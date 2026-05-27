The following report is by The Express:

In a major first for UK supermarkets, Morrisons will remove sharp-pointed kitchen knives from sale in a bid to tackle blade crime. The retail giant is set to replace its traditional knives with ones that cannot pierce skin.

The move has been backed by anti-knife charities and campaigners and comes after police recorded 49,151 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument last year - up 50% in a decade. David Scott, corporate affairs director at Morrisons, said the business would now sell Viners’ rounded-tip Assure Collection “They’re just as effective in the kitchen but reduce the risk of harm,” he said, adding that he hopes the move would “help normalise safer knives and make our communities safer.”

Southport survivor Leanne Lucas, 36, launched a campaign last year for people to make the switch to rounded-tip knives.

The yoga instructor was badly injured when Axel Rudakubana, then 17, killed three girls and hurt eight others and two adults with an eight-inch kitchen knife on July 29, 2024.

She urged MPs to back her Let’s Be Blunt Campaign, saying the horror she saw that day “must never be repeated.”

Her campaign was backed by knife crime prevention charity The Ben Kinsella Trust.

Trust chief Patrick Green said blunted knives “remove the opportunity, the impulsivity” and “make things safer for everyone.”

In January 2025, Axel Rudakubana was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 52 years. After his guilty pleas, it emerged that he had a history of violent and concerning behaviour and had been referred to the Home Office anti-extremism programme, Prevent, three times between 2019 and 2021. However, he was not accepted into the scheme because no terrorist ideology was identified.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

The UK is insane. Last year, we reported how the country banned people from owning “ninja swords” — a law so austere a man was arrested for holding a small toy sword you could fit in your pocket. Asinine.

Yet deranged liberals cannot get and never will understand that banning guns, swords and knives will magically stop crime. They will use bricks, sling shots, hammers, power tools, any blunt instrument or their bare fists. That’s a sin thing.

But this is part of the globalist MO to make people completely indefensible and subject to anything the state prescribes and enforces. Now pointy knives are a problem. Incredible.

1 Samuel 13:19 Now there was no smith found throughout all the land of Israel: for the Philistines said, Lest the Hebrews make them swords or spears: [20] But all the Israelites went down to the Philistines, to sharpen every man his share, and his coulter, and his axe, and his mattock. [21] Yet they had a file for the mattocks, and for the coulters, and for the forks, and for the axes, and to sharpen the goads. [22] So it came to pass in the day of battle, that there was neither sword nor spear found in the hand of any of the people that were with Saul and Jonathan: but with Saul and with Jonathan his son was there found. [23] And the garrison of the Philistines went out to the passage of Michmash.

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[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

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