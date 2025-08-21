Yesterday, a 23-year-old single father was arrested in the United Kingdom after said he likes bacon outside of a construction site building a large Islamic Mosque, in an area that is almost entirely White Briton.

The arrest was made during a protest at the construction site where the man said “we love bacon” in a satirical voice. The officers who hauled him off said that he committed “racial abuse.”

The Telegraph noted:

Over the years, the full English breakfast has evolved to include baked beans, American style hash browns, and regional variations like black pudding. However, there has always been one staple: bacon.

Bacon is big business in Britain, with an estimated £1.3bn worth of rashers sold every year. Quite simply, it is part of our culinary culture – which is why there should be nothing remotely controversial about saying so. Nonetheless, a 23-year-old single father is currently facing the possibility of court action after stating this simple fact at a public protest.

AUTHOR COMMENTARY

1 Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils; [2] Speaking lies in hypocrisy; having their conscience seared with a hot iron; [3] Forbidding to marry, and commanding to abstain from meats, which God hath created to be received with thanksgiving of them which believe and know the truth. [4] For every creature of God is good, and nothing to be refused, if it be received with thanksgiving: [5] For it is sanctified by the word of God and prayer.

The issues concerning dietary habits and how a Bible believing Christian is to behave concerning this, liberty of conscience and the conscience of other brethren and those without, are addressed in Romans 14; 1 Corinthians 8 and 10; and Colossians 2:16-22.

Once again, this is typical globalist nonsense that has utterly spoiled the U.K. and the West; allowing this mass invasion of immigrants who refuse to assimilate to the culture and customs of the nation, but instead are determined to destroy it from the inside out, as the government, police and courts continue to support and fund this degeneration and invasion.

The U.K. is finished.

[7] Who goeth a warfare any time at his own charges? who planteth a vineyard, and eateth not of the fruit thereof? or who feedeth a flock, and eateth not of the milk of the flock? [8] Say I these things as a man? or saith not the law the same also? [9] For it is written in the law of Moses, Thou shalt not muzzle the mouth of the ox that treadeth out the corn. Doth God take care for oxen? [10] Or saith he it altogether for our sakes? For our sakes, no doubt, this is written: that he that ploweth should plow in hope; and that he that thresheth in hope should be partaker of his hope. (1 Corinthians 9:7-10).

