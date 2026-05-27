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nymusicdaily's avatar
nymusicdaily
2h

the chinese commies have required ID for sharp knives and have kept them locked in glass cases for years. more and more we're seeing how china was the beta test for all this insanity

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
4h

That's good and now if they could ban the foods that are killing us it would be great.

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