UK Police Arrest Man Who Said He Likes Bacon Next To A Busy Mosque
They literally cannot say anything in the U.K. anymore. The country, the culture, the people, are gone.
Yesterday, a 23-year-old single father was arrested in the United Kingdom after said he likes bacon outside of a construction site building a large Islamic Mosque, in an area that is almost entirely White Briton.
The arrest was made during a protest at the construction site where the man said “we love bacon” in a satirical voice. The officers who hauled him off said that he committed “racial abuse.”
The Telegraph noted:
Over the years, the full English breakfast has evolved to include baked beans, American style hash browns, and regional variations like black pudding. However, there has always been one staple: bacon.
Bacon is big business in Britain, with an estimated £1.3bn worth of rashers sold every year. Quite simply, it is part of our culinary culture – which is why there should be nothing remotely controversial about saying so. Nonetheless, a 23-year-old single father is currently facing the possibility of court action after stating this simple fact at a public protest.
AUTHOR COMMENTARY
1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.
The issues concerning dietary habits and how a Bible believing Christian is to behave concerning this, liberty of conscience and the conscience of other brethren and those without, are addressed in Romans 14; 1 Corinthians 8 and 10; and Colossians 2:16-22.
Once again, this is typical globalist nonsense that has utterly spoiled the U.K. and the West; allowing this mass invasion of immigrants who refuse to assimilate to the culture and customs of the nation, but instead are determined to destroy it from the inside out, as the government, police and courts continue to support and fund this degeneration and invasion.
The U.K. is finished.
[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).
The UK is toast and is run by a bunch of people who need to be in mental hospitals, maybe that is where those individuals came from, and like Reagan they released them.
The Lord is almost to the point of saying my patience has run out with sinful mankind.
One could speak forever on all of this NO SENSE NONSENSE!
Please pray for the NY State Fair soul winning booth every day till Sept. 1st they had 1 million visitors last year.
The UK was finished when Westcott & Hort introduced the Revised Version of the King James Bible to the flock back in 1881. I imagine it didn't catch on immediately, but it is interesting to note that Jack the Ripper was a household word there by 1888. America was introduced to the Revised Version around 1909 and we got the Roaring 20s and The Great Depression in 1929.
The windbag Churchill, who Ruckman called a Druid, gave land that should have been Israeli and created Transjordan, among other things that caused the Jews to have to fight for Jerusalem and win it back in 1967. We could very well be in the position of the deluded Brits within 20 years, too, so I guess I should say I like bacon before it is considered a hate crime on this side of the pond, too. Maybe it's that way in parts of Michigan already..