it, and the Snoopers’ Charter received Royal Assent that November.

The Act remains one of the most expansive surveillance laws in any democracy, and it exists because the opposition of the day decided its objections had been satisfied. That is the pattern worth holding onto. Burnham objects to how a power is packaged, wins changes to the packaging, and votes the power into the statute book. Ten years later the objections are a footnote and the Act is still there.

The recent statements finish the picture. During an April 2025 Times interview he talked warmly about regulating social media for teenagers, saying that if it is not a ban it needs to be something.

By January 2026 he agreed with much of what Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch was saying about children and social media and welcomed a cross-party mood for bolder action. Earlier this month, days after winning Makerfield and while the leadership was already effectively his, he confirmed the current government’s online age verification scheme keeps running and imposes election purdah rules online.

That is twenty years pointing the same way.

Read more about Burnham’s track record here.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

Surprise, surprise, it’s business as usual. New boss, same as the old boss.

It will never cease to amaze me how these slimy, limp-wristed politicians just have to make a few speeches, ‘We are not going to do such and such like my predecessor did!,’ and the guppies eat it up. Fortunately, not everyone is falling for it.

Proverbs 29:2 When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.

Digital ID is not going away, no way, not happening. I have been writing about this paradigm for a number of years now; it is a central tenet of these globalist institutions — United Nations, International Monetary Fund, Bank for International Settlements, World Economic Forum, World Bank, BlackRock, etc. — to mandate digital ID and biometric registration for all.

I have said before that a big misconception with digital ID is that many people are only focusing on the app and the registry, but the REAL digital ID is an all encompassing, retroactive monitoring of all activities and transactions, and that forms a social credit score of sorts. This is not an exaggeration: this is taken straight from Tony Blair’s policy papers, along with reports from the UN and elsewhere, as I have meticulously covered before.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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